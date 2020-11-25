The South American Drought And Commodities Being Affected

The CRB Index has been breaking to the upside due to higher crude, sugar, and grain prices. This is in response to the weaker dollar, a Biden presidency, and the "light at the end of the COVID-19" tunnel. This and some global weather problems are all sparking optimism for commodities. Gold and silver have gone the opposite way, as there is less flight to safety.

This report talks about the South American drought and how it is affecting some commodities, as well as two renewable energy stocks FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and NIO (NIO), which I recommended to clients and that have soared since then.

(Source: Jim Roemer's video about the South American drought and La Nina)

Corn and Soybean Price Rally

Other than strong demand from China for US corn and the Midwest 2020 crop season ending with some weather problems in parts of the corn belt, new reports keep surfacing about the most recent Ukraine corn crop being lowered. Corn is the top feed grain in Ukraine.

The corn harvest is nearly complete in Ukraine, which in most years is the No. 1 exporter of corn to China. Dry weather this summer has sharply reduced Ukraine corn production. The USDA estimates the Ukraine corn crop at 28.5 million tonnes, down 20% from last year’s 35.8 million tonnes.

As a result, Ukraine's corn prices have jumped. FOB prices of Ukraine corn have appreciated 40% versus this time last year. They are up over 25% since early September. More than half of Ukraine’s corn exports head to China.

Ukraine’s domestic feed costs also have risen sharply. Meat producers are petitioning the government to limit corn exports for the 2020/21 season. Restrictions on Ukraine’s corn exports would force a larger share of Chinese imports to US shores.

Its production has grown fourfold in the past 10 years, boosted by both acreage expansion and yield improvement. Corn is typically planted in late April or early May. Harvest begins in late September and is usually nearing completion by early November. China’s reliance on Ukraine corn exports has increased steadily in recent years.

Chinese imports of coarse grains are driven by a strong recovery in the hog sector. This has pushed feed demand higher. Corn prices in the domestic market, which have been rising since February, averaged about 2,532 renminbi/tonne in October, the highest price since 2014.

With respect to soybeans (SOYB), China is restocking their herds and there is a tremendous demand for soybean meal. With global soybean stocks tightening, any little weather problem will set this market on fire. In addition, I have been bullish on renewable energy stocks such as FCEL, NIO, and others. These stocks are soaring, and so is soybean oil, with ideas of biofuel demand increasing. In other words, “much more of a green economy.”

Historically, La Niña events like this result in Brazil and or Argentina corn and soybean yields falling slightly below the trend line. Some important rains are headed for Argentina and southern Brazil over this next week or two first, but the potential is there, later for some weather problems in South America and/or potentially the Midwest grain belt next summer. I am getting concerned about central and northern Brazil for soybeans, corn, OJ, and the southern coffee areas.

The positive Arctic Oscillation Index and La Nina

(Source: ClimatePredict - Jim Roemer)

Climate Predict looks at global teleconnections from sea ice to La Nina and many more. The lower pressures you see over the North Pole (map above) have been responsible for the warm late fall, recent pressure in the natural gas market (UNG) and what we call a positive AO/NAO index. Some cold and snow are coming to the eastern Midwest and New England within the next 10 days, but it may not be long-lasting. Notice the arrow pointing to 2011. For now, this may be one of the more similar analog years coming up.

An interesting article I wrote a month ago about La Nina, sugar prices and more can be found here.

Caution is always advised being married to just one analog year, as a warming climate and chaos theory can alter the weather in a dime. Nevertheless, analog years can give us a rough idea.

What happened during the 2011-2012 La Nina event, and can we "generalize" that some similar global weather pattern will affect many commodities? As my software shows, below: 1) Colombia or Central American coffee (JO) became too wet that lowered their harvest; 2) Wet weather in eastern Australia delayed, what is presently a huge wheat (WEAT) harvest; 3) Parts of Argentina or more likely central and northern Brazil saw reduction corn (CORN), sugar (CANE), oranges and soybean yields, and the following summer (2012), Midwest corn and soybeans saw a spring drought. Finally, while cocoa prices (NIB) have soared because of a potential rebound in global demand for chocolate and civil unrest in parts of West Africa, notice that rainfall appeared normal to above normal, benefitting the 2011-2012 cocoa crop. This may have a bearish influence to cocoa prices later, while some of these other commodities I just mentioned could see lower production and higher prices.

(Source: ClimatePredict - Jim Roemer)

Conclusion

Longer term, I like the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA). Commodity trading can be extremely volatile, and any change in the weather forecast, value of the dollar or China's economy can send prices reeling. This particular ETF is diversified in many soft and grain commodities. Hence, with La Nina, this gives you a more conservative, longer-term diversified "weather-related" portfolio. The chart of this ETF also appears to be breaking above a five-year trend line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.