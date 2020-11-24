Some might wonder, what if Teekay Tankers used the $400 million in free cash flow generated over the past 12 months to grow its asset base instead, pursuing vessel acquisitions with minimal or no debt?

There is no doubt that tremendous value has been created for shareholders as a result of rapid deleveraging. Yet, the share price is hovering around all time lows.

Teekay Tankers (TNK), the oil tanker segment of the Teekay Group, is one of the world's largest owners of mid-sized crude tankers. The market has been all over the place this year. In Q1 2020, we experienced one of the strongest tanker markets on record. Mid-size tanker spot rates were the highest since Q3 2008, boosted by elevated supply due to Russia-Saudi price war, collapse in oil prices and the rise in floating storage. Right now the market is facing difficulties and sentiment is weak due to knock-on effects of COVID-19 (high oil inventory levels, OPEC supply cuts and weak refining margins resulting in refinery run cuts).

The good news is that TNK opportunistically secured fixed rate charters during the market upswing (22% of Q3 2020 days on fixed rate employment at $37,600 per day), which helps to mitigate the impact of the weak spot market. In any event, over the last 12 months, TNK generated more than $400 million of free cash flow and completed over $100 million of asset sales. As a result, net debt was reduced by 50% to $502 million. I wrote about this trend in my article on May 27 entitled "Teekay Tankers: A Story Of Very Rapid Deleveraging". Despite this remarkable achievement, TNK is down more than 50% YTD.





Again, it is important to emphasize this remarkable deleveraging accomplishment which took place in just 12 months. To be fair, TNK got lucky with the coronavirus in this regard, since paying down this amount of debt would have taken many, many years. As a result, TNK has no substantial debt maturities until 2024, liquidity has increased by $375 million (to $470 million), and the free cash flow spot rate break-even is low (decreased to $13,500 per day) with significant operating leverage. Source: TNK Q3 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 8

In other words, TNK is in a financially strong sweet spot. There is no doubt that tremendous value has been generated for shareholders as a result of rapid deleveraging. Yet, the share price is hovering around all time lows. Head scratcher?

Even though I am a proponent of low debt, especially in in shipping, I sometimes wonder whether simply paying down debt is the right choice. The Teekay Group has been traumatized by the energy crash in 2015, and has gone from one extreme to the other, namely from being aggressive (high dividends, unfunded new building CAPEX, relying on raising equity, etc) to being ultra-conservative/defensive (low dividends, relying on internally generated cash flow, etc). As Mark Kremin, CEO of Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) said during the TGP call:

We certainly learned our lesson in 2015. It's ancient history for a lot, but not for Scott and myself and others.

This is the mentality across all Teekay entities, including the parent Teekay Corporation (TK). I am not a fan of extremes. For example, what if TNK used the $400 million in free cash flow generated over the past 12 months to gradually grow its asset base instead, by acquiring vessels following a high-equity investment model (e.g. 70% equity 30% debt), or even an all-equity model? Wouldn't the ROI/ROE surpass that of the simply paying down debt (the cost of debt is effectively the interest rate, and TNK was not paying high interest rates on its debt). One could argue that TNK could borrow the money back anytime based on its untapped credit facilities to acquire vessels, but the optics would be bad. In short, out of the $400 million in free cash flow, I would have kept $200 million in cash on the balance sheet, and acquire $200 million worth of vessels using very little debt. Growing with little debt using internally generated cash flow is another form of deleveraging both on an LTV basis as well as debt to EBITDA basis (to increase your earnings power you need a strong market and/or more vessels). Anyway, some food for thought. Personally, I don't agree with the capital allocation methods of most shipping companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.