Before Covid-19, this stock traded between roughly $6 to over $8 per share over the past couple of years, and it seems poised to get back into that range once again.

While Covid-19 did impact some business and production for this company, it appears poised to rebound since about 90% of its business is from the defense industry.

CPI Aerostructures (CVU) manufactures aircraft structures and avionics systems, for the U.S. military, primarily the Air Force. This company is a prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense and in particular for these programs: F16 Fighter Jet, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye surveillance aircraft, the AH-1Z Zulu Attack Helicopter, the A-10 Thunderbolt Attack Jet, the UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, the DB-110 reconnaissance pod, and many more.

In addition to making aircraft assemblies, it provides engineering, supply chain management and other services. It also makes assemblies for the commercial market for names such as Gulfstream, Hondajet, the Cessna Citation Ten, the Sikorsky S-92 Helicopter, and Embraer (ERJ). 2020 has been a tough year for companies in the aerospace sector and this company is no exception. However, the short term challenges this company is facing already appear to be clearing up and that means the stock could have significant upside potential. Furthermore, while the company did see some orders related to business jets deferred or cancelled soon after Covid-19 became prevalent, that segment appears poised for a rebound in 2021. Let's take a closer look:

CPI Aerostructures is headquartered in Edgewood New York, where it has a 171,000 square foot manufacturing and assembly facility. Shown below is one of the aircraft for which it makes wing structures.

Source: CPI Aerostructures website

The Chart Looks Very Bullish:

As the chart shows, this stock was regularly trading between $6 to $8 per share prior to the impact from Covid-19 in early 2020, and it was even trading above $12 per share in the past couple of years. When Covid-19 hit the United States in early 2020, aerospace stocks were particularly hard hit and even the biggest companies in the sector have not yet recovered. However, with about 90% of the orders coming from the defense industry, and with a backlog that appears to support a rebound in business for 2021, CPI Aerostructures shares could also be rebounding back to the levels it held prior to the impact from Covid-19. In the past few weeks, this stock has been building a solid base around the $2.50 per share level. The 50-day moving average is about $2.50 per share and the 200-day moving average is around $3 per share. The stock now appears to be breaking out of the recent trading range and could be heading back towards the $6 to $8 range in 2021. Shares of some of the most beaten down aerospace companies such as Boeing (BA) are also breaking out, which could be another factor confirming that this stock should be bought now.

Source: Finviz.com

This Company Has A Massive Backlog And 90% Of Revenues Are From The Defense Industry:

The most recent quarterly report states that the company has a $556.4 million backlog of orders, with about 90% (or $499.1 million) of it being from the defense sector. This means that a rebound for this company is not dependent on the commercial aviation industry returning to normalcy with tourism, etc.

Source: Earnings presentation for Q1, 2020 from CPI Aerostructures

The U.S Defense budget for 2021 has called for nearly $57 billion in spending on military aircraft and the company has been awarded several new contracts in 2020, including some from Northrop Grumman (NOC). A Zacks article summarizes the positive outlook for $57 billion in spending on military aircraft and for CPI Aerostructures in particular by stating:

"Such budgetary developments will benefit Northrop Grumman in the upcoming period, in the form of contract acquisitions related to its E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and other aircraft programs. Moreover, this will support other defense makers like CPI Aerostructures involved in developing equipment and kits for the Hawkeye aircraft."

Northrop Grumman's Advanced Hawkeye delivers leading radar capabilities to the U.S. Navy

Source: Northrop Grumman website

Restatement Announcement Sparked An Exaggerated Selloff:

In February 2020, the company announced that it would need to restate financial results (for Fiscal year 2018 and year to date 2019). The stock sold off on this news and it also resulted in the company receiving a notice from the NYSE that it was not compliant in filing the results on a timely basis. While these headlines might scare off some investors, the reality is that financial restatements are very common and the company has plenty of time to once again be compliant with the NYSE listing requirements. In this industry, contracts can extend for months and years and this can lead to revenue recognition issues—the timing of when to book the revenues. In the end it all appears that this is just an issue of the timing of when revenues were booked. For example, if revenues that were booked in 2018 should have been booked in 2019, then that is adjusted and really nothing more, as this would not impact cash flows or cash on the balance sheet.

Even the biggest companies have issues on revenue recognition and aerospace giant Raytheon (RTX) recently announced what appears to be a much more serious accounting issue that may go as far back as to 2009. Raytheon shares took a hit when this was first announced a couple of weeks ago, but the shares have already rebounded. CPI Aerostructures said that it believes it has identified the corrective actions needed to remediate this error and prevent it in the future. The CEO stated:

“The quality and integrity of our financial reporting process are of paramount importance to all of us at CPI Aero,” stated Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero. “We are currently assessing the precise impact of the stated error in CPI Aero’s revenue recognition in previously issued financial statements. I want to stress that we do not believe this error will have an impact on the reported operating cash flows of the Company during the affected periods, or on projected future cash flows going forward. Similarly, we do not believe that the error will impact our growth targets derived from the progress we have made in recent years to build and execute on our record defense backlog and improve our working capital management.”

CVU Has Multiple Growth Drivers Going Forward And Plans For Higher Revenues, Cash Flows, and Profits In 2021:

As shown below, the company expects revenue growth over the coming years from many of its biggest business segments. A combination of reduced debt and higher gross margins will also be beneficial. The company says that ramping up of newer defense programs will improve fixed costs absorption. It also expects to improve profit margins through increased buying leverage with suppliers.

