Back in late August, I discussed how street revenue estimates for electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) were not rising despite the stock soaring to new heights. At that time, I wondered if a low bar was being set so the name wouldn't be able to miss estimates, or if analysts just thought not enough progress was being made. Well, after another quarter was put in the books, it seems that analysts still don't believe the company is on track to hit its half a million vehicle delivery forecast for 2020.

With Q1 being seasonally weak and the coronavirus greatly impacting Q2, Tesla was going to need a major back half of the year to hit its guidance, which management never really backed off of. While the company has admitted it will be harder to hit the half a million number, there was no official point at which guidance was truly reduced. In a previous article discussing a number of scenarios, I came to the following average for Q3/Q4:

By averaging the four 500k scenarios up, for example, Tesla gets to its yearly delivery guidance for 2020 with about 142,499 vehicles sold in Q3 and 178,114 sold in Q4.

The company came about 3,000 vehicles short of that Q3 bar, meaning it needs to deliver 181,020 vehicles in Q4 to hit half a million. That's quite a large step up from what we saw in the third quarter, which itself was a quarterly record for Tesla. The company does have some things going for it, like the Model Y ramp in the US, the lowering of prices and further ramp of Made in China Model 3, and certain incentives expiring or winding down in select European countries. The table below show's Tesla's installed capacity chart over the past year, so you can get an idea of what's currently possible.

(Source: Tesla quarterly investor letters, seen here)

To get an idea of where the street is at, let's look at the current Q4 revenue estimate, which happens to be $10.10 billion. That's up nicely from the $8.77 billion top line figure of Q3, but we have to think about some other items first. At the moment, here's what I'm assuming for sequential moves in the other important Tesla categories:

Regulatory credits: $100 million less.

Full self-driving revenue: $50 million more.

Energy revenue: $50 million more.

Services revenue: $50 million more.

Throwing this all in gives us a Q4 base of $8.82 billion at the same number of deliveries and average selling prices (excluding credits). Now we know that the Model S got a few price cuts, and Tesla cut prices on Made in China Model 3 units plus some other Model 3 variants in select countries. On the other hand, the US dollar is weaker again in Q4 so far, which will help when revenues are translated back into dollars.

In Q3, Tesla reported an average sale price of $51,679 per vehicle delivered (when including leases and excluding credits). If we use that same amount for Q4 at the moment, and the sequential revenue jump the street sees coming above, it means an additional 24,749 deliveries for the quarter. While that seems like a decent jump, it doesn't even get Tesla to 165,000 for the period, which obviously puts the name well short of half a million for the year.

Now of course there are a lot of assumptions built in here, but even if you change them a bit the results don't change that dramatically. For instance, even if I subtract $100 million from the revenue portion that includes credits/fsd as well as energy/services, and take away $1,000 per vehicle in average selling prices, I don't even get another 2,500 vehicles delivered. Even if you double those two numbers, taking away $200 million and $2,000, respectively, you still don't even get to 169,400 vehicles for Q4's total.

Over the past four fiscal quarters, Tesla has beaten street revenue estimates by an average of $382 million per quarter. Are we set up for a similar scenario to occur in Q4? At present, it certainly seems that way, given the average street revenue estimate implies Tesla is going to miss its delivery forecast for the year by a wide margin. We'll see if these analyst numbers change in a big way before the company reports its deliveries in January. But with the stock recently hitting an intra-day all-time high, it would be a major disappointment if Tesla doesn't even get within a few thousand deliveries of its half a million yearly forecast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.