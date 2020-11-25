It's possibly best to still view this as an SPAC, albeit with a small business and a management team in it.

They found it in Global Blue and the listing is now GB. There's still not a lot there though.

Far Point was an acquisition company listed back in 2018. It took them time to find what they wanted to acquire.

SPACs

Special acquisition vehicles are all the rage these days. It's not actually an entirely new technique, decades ago we'd call these shells and the activity a reverse takeover into a shell to gain a listing.

Today's version is to float a company onto an exchange and then look around for something to buy with the cash so raised. The advantage is that it substantially cuts the costs of gaining a listing for the company that is bought. There's a lot - lot, lot - less paperwork and lawyers and accountants crawling all over the place to deal with.

The old method was to find some moribund company already listed and merge into that. This carried with it the risk of picking up some half- or long-forgotten liabilities floating around somewhere. So, today's method is to prepare that clean skin then go to work.

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

Far Point was just one of these. No business inside it, really a pile of cash and a stock market listing:

(FPAC share price from Seeking Alpha)

The dip there at the right hand end was when it looked like the proposed merger wouldn't come off, the bounce when it did.

Global Blue (NYSE: GB

They did find a merger candidate, Global Blue.

(Global Blue share price from Google)

Note that FPAC is now GB, the stock ticker changed.

That slump is more pronounced in that representation but it's the same one. There was some controversy, argument, over whether the deal would go through, then it did. The deal terms changed :

Prior to the closing of the transaction, the selling shareholders took a number of unilateral actions to enhance public shareholder value: ◼ Waived €154M dividend entitlement and the right to a post-close make-whole ◼ Committed to $75M Supplemental Liquidity Facility funded through the holdback of sponsors’ proceeds ◼ The selling shareholders committed to convert €50M of convertible preferred shares into common stock

So, what now?

We had only a shell, we've now got a business inside the shell and we're all real excited, right? Well, except, no, not exactly.

The first reason is what the business does. It aids people in gaining their tax refunds when they've gone shopping internationally. This sounds a little odd but if you pay VAT (just as one example of such a tax and place) inside the European Union as a visitor - by, say, buying something - then when you leave you can reclaim that tax. It's easier to do this through an app, or with someone at least holding your hand, than it is to do it directly, at the airport, while rushing to catch your 'plane.

So, that's the base business idea. International shopping is a big thing. Aiding people in reclaiming their tax payments is thus an interesting business. Which is exactly what Global Blue does. They've an appropriate tie up with Ant Group to gain access to that Chinese market and so on. Nothing wrong with what they do at all. Rather fun in fact.

However, given the state of international travel right now this isn't an obvious source of excitement in a stock price. Which is how it has worked out.

The other reason

The other reason is this:

(From Global Blue P&L, from Global Blue)

It's not actually a very large business. Even pre-covid profits were of the $30 million a year level and we're not exactly seeing stunning growth there. The SPAC has not acquired some hot shot rocket of an exciting business perhaps.

What to think?

We always, just because we're humans, need a story to enable us to understand a situation. So here's my read, my recital, of the story here. Do, please, note that this is a story, the real details are to be found in those numbers above.

We had an SPAC, FPAC. That's great. It has acquired - or as these things properly are described, it was acquired by in a reverse takeover - Global Blue. But Global Blue, in and of itself, is neither a large, nor swiftly growing, company. Certainly not enough of either to create any exciting movements in the stock price.

The correct way for us to think of this is really that GB is still a SPAC. No, not in every fine detail, but as that mental story for ourselves.

We can even imagine what it's going to do next. The market is large and post-covid is expected to grow substantially. It's also fragmented among many suppliers. That is, we've a good opportunity to do a roll up here.

It doesn't have to be that strategy of course. But that's one they might follow. My real point here being that we've moved from a SPAC which was just a pile of cash to a SPAC that has at least a business sector and the beginnings of a management structure - plus a pile of cash.

What's going to produce movement in the stock price is what they do with the cash. That reverse merger with GB wasn't enough to do that. It's the next actions that are going to produce value - or, of course, not if they don't get it right.

My view

Not enough has happened here yet to move that valuation far from the value of the combined listing and cash pile. Which is why the stock hasn't moved much from the before merger/takeover price. It's the next move or set of them that will, or won't, ignite this stock value. Therefore our own valuations and purchases need to wait to see what they do next.

The investor view

Wait. Yes, SPACS are interesting things and valuations can jump on either the announcement or conclusion of a reverse merger. But what we've had so far is this original SPAC, FPAC, merged with the skeleton of an idea and management team. This isn't enough as yet.

It's the next moves that will change the valuation so wait until we know what those are.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.