Source: CPI Aerostructures Presentation

Recent Financial Results:

On November 12, 2020, CPI Aerostructures reported results for Q2 of 2020, along with the restated results for 2019, for that period. Of note is that the restatement did not result in any meaningful changes. For Q2 of 2020, revenues were $19.7 million and gross profit was $2.6 million, compared to $20.1 million and a gross profit of $2.2 million for Q2 of 2019 (restated). For Q2 of 2020, the net loss was $600,000 or 5 cents per share, compared to $900,000 or 7 cents per share for Q2 of 2019 (restated). The CEO sounded optimistic about results for the rest of 2020 as he stated: "....we expect to end the year with higher revenue and operating income than 2019,”

In this same release for Q2 results, the company gave an update on the $4.8 million loan it received under the CARES Act. It said the company applied for full forgiveness on this loan with the lender and that the lender has accepted the application for forgiveness and forwarded it to the Small Business Administration or "SBA" for review and final approval. The company said that upon SBA approval, the balance sheet will reflect the loan as converting to a grant and that the amount of the loan that is forgiven will be included in future results as "other income".

The Balance Sheet Is Solid And Expected To Strengthen Significantly In 2021:

As shown below, this company has a solid balance sheet with about $8.1 million in cash and total debt of just $34.5 million. As detailed in the recent quarterly report, this debt is expected to decline significantly when the $4.8 million loan (under the CARES Act) is forgiven. In addition, management has stated it plans to pay off $2 million in debt by the end of 2020, from cash flow. The combination of the already low debt level, plus these two factors that could reduce it by nearly $7 million, significantly reduces potential risks for shareholders. Furthermore, the huge backlog of orders and steady cash flow that comes with these long-term contracts also significantly reduces risks for investors.

Source: CPI Aerostructures Presentation

Potential Downside Risks:

There are a number of potential risks to consider, some of them are company specific and some are not. Of course a black swan event such as the pandemic is something that can impact any industry, especially the aerospace industry. In this case, CPI Aerostructures appears very well insulated since it gets 90% of its business from longer term defense contracts. The impact this company saw from Covid-19 was mostly due to a slowdown in production that most businesses experienced under lock down and safety precautions as well as some deferrals and cancellations in the business jet segment. However, after an initial shock, the business jet industry has rebounded sharply and CPI Aerostructures appears to have the necessary safety precautions in place to maintain production going forward.

Liquidity is another potential downside risk that is prevalent with smaller company stocks. Limited liquidity can increase the likelihood for exaggerated moves to the upside or the downside, which is what appears to have been the case when this stock plunged over the restatement in February. Shortly thereafter, Covid-19 also hit aerospace stocks, most of which have yet to recover. Limited liquidity is a double edged sword and can create major buying opportunities in small company stocks. As an example, a highly liquid aerospace stock like Raytheon can announce a major accounting issue and the stock only takes a brief hit for a few days. This shows how a well-known and high volume stock can absorb shocks, but on the other hand there is just not as much of a buying opportunity since the pullback was so brief and shallow. A smaller, little known company with low volume can suffer a much larger drop since there are not as many investors involved, and it can take a lot longer to rebound. However, the rewards can be much larger when investors step in to buy an exaggerated drop, in a less liquid stock.

The potential for a restatement is a risk that investors face with any company they invest in, and this happened to be the case with CPI Aerostructures. However, after reading the press release from the company and other filings, this restatement seems to be a simple exercise in accounting whereby revenue recognition is moved from one quarter or one year to another quarter or another year, and will not impact cash flow or cash on the balance sheet today. Therefore, it is a non-event, especially since management has taken steps to remediate and prevent any revenue recognition errors in the future. The only real impact I see will be some increased accounting and legal expenses for a couple more quarters or so, but nothing to warrant keeping this stock down for the long term.

When analyzing potential downside risks in a stock, I always like to check the short interest to get an indication if short sellers see major downside potential in a stock. According to Shortsqueeze.com, there are only about 184,000 shares short and this represents just around 1.6% of the float. This appears to indicate very little interest from the shorts, and that could be a sign that the potential downside is limited.

Price Target Suggests Significant Upside:

My own price target for this stock is between $6 to $8 per share which is (in part) based on reversion to the mean (shares traded at those levels regularly prior to restatement and Covid-19). This price target is not only based on reversion to the mean but also on a price to sales ratio. For example, the major aerospace companies typically trade at somewhere between 1.5 to 2 times sales. CPI Aerostructures has sales of about $85 million per year but the current market capitalization is just over $36 million. This means that if CPI Aerostructures were to trade for just 1 times sales it could be trading for about $6 per share. The strong potential for a major $4.8 million loan to be forgiven and for debt to be reduced further by $2 million from cash flow, could also support a price target upgrade to even higher levels.

In Summary:

Bottom line, the selloff in this stock is overdone. With the restatement as nothing more than a benign accounting exercise, and with production and revenues starting to rebound after an initial impact from Covid-19, it looks like the perfect storm of negative events that hit this stock are rapidly fading away. As recent financial results from Q2 show, this company just reported essentially flat sales compared to 2019, which means that it is on the rebound from the Covid-19 economic impact. As noted previously, this stock regularly traded between $6 per share to over $8 per share in early 2020 and throughout 2019. The only two issues that brought it down from these current undervalued levels is the restatement and Covid-19. With the impact of both these events appearing to be fading quickly, this seems to be the time to get back on board before this stock potentially heads back towards the trading range it held in the recent past.

CPI Aerostructures is a key supplier to the U.S. military with a very impressive backlog of orders. As investors look for value in stocks that have been hit hard this year, this stock appears to be an ideal pick for a big rally into year-end. Tax-loss selling will soon fade as well and many investors are now bargain hunting and eyeing the aerospace industry with renewed interests. Also the extremely positive vaccine news that was just released by Pfizer (PFE) and the solid Q2 results from CPI Aerostructures significantly add to the bullish outlook going into 2021.

