Green shoots are sprouting for Boeing. Now is the time to go long on this quality value stock, not when we get clear skies with the stars aligned.

The announcements of two highly successful Phase 3 trials for the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech (NYSE:PFE) (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have lifted a substantial overhang on the aviation sector, giving investors hope that the worst is behind us. In another piece of good news, the FAA announced on November 18 that the Boeing 737 MAX has been cleared for return to commercial service, after about a year and a half of being grounded in the wake of the fatal Lion Air and Ethiopian Air accidents.

Admittedly, visibility on the timeline of a recovery remains low, with many moving parts (notably around the distribution and production of a COVID vaccine). Yet, industry metrics and airline CFO survey results both point to the fact that the aviation sector has already bottomed out. Now should be the time to buy into quality value stocks like Boeing, not when we see clear blue skies.

737 MAX ungrounded

As of Sep. 30, 2020, Boeing’s 737 program, consisting mainly of the 737 MAX, accounted for about 78% (or 3,404 planes) of Boeing’s Commercial Airplane firm orderbook by number of airplanes. I suspect the number of firm orders for the 737 MAX alone stand at about 3,100 (as that is the number of units they have divided the announced incremental grounding costs by), which equates to 71% of Boeing’s commercial orderbook. That is significant. The ungrounding of the 737 MAX therefore enables Boeing to resume monetizing this program, albeit at lower margins than pre-grounding of the fleet. Despite lingering reputation scars, airlines have an incentive to add the 737 MAX to their fleets, lest the Airbus A320s take too high a market share and Airbus’s pricing power grows too large.

As of Sep. 30, 2020, Boeing had 450 units of 737 MAX airplanes in inventory. The company has also guided for two additional costs related to the 737 MAX grounding: i) $6.3bn of additional costs related to the delays in production and delivery, to be spread out across 3,100 planes; ii) $5.98bn in outstanding customer concessions relating to the delay of these planes. The Boeing 737 MAX family has a list price of about $120m on average, though in practice this is discounted by 50-60%, so let’s assume the average price is $50m to be conservative. Prior to the 2019 grounding, Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes segment was making EBIT margins of about 14%. This translates to about $7m in EBIT per 737 MAX delivered. The additional U$12.28bn ($6.3bn + $5.98bn) of costs translates to about $4m per plane. Using this simple calculation, the EBIT per 737 MAX would be about $3m per plane or a 6% EBIT margin going forward. That equates to $9.3bn in EBIT to be unlocked over the lifespan of the 737 MAX firm order delivery timeline, which is a meaningful number compared to Boeing’s current net debt of $34bn.

Airline profits and cash burn have bottomed out

IATA surveys airline CFOs on a monthly basis to track changes over time in their outlook. The latest survey (Oct. 2020) shows that pessimism amongst CFOs with regard to the 12-month forward outlook for profitability bottomed in April at the peak of the pandemic, and since then has consistently rebounded, with the October survey showing them just shy of a neutral score of 50 on average. Think of this as the PMI of airline profits. With the news around the COVID vaccine, I think it is likely that we see that number go above 50 in November’s survey, which would mean that the profit outlook turns from a negative trend to a positive one.

IATA CFO Survey: How do you expect profitability to change over the next 12 months?

Source: IATA

The good people at IATA have also released their forecasts for global airline cash burn rates for 2020. While airlines burned through $51bn in cash in 2Q2020, IATA expects the cash burn for the second half of 2020 to amount to $77bn, or $38.5bn per quarter on average (-24% vs. 2Q).

Source: IATA

The scope of government support is underappreciated.

Boeing bears tend to cite analyses of the poor cash flow outlook and debt burdens of airlines, but I feel that this overlooks one important point – that the scale of government support globally has been unprecedented, and shows a large willingness to prop up the airlines.

According to IATA, governments worldwide have thus far (as of Oct. 2020) provided about $160bn of direct and indirect support/subsidies to airlines, largely via a combination of direct aid, wage subsidies, and tax grants. As mentioned earlier, global airlines burned through $51bn in cash in 2Q20 (peak pandemic), and are expected to burn through a further $77bn in 2H20. This means that governments have more than subsidized the cash burn for 2020, which is very generous, and shows their desire to keep the airlines alive. This probably stems from the understanding that the COVID-related hardships are a temporal issue, and I expect governments would continue with their generosity given the symbolic importance of national flag carriers in most countries.

