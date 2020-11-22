To return to the office or not to return to the office.

I’d make a joke about that being “the question,” except it really is. And employers and employees alike are taking it seriously.

On the one hand, many businesses and their workers are concerned about safety on multiple levels. The chances of a healthy person in the United States catching and then dying of COVID-19 are very low right now. But the fear is still very much there, as is the business concern of being sued.

Therefore, when the majority of office workers will return to their respective buildings remains up in the air.

Some individuals are happy about that, of course, and not just because of the fear factor. There are plenty of people who aren’t too fond of their supervisors, for one. If there’s a way they can avoid their bosses breathing down their necks in person…

You’d better believe they’re going to take it with a smile.

Others might be perfectly fine with their supervisors but not their coworkers. Or their commutes. Or the lack of proper coffee machines.

As real coffee drinkers understand, Keurig and its equivalents do not compare.

But Christina Chiu, CFO of Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) says those aren’t the only considerations to take into account. And I very much agree.

Nobody Likes New York City Anymore?

Last week, I interviewed Chiu about her company’s big picture of their Big Apple bet.

Before 2020, it was automatically assumed that a landlord – commercial or otherwise – in that enormously important metro would have to be exceptionally foolish or exceptionally unlucky to lose money.

It was New York City, after all! The city of Seinfeld. Broadway. Wall Street!

There was something there for everyone, whether they go there for business or sight-seeing. Which meant that hotels, apartment buildings, and shop spaces alike were doing very well.

Tenants knew they had to pay a pretty premium for space there. It was the landlords’ way or the literal highway, which equated to a commuting nightmare.

But then the pandemic hit, and the shutdowns began. Now we’re seeing headlines like this one from Yahoo! News: “New York Real Estate Market Loses $1.4B in 2020: Report.”

Ouch!

To be sure, that’s for the whole state of New York. However, you’d better believe the same-named city makes up a disproportional amount of that. Its residents are leaving in droves for a whole host of reasons, including:

Fear of the close quarters that can better assist human-to-human transferal of COVID-19 Fear of the rising crime thanks to measures like “defund the police” Dislike of what many are calling draconian and ineffective measures against the pandemic In the case of small businesses, bankruptcy or a desperate attempt to avoid it.

And in the case of people who work for big businesses, why bother staying? They can work from home now. Perhaps for forever.

So why not work from home where the green grass grows and there’s unpolluted air to breathe?

In other words, why not work from home somewhere other than New York City?

The Problems With Working From Home

I’ll get to Christina Chiu and Empire State Realty Trust’s position on the subject in a minute. First though, here are some outside sources on why working from home doesn’t always work.

Let’s start with U.S. News & World Report’s October 21 “Guide to Work-From-Home Attire” piece. It read:

“As the novelty of working from home wears off, it can be a challenge to feel energized and productive starting your workday from your living room… “Another challenge is separating work and home life when it all happens in the same space. One easy way to differentiate between the two is to change your clothes. This may seem like a small detail, but it can help you switch gears into a work mindset when it’s time to get productive.”

With all due respect to that creative idea, I don’t see many people consistently adopting it. Why bother when you’re tired and your pajamas are so much more comfortable?

Meanwhile, here’s Mint’s take on the matter from November 6:

“[Realizing] that work from home is becoming the norm and may stretch on indefinitely, some [with the keyword being “some”] firms have allowed employees to take home office chairs and monitors and provided allowances to invest in ergonomic equipment or organized online yoga and exercise training sessions to help employees cope.”

Cope with what? How about the:

“… surge of posture-related injuries and discomfort stemming from hunching over laptops for hours. “A recently released survey by telemedicine app Practo shows that between March and August, there was a 680% growth in online consultations for [orthopedic] issues.”

And Newsday published its own piece of the opinion pie on November 5: “In a Pandemic, Every Day Is Bring-Your-Child-to-Work Day.”

Enough said, right?

Except that it isn’t. There’s more to the anti-work-from-home story to tell.

Productivity Is the Name of the Game (and We Haven’t Been Playing It Well)

On the employee side of the equation, it’s discouraging to be put in a consistently unproductive position. The more workers feel they can’t accomplish what they’re expected to accomplish, the less they’re bound to try.

