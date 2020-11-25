A $1 per unit distribution in 2021 would allow the company to pay down some of its debt and potentially repurchase units.

Higher oil prices would result in production growth on Viper's acreage that it would benefit from though.

Hedges partially reduce the company's ability for its margins to benefit from higher oil prices, as around 62% of its 2021 oil production is hedged with a ceiling of $43.05.

It may be able to generate $1.45 per unit in discretionary cash flow in 2021 at around $45 WTI oil.

Viper has high-quality royalty acreage that is mostly in the Permian Basin, with Diamondback Energy being the main operator.

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a royalty company that is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG). Diamondback owns approximately 58% of Viper's units and operates the majority of Viper's net royalty acres and net wells.

Viper has high-quality royalty acreage in the Permian Basin, which should allow for some production growth in 2021 at current strip prices. The company's hedges do limit its near-term distributable cash flow upside from increasing oil prices though.

I consider Viper to be relatively fairly priced based on current strip prices, although a return to $50 WTI oil would push its estimated value to around $16 per unit.

Portfolio

Viper is generally dependent on Diamondback Resources for a majority of its production activity.

Approximately 51% of Viper's net royalty acres and 63% of its net producing locations are Diamondback-operated. As well, approximately 81% of its net wells turned to production in Q2 2020, 55% of its net work-in-progress wells and 66% of its net line-of-sight wells are Diamondback-operated.

(Source: Viper Energy Partners)

2021 Outlook

Viper's production in 2021 may average around 16,250 barrels of oil per day and 27,000 BOEPD of total production per day. This would be the high end of its guidance range for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, which involves a range of 15,250-16,250 barrels of oil per day and 25,500-27,000 BOEPD per day. At mid-$40s WTI oil, I would expect at least modest production growth from those levels during the rest of 2021.

With that production and current strip prices, Viper would be projected to deliver $290 million in revenue in 2021 inclusive of hedges. The company's hedges partially limit its ability to benefit from further oil price increases, as it has around 62% of its projected 2021 oil production hedged with a ceiling of $43.05 per barrel.

This is an improvement over its Q4 2020 hedges though, which involves around 95% of its oil production being hedged with a ceiling/swap price of $32 per barrel.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 5,931,250 $41.75 $248 NGLs (Barrels) 1,872,450 $13.00 $24 Natural Gas (MCF) 12,417,300 $1.80 $22 Lease Bonus and Other Income $3 Hedge Value -$7 Total $290

Viper has $60 million in projected cash expenditures in this scenario, with a bit over half of that being interest costs. This leaves $230 million in positive cash flow. It includes the portion attributable to Diamondback's non-controlling interest in Viper.

$ Million Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $21 Cash G&A $7 Cash Interest $32 Total Expenses $60

Debt Situation

Viper's debt currently consists of $480 million in 5.375% unsecured notes due 2027 and $127 million in credit facility debt. It also has $7 million in cash on hand, resulting in $600 million in net debt. The company has a $580 million credit facility borrowing base, and given its lack of capital requirements and its limited fixed costs, this provides ample liquidity.

While Viper's ability to service and repay its debt is not an issue, the annual interest costs do add up to around $0.20 per unit. This wouldn't make too much of a difference when oil prices are solid. In 2019, for example, Viper had a cash distribution of $1.76 per unit. However, in 2020, the company distributed only $0.23 per unit over the first three quarters of the year, so its interest costs make more of a difference there (although it did have $0.72 per unit in distributable cash flow over that period).

Valuation

At current strip prices, Viper is projected to generate $269 million in unhedged EBITDAX. A 9.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple would value the company at approximately $11.45 per share. A 10.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple would value it at approximately $13.15 per unit. These appear to be reasonable multiples given Viper's high-quality Permian assets, which offer some growth potential even with relatively mediocre (such as low-to-mid $40s WTI) oil prices.

Viper is projected to have $1.45 per unit in distributable cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices, which translates into a yield of 11.0% to 12.7% based on the above valuation range. It is uncertain whether the company will pay out all its distributable cash flow though, as it is also potentially repurchasing units. As well, to get to its year-end 2021 leverage target of 2.0x, Viper would need to pay down its debt a bit more. Therefore, a distribution of $1.00 per unit may be more realistic with $45 WTI oil in 2021.

A return to $50 WTI oil would push the company's estimated value up to around $16 per unit based on the prospects for increased production growth, as well as higher margins per barrel.

Conclusion

Viper Energy Partners appears to be reasonably priced based on mid-$40s WTI oil in 2021. It is currently trading at the low end of my estimated valuation range for that oil price, but does have upside if oil prices increase in the longer term.

At $50 WTI oil, there would likely be a fair amount of production growth potential in the Permian, both from Diamondback and third-party operators on Viper's royalty acreage. In that scenario, I could see Viper being worth around $16 per unit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.