Source: IATA

Pent-up demand for air travel to push things back to normal

I believe that there is a huge pent-up demand for air travel that will help resuscitate the aviation industry once the COVID vaccine is widely available, which seems to be 2H21. There are a few reasons for this.

First, household savings have surged during the pandemic. Similar trends can be observed across the developed world, but I’ll use Europe as a case study here because the data is both recent and granular. In Europe, the household savings rate has climbed by about 5% during the pandemic to all-time highs. But more importantly, the reason for this saving was found by the ECB to be largely NOT attributable to precautionary savings (e.g. due to fear of unemployment) but because of forced savings due to the pandemic (e.g. not being able to go on international holidays). That excess cash has boosted bank deposits and is just waiting for an opportunity to be spent.

Source: ECB

Second, the average international traveller is middle-class, whereas the pandemic has affected mainly the low-income workers globally. A study of the UK market showed that the bottom 25% of income earners made less than 0.5 trips via air travel on average, the median income earner travelled twice as much, while the top 25% of income earners travelled around 4 times as much as the bottom 25%. That doesn’t account for the average distance travelled by each income group per trip; I think we can safely assume that the high-income earners travel further and via more expensive options.

Source: Inequalityintransport.org.uk

Meanwhile, lower-income groups have been disproportionally hit by the pandemic due to their higher rates of participation in directly affected sectors such as restaurants and other services. In the US, the Pew Research Centre conducted surveys showing that 46% of lower income earners had trouble paying bills since the coronavirus outbreak began, compared to just 5% of upper income earners.

Source: Pew Research Center

Given the above two points, my sense is that in a post-COVID world, demand for travel will come back with a vengeance, and the minor portion of that demand from lower income earners that takes longer to return will be offset by higher savings and more disposable cash to spend by higher income earners.

What does that mean for Boeing? Well, airlines remain cash-strapped; I don’t think anybody is denying that. But I do think the market is heavily discounting the fact that a sharp recovery in demand for air travel can revive the outlook for aircraft capex, and given current airline balance sheets, it is easy to see why – IATA estimated in October that the median airline’s cash will only last another 8.5 months at the cash burn rate of 2H20. However, as in any other cyclical industry, demand-supply dynamics should prevail. The surge in pent-up travel demand post availability of the COVID vaccine could bring yields and load factors back to, or at least close to, normalized levels, triggering the desire for fleet additions. Air travel is still a growth industry, and countries and airlines know it. Stronger airlines may be able to ramp up capex without debt or equity raisings, but even weaker airlines could raise capital, especially in an environment where global travel trends are back to normal, reducing the perceived risk for investors, which are often their home governments who might also see this as an opportune chance to expand the brand name.

Key Risks

A lack of full recovery in the corporate travel market due to changes to working habits (e.g. getting used to video conferencing) is a key risk. A survey conducted by Oliver Wyman in September and October 2020 showed that 43% of business executives plan to travel for business less in a post-COVID world, compared to just 11% who plan to travel more in order to rekindle relationships. However, for the cohort who planned to travel less, health and safety concerns were cited as the top reason, and I believe worries about this should dissipate over time. Executives also acknowledged that while existing relationships can be handled via teleconferencing, it is not so easy to build new ones virtually. Hence, while I do agree that business travel will be slow to restart, I think the worries about the hole left by business travel might be overblown, and this risk alone would not be a deal-breaker for me in terms of investing in Boeing.

The other key risk is obviously the pace of the global economic reopening, which is dependent on how quickly vaccines are produced and distributed. Ultra-cold storage technology could be a limiting factor here, and I honestly do not have a good idea of how much capacity of such storage there is available worldwide.

Recommendation

All said and done, I do believe the time is ripe to go long Boeing, as two important catalysts have emerged (the vaccine and the FAA’s clearance of the 737 MAX), and the sector has bottomed. I expect the stock to slowly grind higher as visibility on the reopening increases. Buy Boeing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.