That’s a problem on top of a problem for employers, who have seen productivity decline for years now. Brookings wrote on November 17 that even before 2020:

“… productivity growth had been slowing around the world… In advanced economies, the slowdown continues a trend that has been underway since the late 1990s. “In the aftermath of the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) have experienced the steepest, longest, and most synchronized fall-off in productivity growth in decades.” And while we don’t have the official numbers in yet, the “pandemic could further reduce productivity growth…”

This brings me to the interview with Empire State Realty’s Christina Chiu, which began something like this from me:

“Well, I want to first start with the fact that the Empire State Building… is one of the core assets or properties for Empire State Realty Trust. Of course, there are a number of others, but the Empire State Building has been around for a long time and has survived multiple recessions and other pandemics, I might add. And so I just want to point out to our listeners there’s this common misconception. Certainly, Mr. Market believes that New York City and a lot of these gateway markets are dead. “But as a shareholder in Empire State and other REITs that are in New York and other markets like New York, I believe that New York is going to bounce back.”

When I asked Chiu for her take on it, she wowed me. Let’s see if she wows you too…

An Empire State of Mind Puts Things Into Perspective

“We believe in the long-term viability and recovery of New York City.” Those were the first words she spoke after the pleasantries were said and done. And she hardly stopped there. “This is a very interesting time. We are in a pandemic-driven downturn, where the full economic effects have not been really felt across the board. A lot of capital has come into the market: Fed stimulus, PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] dollars. So we’re in a world where there’s a lot of capital, and the world is on pause. “There isn’t a lot of new business deals getting done. And when you have that environment, there’s no rush to get back to the office. “You don’t have the competitive juices among companies, saying, ‘I need to close on that deal and get my people together.’ They’re really not missing out that much. So it’s easy to say Zoom suffices. Teams suffices.”

For now.

“But when competitive spirits come, people want to collaborate. Get things done. Move ahead.”

Once that happens, it’ll be right back to the office. In which case, I want to be there already in select REITs with the most capital to survive until they really re-open.

We’re Bullish on the Sector While Recognizing the Risks

A few days ago, I interviewed Todd Kellenberger, REIT portfolio manager with Principal Global Investors. He explained his view of the sector in terms of “structural winners” and “structural disruptors” in light of COVID-19.

It was no surprise to hear that the REITs benefitting from the current structural tailwinds include cell towers, data centers, life science, and single-family residentials. Or that office, retail, and hotel entities are struggling.

It’s important to use caution then to properly account for not only the changes around us… but the messaging around those changes as well. Take that into account when I note how my team and I view certain “structural disruptors” as opportunistic.

As illustrated below, our research has prompted us to recommend a number of office REITs.

On the list of 14 are five Strong Buys, four of which are speculative:

Since recommending them, shares have moved as follows:

BXP… 14.8%

CIO… -16.5%

ESRT… 29.9%

KRC… 11%

SLG… 15.7%.

As you can see, ESRT is the clear winner in this regard.

At the same time, we have non-speculative Buy ratings on some safer picks, such as Highwoods Properties (HIW) and Corporate Office (OFC).

Now, since March, six office REITs have cut and/or suspended their dividends:

Mack Cali (CLI) – suspended on September 30

(CLI) – suspended on September 30 Empire State – suspended on August 27

Vornado (VNO) – cut on July 30

(VNO) – cut on July 30 Armada Hoffler (AHH) – cut on April 30

(AHH) – cut on April 30 American Assets (AAT) – cut on April 28

City Office – cut on March 25.

And the chart above shows Vornado is in danger of another dividend cut, hence our Sell rating.

Growing, Growing or Gone?

Finally, let’s provide a summary of analysts’ 2020, 2021, and 2022 estimates for funds from operations (FFO) per share.

BXP is forecasted to decline 7% in 2020, then bounce back 5% in both 2021 and 2022.

then bounce back 5% in both 2021 and 2022. CIO is forecasted to grow 3% in 2020 and 7% in 2021.

and 7% in 2021. ESRT is forecasted to decline 36% in 2020, then grow by 7% in 2021 and 38% in 2022.

then grow by 7% in 2021 and 38% in 2022. HIW is forecasted to grow 8% in 2020 and 3% over both 2021 and 2022.

and 3% over both 2021 and 2022. OFC is forecasted to grow 3% in 2020, and 5% each in 2021 and 2022.

and 5% each in 2021 and 2022. SLG is forecasted to grow 1% in 2020, decline 6% in 2021, and grow 10% in 2022.

Based on those estimates, it looks like sentiment for office REITs will remain “disruptive” for most of next year. Though the vaccine should serve as a catalyst for them, we’re largely sticking with suburban locations and more defensive landlords.

The latter includes ESRT, New York City or not.

Honestly, I’m not sure when I’ll personally get back to the “Big Apple.” But though I’m not there in body, I am in spirit. I’ve just got that “Empire State of Mind.”

