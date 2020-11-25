Rollins, Inc. (ROL) offers termite, pest control, and disinfection services to residential and commercial customers. Certainly these service categories fall into the staple, or essential, category for obvious reasons, particularly amid COVID-19. Management then proceeded to pursue a long-term roll-up strategy by buying up smaller competitors, integrating the product and service offerings and more or less aligning pricing tiers across all of its brands. By combination of organic and acquisition-driven growth, Rollins has been able to expand revenue at a decent clip for many years, particularly with its U.S. exposure at 93% and international geography exposures at 7%. While the business does offer one-time assessments and trips to clear out any pests, the real advantage is when customers buy into their longer-term pest control contracts as that serves as recurring revenue. At the same time, the unit economics are incredible regarding gross margins and returns on capital:

Investors realized the simplicity of this business model, and piled into the stock and then as the market valuation became large enough, passive investment from all of the major ETFs, mutual funds, etc. began accumulating shares en masse, which ran the stock up ~630%.

Hats off to the bulls on this run for sure. However, now the stock is trading at 70x FY21 earnings, and even assuming revenue growth compounds as it has historically for the next 10 years, and assuming free cash flow margins sustain in the ~18% range, the stock would still be trading at 34x FY30 at the current valuation. Yes, the business is low-risk and high returns on capital, but this scenario shows that the market is offering perfect pricing, if not assuming that something else significant in the business needs to develop (i.e. the company creates other highly profitable service categories that expand its TAM). It's hard to say what those would be and it doesn't seem probable, at least for what management has discussed on the last few conference calls.

Growth May Decelerate

Commercial service customers include many categories ranging from office, retail, restaurants, hotels, manufacturers, transportation, mining, energy, you name it. If there's a cockroach, you can be sure that Rollins will be there to kill it. Although with the economy changing, I think office space is one large category that will be decelerating as corporations continue the secular shift to the work-from-home model, as well as, other industries that have back-office, analyst, and managerial positions that don't require in-the-field type of work environments. On the other side of the coin, residential stayed strong, in-line with its historical double digit to HSD growth rate, as was expected:

Turning to our business lines results, residential pest control grew 10.5% during the quarter, reflecting the resiliency of the service and its strong demand. Our commercial operation revenue was down year-over-year as commercial pest control continues to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 virus and its related economic tool.

Commercial revenue was negatively impacted by COVID-19, declining by 2.5%, but I believe with the structural changes occurring in commercial real estate, there's a good chance that commercial growth will be permanently lower compared to what it was in the last few decades. Commercial represents about 35% of total revenue for Rollins, which is certainly material, and that could potentially eliminate a few hundred basis points of CAGR growth that the company is historically used to. So that's one potential headwind.

Residential revenue has been exceptionally strong because everyone has been focused on home improvement, and spending money to enhance quality of life, and no one ever wants a pest problem. So some households have shifted away from the traditional one-time check into the subscription model, and that's certainly a secular tailwind for Rollins. The one potential challenge down the road is increasing competition. Yes, Rollins does possess a modest MOAT with its long-existing, professional brands (most receiving high quality reviews), geographic scale, aggressive marketing presence, and the high employee satisfaction/morale with good pay, benefits, etc. Certainly, Rollins is the 500 pound Gorilla in the industry. Although, when industries or certain product/service categories consistently generate high gross margins and returns on capital, competition wants to make in-roads on that share. There are some competitors, such as Service Master Global Holdings, Inc. or "Terminix" (TMX), which generates 98% of revenues in the U.S. and Rentokil Initial (OTCPK:RKLIF), which has about ~40% revenue exposure to the U.S. Each business generates the vast majority of its sales from pest control, and then some related to disinfectant/cleaning. Service Master is probably the most formidable competitor given 1) it competes head-to-head with Rollins and 2) the vast majority of revenue is derived from residential, whereas the remaining 22% comes from commercial, making that market it's bread and butter. In fact, Terminix actually exceeded Rollins by a slightly margin here in 2020, and that's mostly due to the consistency in residential, without the issues in the commercial category:

There's also a possibility that larger service providers that offer ancillary disinfection services that have the existing infrastructure and are well capitalized could break into the industry, at least on the commercial side. And finally, there's the assumption that eventually, perhaps ten years down the line that most of the private competitors will have been acquired and then the industry reaches saturation, or at least a much slower growth rate. Again, that's certainly not a short-term risk, but the company cannot print high revenue growth for decades on end.

Valuation Should Matter

When these pest control companies were trading in the 30-40x range, there was some almost acceptable arguments for holding them. However, Rollins has now reached 71x forward earnings, where its multiple has expended from about 50x, which is nearly unheard of.

Some of the run up can be explained by high institutional ownership, and passive investment vehicles acquiring shares quarter after quarter like clockwork, which has pushed the valuation to unreasonably high levels. Since the company also grows revenue and pays a modest dividend, it has found itself targeted by growth and dividend funds alike. If Rollins revenue does begin to slow, however, growth fund mandates could be required to stop acquiring shares regardless of price.

At this point, there doesn't appear to be any logical explanation as to why Rollins should be valued at an incredibly high multiple, well above its historical bound range. The market opportunity is roughly the same, all the same competitors still exist, and with the economy in rougher shape than it was in 2019, I'd argue that the stock should still be trading at 40-50x as opposed to more than 70x. All that being said, if shares are being held artificial high, it probably won't last long well into the future; at some point there will be mean reversion. If the company's valuation re-rates to its 5-year average, that would equate to about 32% downside. So never mind capturing treasury bond-like returns, investors also risk subjecting themselves to permanent capital impairment simply due to blatant market inefficiency.

Bottom Line

I believe the valuation story with Rollins is completely untethered from economic reality. Bulls can make arguments that more growth lies ahead, which is all fine and good, but it doesn't justify the current market price. There's virtually no cash on the balance sheet, the stock trades for 70x, and the industry has essentially unchanged between 2019 and 2020. Presently, the cost of carry is 0.56% due to the dividend payout, but the cost of borrowing is nearly 0% but of course that will depend on your broker. Maybe the market will stay irrational longer than any bear can stay solvent, but the stock at the very least should be avoided as it does not deserve a position in any value-driven portfolio. I believe there are much better alternative growth compounders in the market at much better prices.

