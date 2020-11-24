PSX is a long-term stock that should be accumulated on any weakness.

Phillips 66 did pretty well since November 9, when we received the news of the vaccine. It is the signal that many investors were waiting for.

Phillips 66 posted a third-quarter 2020 loss of $799 million or $1.82 per share. The quarter adjusted loss per share was $0.01 per share.

Investment Thesis

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (PSX) released its third-quarter results on October 30, 2020, the same day as its rival Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) that I covered already on October 26, 2020.

It was a better-than-expected result due to lower operating costs and expenses. Also, increasing DCP Midstream profits and realized fuel margins in the USA, as we will see later in this article, were helping this quarter. However, on the opposite side, the company indicated lower midstream, chemicals, and refining results owing to the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

Phillips 66 operates in four operating segments (midstream, Chemical, Refining, and Marketing). Each component is indicated along with the percentage of the EBIT generated for Phillips 66 during the third quarter:

The Sweeny Hub's expansion projects of two new fractionators of 150K Bp/d per unit have been completed this quarter. It will boost total fractionation capacity at the Sweeny hub to 400K bp/d.

Let's see how these three refiner stocks are doing compared to the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK). Below is the YTD chart comparison using my three selected refiners and the VanEck ETF.

All three refiners have significantly underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF this year. It is not a flattering picture, but it may be a buying opportunity.

Two charts that could help in your picking decision on which refiner could be the best adapted to your needs:

1 - Dividend comparison between VLO, PSX, and MPC.

2 - Revenues and net income comparison.

The investment thesis: Phillips 66 should be considered a long-term investment, and a prudent accumulation is still the best alternative while a demand recovery is slowly shaping up. However, it is also essential to trade short term PSX and profit from the increased volatility attached to this industry. I call it trading your long-term position.

The company is paying a dividend yield of 5.85%. However, after analyzing the company's free cash flow, it is manifest that PSX cannot afford such a high dividend despite what Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We remain committed to a secure, competitive and growing dividend. Since we formed the company, we returned over $27 billion to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases and exchanges. In the near term, our focus is on ensuring the financial and operational strength of our company and overcoming this period of market weakness.

One eventual investing alternative is Phillips 66 Partners LP

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) offers a higher dividend yield now at 13.15% (last quarterly distribution was $0.875 per share) versus 5.85% for PSX. The stock is now down over 52% this year.

While PSXP could be considered as a potential alternative, I do not recommend investing in the stock. I believe it is much safer to invest in PSX instead. The company released its third-quarter results on October 30, 2020.

With the stock, one issue is its burgeoning debt reaching $3.783 billion at the end of 3Q'20 and weakening cash of $2 million in the same quarter with $457 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Third Quarter 2020

Phillips 66 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total revenues and other 27.77 29.13 20.88 10.91 15.93 Revenues in $ Billion 27.22 29.61 21.24 11.18 16.30 Net income in $ Million 712 736 -2,497 -141 -799 EBITDA $ Million 1,388 1,521 -2,033 12 -860 EPS diluted in $/share 1.58 1.64 -5.66 -0.33 -1.82 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1,662 1,694 217 764 491 CapEx in $ Million 867 1,278 923 939 552 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 795 416 -706 -175 -61 Total cash $ Billion 2.268 1.614 1.221 1.890 1.462 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 11.925 11.763 12.963 14.446 14.526 Dividend per share in $ 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 451.0 447.8 441.3 438.8 438.9

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues and other income were $16.299 billion in 3Q'20

Phillips 66 posted a third-quarter 2020 loss of $799 million or $1.82 per share. The quarter adjusted loss per share was $0.01 per share. Total revenues were $16.30 billion.

Midstream: The adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings were $354 million, down from $440 million in the same quarter last year.

Chemicals: Adjusted pre-tax earnings were $132 million, down from $269 million realized in the same quarter last year.

Refining: The adjusted pre-tax loss was $970 million from the year-ago earnings of $869 million.

The refining margins realized worldwide were $1.75 per BBL this quarter. We can see an alarming drop in the table below.

$/bbl 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 West Coast 10.11 10.22 4.80 5.05 2.23 Central Corridor 15.99 14.92 13.50 5.78 4.46 Gulf Coast 8.34 7.45 6.76 0.36 -0.61 Atlantic Basin/EU 11.48 7.06 2.38 1.53 1.65 Worldwide 11.18 9.50 7.11 2.60 1.75

Marketing and Specialties: Pre-tax earnings decreased from $498 million last year to $417 million.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss of $61 million in 3Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

FCF yearly ("ttm") represents a loss of $526 million. The third quarter was a loss of $61 million.

The yearly dividend is still $3.60 per share or a payout of ~$1.58 billion a year. Free cash flow is not providing any cash to sustain the dividend, and it is one reason why debt is increasing.

3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Note: Phillips 66 debt is showing on a consolidated basis with PSXP.

Net debt (consolidated) as of September 30, 2020, is now $13.2 billion. The total debt includes $3.8 billion from Phillips 66 Partners (see graph below).

Phillips 66 increased the one-year term loan facility to $2 billion in April, with $1-billion undrawn capacity remaining at the end of September.

Source: PSX Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Phillips 66 did pretty well since November 9, when we received the news of the vaccine. The market was waiting for this announcement to buy back the refining sector, which has been depressed.

The situation is quite simple for refiners like PSX. They need higher oil prices and increased demand to generate enough free cash flow.

When we look at the profit margins this quarter, it is quite apparent. Hence, any positive news that could boost demand is automatically good news for PSX, and we saw it in the chart. The market bought it even if the actual situation is clearly tricky and even worsening.

The result is that the positive momentum will flatten out quickly for the next few weeks, in my opinion. But, if the situation "on the ground" starts to show signs of improvement, I now see a slow uptrend in motion.

Technical Analysis

PSX crossed its pattern resistance on November 9 and quickly retested its 200MA at around $62, creating a new resistance at $65. The new support is now between $52.5 and $50.

The trading strategy is now simple. I recommend selling about 25% (assuming a profit, of course) between $62 and $65 and wait for a retracement below $52. I believe we are still struggling with a range of $53-$61, but eventually, we will get to a better uptrend with higher highs. It is encouraging for the long term.

