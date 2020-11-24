Small Caps Are Still Hot (Technically Speaking For 11/24)

Biden will nominate Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary (emphasis added):

If confirmed by the Senate as Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen will be among the most accomplished people to take over the big office at 1500 Pennsylvania Avenue in the 231-year history of the department. Few people in any era have served at the highest levels of economic policymaking for as long, and with as much distinction. Among other things, she will be the first person to have been the chief White House economist and head of both the Treasury and the Federal Reserve. At the Fed, she played a major role in engineering the longest economic expansion in American history, cut short only by the pandemic.

It was first reported that Lael Brainard would be tapped for the position. Yellen is just as good.

The treasury market has been selling-off modestly:

Above are the 6-month charts of the five ETFs that track the treasury market. During the last few months, all have trended modestly lower.

The blue and red lines (which represent the 30-year and 10-year treasury, respectively) have moved higher in the last few months. The 5-year (in green) has also trended higher, although the rate of increase is less pronounced on the chart.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index indicated above-trend growth:

Led by improvements in production-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) increased to +0.83 in October from +0.32 in September. Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in October, and three of the four categories increased from September. The index's three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, fell to +0.75 in October from +1.37 in September. The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, edged down to +0.51 in October from +0.55 in September. Sixty-one of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in October, while 24 made negative contributions. Fifty-four indicators improved from September to October, 30 indicators deteriorated, and one was unchanged. Of the indicators that improved, eight made negative contributions.

Here's a chart of the data:

The Spring lockdowns greatly skewed the data, which is now returning to more normal readings.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Once again, small caps are leading the day higher. The IWM advanced 1.88%, followed by a 1.64% gain for mid caps, and 1.61% rally for micros. But today, larger caps also made decent advances.

Cyclicals dominate the top of the table: energy rose an additional 5.14%; financials advanced 3.5% while basic materials gained 2.49%. And, again, defensive sectors were at the bottom.

Today, there were two patterns:

SPY 1-day

The SPY gapped higher at the open, rallied until lunch, and then consolidated sideways.

However...

SPY 30-day

On the 30-day chart, prices closed near the level of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) spike, continuing that index's initial virus news consolidation.

IWM 1-day

The IWM rallied until a little after 1 and then consolidated a bit lower at the close.

IWM 30-day

The IWM has continued to rally since the beginning of November.

The large-cap/small-cap performance split is ongoing. Traders are betting that a solid recovery is coming and, if the latest price activity is any indication, are betting it comes sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.