Article Thesis

Valmont Industries (VMI) is a smaller industrial company that combines above-average fundamentals and resilience during downturns thanks to exposure to non-cyclical end markets. There are also tailwinds from macro themes such as renewable energy, 5G, and water technologies. On the other hand, shares have risen quite a lot over the last couple of months, likely due to the fact that markets realized that this is an industrial company that could benefit from renewable investing trends. Due to an above-average valuation, we do not rate Valmont a buy at current prices.

Company Overview And Fundamentals

Valmont is an industrial company that produces and sells a range of fabricated metal products. Its offerings include steel and aluminum poles and towers, lighting and traffic components, wireless communication components, renewable energy generation equipment, while coating services and similar industrial processes are offered as well. Valmont's end markets and customers include utilities, telecoms, large farms, government entities, commercial building companies, etc. Valmont is not especially large, the company is valued at around $3.5 billion and generates revenues of roughly $3 billion a year.

Despite the fact that the company is an industrial player, its operations have been remarkably resilient versus downturns in the past. This includes the current crisis, during which Valmont continued to deliver very attractive results. Revenues during the third quarter, for example, were actually up versus the previous year's period, growing by 6.3% year over year. This resilience can be explained by the fact that the end markets the company targets are way less than other industrial end markets. Telecoms, utilities, government agencies will continue to procure goods and services during recessions, whereas industrial players that provide components for aircraft or automobile manufacturing are way more exposed to downturns.

Valmont's operations are divided into four segments: Utilities, Irrigation, Engineered Support Structures, and Coatings. The two biggest units, Utilities and Irrigation, are decidedly non-cyclical. After all, utilities and farms will sell their products during any economic climate, which is why they will continue to invest in their infrastructure no matter what. The Coatings segment is more cyclical, as some of the targeted end markets will see a slowdown during a recession. Overall, however, Valmont's business remains resilient versus downturns, showcased not only by the company's strong Q3 results but also by the fact that revenues on a year-to-date basis are up versus fiscal 2019, which is quite a feat, considering lockdown measures such as those during Q2.

Source: Valmont

Thanks to a solid revenue performance during Q3, which was made possible by higher sales to utilities, Valmont was able to grow its operating profits and its net profits. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were up 14% year over year, which would be quite attractive even outside of a global pandemic. The revenue gains that the company experienced in the utility segment were possible thanks to rising spending on renewable energy generation capacity. Valmont manufactures and sells components for large-scale solar power projects, and due to an investment boom in the renewable energy space, its sales for this product category have grown meaningfully in recent quarters.

Valmont's fundamentals are solid across both margins and returns on capital:

Data by YCharts

On top of offering above-average returns on capital employed and EBITDA margins versus peers such as Raven (RAVN), EMCOR (EME), Lindsay (LNN), and Armstrong World Industries (AWI), Valmont also has a healthy balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter, long-term debt totaled $780 million, partially offset by $440 million in cash. With a net debt position of just $340 million, Valmont is levered at just 0.9 times EBITDA, based on estimates for $380 million in EBITDA next year (per YCharts). Compared to its closest peers, Valmont Industries has the highest industry rating, belonging to the top 10% of companies in the Industrials sector (48 out of 490) according to Seeking Alpha's proprietary ranking algorithm.

At Cash Flow Kingdom, we like to take a look at alignment between insiders and shareholders, and Valmont is not looking bad on that front:

Data by YCharts

Insiders own 4.5% of the company, and that stake has continuously risen over the last couple of years. This shows that, apparently, insiders see value in the company's shares. On top of that, thanks to growing alignment, they will likely be inclined to make decisions that will be beneficial for all shareholders - themselves and everyone else.

In November, however, some insiders cashed in stock options, which may be a sign that insiders are believing that shares are fully valued now and that the easy gains following the spring sell-off have been made.

Growth Outlook, Dividends, And Valuation

Industrials, overall, are not an extremely high-growth sector, compared to tech, healthcare, etc. Still, ongoing growth can be expected for the industry as a whole, as the global economic output will continue to grow in the long term.

Valmont's outlook is a little better than the outlook for the average Industrial company, thanks to exposure to some higher-growth markets such as renewable energy. Its resilience versus downturns is also positive for its average growth potential, as earnings do not have to recover from meaningful declines following a recession.

Analysts are currently forecasting that future profits will look like this:

Data by YCharts

$7.54 in EPS for 2020 should be easily achievable, as the company has already earned $5.98 this year. Another quarter in line with Q1-Q3 would result in annual EPS of around $7.90 to $8.00, thus estimates for the current year could be too conservative. Valmont has beaten EPS estimates during every quarter of the current year, thus analysts have a history of underappreciating the company. The same could hold true for next year, as EPS estimates at $7.96 would mean that Valmont wouldn't generate any meaningful growth versus the results the company generated so far this year. Thanks to the high likelihood for a global economic recovery in 2021, that estimate seems to be on the conservative side. Analysts are forecasting substantially higher profits for 2022, however, and they also believe that Valmont will be able to grow its EPS at a high-single-digit range in the long run. To us, that seems like a realistic estimate, as Valmont has also done so over the last decade.

Looking at dividends, we see that Valmont has raised its dividend just once over the last five years, thus there is not a very consistent track record. This year's raise, by 20%, was attractive, however, and maybe shareholders will receive more regular dividend increases in the future. Still, with a yield of just 1.1%, Valmont is not a good income stock, but this small yield still adds slightly to the company's total return outlook.

Looking at valuations, we see that Valmont is trading at ~20 times this next year's net profits right now, which is neither a very high nor an especially low valuation:

Data by YCharts

Shares are trading almost perfectly in line with the historical average, which seems fair to us. Shares have, despite the underlying resilience of the business model, been quite volatile in the past. Earlier this year, one could have bought shares for around half the current price, which was an attractive entry point for this stock. Similar ups and downs in its stock price were visible before the current crisis as well, shares were trading around $100 in late 2018 and early 2019 as well, each time recovering by dozens of percentage points shortly after that. The rather small size of the company, which leads to below-average liquidity, is likely one factor for the ups and downs in its share price.

Over the last couple of months, shares have risen quite a lot. This is likely due to a combination of results that were better than what the market expected, in combination with a willingness to pay up for a company with exposure to renewables, which has been a winning investment theme this year. The Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) and renewable energy exposed companies such as Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and NextEra Energy (NEE) have easily beaten the market over the last couple of months:

Data by YCharts

We believe that those gains were justified, and Valmont does not look expensive at current prices. But on the other hand, shares are fully priced right now, and the upside potential seems somewhat limited right now, which is why we wouldn't buy the stock right here.

Takeaway

Valmont is a surprisingly resilient industrial company that has delivered solid earnings growth in the past. Thanks to exposure to macro themes such as 5G (telecom infrastructure), renewable energy, and clean water, the growth outlook is not bad. From a fundamental perspective, Valmont is thus not looking like a bad pick.

At current prices, however, shares look like they are fully valued, as shares have already risen by close to 100% from the 52-week low. With an RSI of 65, shares also look somewhat overbought from a technical standpoint. We do not rate the stock a sell, but we don't want to call it a buy at current levels, either. Still, it could make sense to keep this one on a watchlist and maybe pick it up during one of the downturns that the stock experiences regularly.

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7-10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.