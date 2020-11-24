We are bullish on shares and expect the operational and financial momentum to continue supported by overall solid fundamentals.

Polaris is benefiting from strong demand for off-road vehicles which has seen a boost this year with consumers looking for outdoor recreation options during the pandemic.

Polaris Inc. (PII) is a manufacturer of off-road vehicles with a diversified product and brand portfolio that includes all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles, motorcycles, along with a growing boating business. While the company faced some operational challenges due to the pandemic in the first half of the year, a surge in demand by consumers seeking outdoor recreation options has led to a boost in sales. Indeed, Q3 earnings reported in October were highlighted by stronger than expected results supporting a positive outlook with an expectation of continued momentum through next year. We are bullish on the stock which appears attractively priced with overall solid fundamentals. Polaris is a high-quality market leader well-positioned to capture continued growth opportunities.

PII Fiscal Q3 Results Recap

Polaris reported its Q3 earnings on October 27th with non-GAAP EPS of $2.85, which was $0.66 above expectations. Revenue of $1.96 billion climbed by 10.3% year over year and was also ahead of the consensus estimate. This was a massive quarter for the company as the gross margin climbed to 27.3%, up 271 basis points compared to Q3 2019. The strong sales demand pressured industry inventory leading to pricing gains and also lower promotions. The result here is that adjusted EPS climbed 70% y/y.

Key product segments saw double-digit sales growth. Off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, which are the core of the company representing two-thirds of total revenues climbed 12% y/y to $1.3 billion. Motorcycles sales including the 'Indian' brand were up 11% to $167 million. The boat segment which is a newer but still small part of the overall business representing 8% of sales was also a strong point in the quarter with revenues up 30% compared to Q3 2019. Total international sales were up 9% y/y.

On the other hand, the 'Global Adjacent Markets' segment faced softer trends with sales down about 6%. Management explains this segment weakness was related to commercial and government entities limiting spending during the pandemic. The aftermarket parts and accessories segment was flat on a year over year basis.

Impressively, the gross profit increased for all segments. Cost savings initiatives implemented during the early stages of the pandemic resulted in the operating expenses as a percentage of sales declining to 16.0% from 18.5% in Q3 last year. The operating margin at 12.2% and operating income at $239 million were the highest for the company in over 5 years.

One of the stories here was the COVID-19 related supply constraints affecting the industry. Dealers faced inventory shortages between Q2 and Q3, with Polaris ramping up production by adding shifts and expediting logistics. The expectation is for capacity utilization to remain at elevated levels through Q4 to meet demand.

During the quarter, Polaris announced a partnership with 'Zero Motorcycles' to co-develop electric vehicles. The idea is to incorporate EV technologies as an option into several different platforms down the line. The plan is to have an EV in each of the company's core categories by 2025. The first partnership vehicle is expected by the end of 2021 and represents an exciting new growth opportunity for the company.

The company ended the quarter with $821 million in cash and equivalents against $1.3 billion in long-term financial debt. The company reports a gross debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.45x. Considering operating cash flows of $676 million in the quarter and free cash flow of $700 million over the past year, we believe the liquidity position and balance sheet are a strength in the company's investment profile.

It's also worth noting that the stock pays a quarterly dividend that currently yields 2.6%. Impressively, the company has a 25-year history of consecutively increasing the annual payout becoming a "Dividend Aristocrat" with its last increase in January of 2020. We believe the dividend is well supported and has room for further dividend growth on an annual basis in line with earnings.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

A positive development from this quarter's earnings release was a revision higher to full-year management guidance. The company now expects 2020 revenue growth in a range between 2% and 3%, up from a prior view that sales would be flat to down 2%. An EPS target between $7.15 and $7.30 at the midpoint represents an increase of 14% compared to $6.32 in adjusted EPS for 2019.

Including the weaker first half of the year, the sales growth for 2020 is being driven by exceptionally strong off-road vehicles and snowmobile segment, while the other categories are expected to post a sales decline in the single digits. Favorably, considering the stronger trends from Q3, the outlook is for the momentum to be maintained through the end of the year. From the conference call:

Moving on to our guidance for 2020. Given stronger-than-anticipated performance in the third quarter, we have increased our total company sales growth guidance and now expect sales to increase versus 2019 in the 2% to 3% range for the year. You will recall our previous segment sales guidance was flat to down 2% versus 2019... We are significantly increasing our full year adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2020 and now expect earnings to be in the range of $7.15 to $7.30 per diluted share, in excess of our pre-COVID guidance levels. The increase is driven by higher volume, lower promotions and floor plan financing costs, improved foreign exchange rates and operating expense management.

Subsequent to the Q3 earnings release, the company announced the departure of its CEO, but took the opportunity to reaffirm guidance. We don't believe this to be a materially negative factor for the stock, with confidence that other senior management and the board of Directors will be able to maintain recent strategic initiatives.

Looking ahead, while Polaris is not yet providing official targets, management expects trends to continue with earnings growth into 2021. Momentum in consumer retail including interest in its new product launches along with improved supply chain utilization can support firming financials.

In terms of consensus expectation, the market estimates for revenue at $7 billion this year, up 2.8% y/y, and EPS of $7.28 are in line with management guidance. For 2021, the market forecasts revenue growth of 5.2% y/y while EPS of $7.64, if confirmed would represent a 5% y/y increase. The outlook is for steady growth as the company builds on its market share.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

What we like about Polaris is that this is a clear market leader in the important consumer discretionary niche of recreational vehicles. The brand portfolio across product segments is recognized for its innovative technologies and high-quality craftsmanship. Regardless of near-term trends or the potential "pandemic boost", this is a company we are confident has a long-term future with continued growth opportunities including an expansion into international markets. The company has proven its ability to generate positive earnings which we believe can lead to consistent value for shareholders.

Based on the management guidance for full-year 2020 earnings along with consensus estimates through 2021, we highlight that the stock appears cheap relative to its historical valuation range. The current forward P/E of 13x and a 1-year forward P/E of 12.4x based on the 2021 EPS forecast, are well below the 5- and 10-year average for the stock closer to 20x. Other measures like EV to EBITDA and the trends in price to free cash flow also appear attractive considering the premium the stock has commanded in recent years.

Final Thoughts

Looking at the stock chart for PII, it appears shares have been consolidating around the $100 level in recent months. We sense that there is a general skepticism in the market that the company's growth momentum from Q3 will be able to be maintained.

To the upside, we believe Polaris is well-positioned to benefit from improving macro conditions and the economic recovery into 2021. We expect the demand for recreational vehicles to remain elevated while the segments that faced a weaker 2020 will recover. It's likely the pandemic helped to raise awareness among consumers leading to a longer-lasting renaissance for the category. Overall, we are bullish on shares of PII and have a year-ahead price target of $115.00 per share representing about 20% upside from the current level and a 15x multiple on the 2020 consensus EPS.

The risk here is that growth and earnings underperform expectations. A potential pullback in consumer spending or a sputtering recovery would be bearish for the stock. A monitoring point for the upcoming quarters will be the evolution of the gross margin which will be important for the company to keep elevated reflecting pricing power and brand momentum. Weaker than expected results could force a revision lower to long-term earnings estimates.

