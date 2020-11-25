The company now has an auto sales funnel of $600 million, offering some promise in the future.

While Ambarella (AMBA) has jumped to $76 on the back of an FQ3 beat, the company still hasn't reported impressive results. The promising computer vision future hasn't materialized via firm contracts. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock until more concrete evidence of a sustainable turn occurs.

Image Source: Ambarella website

Weak Results

The stock was up 15% due to more hype again on the future of computer vision chips. For FQ3, revenues were actually down 17.4% to only $56.1 million. The company topped FQ3 revenues of $100 million all the way back in FY17, as the last few years have been underwhelming.

The same goes for guidance, where Ambarella guided to FQ4 revenues of $56.0-60.0 million. Last year, the chip company posted actual revenues of $57.2 million. So, during a period of bustling sales for digital transformation, it is only predicting flat revenues. The company beating analyst estimates at $51.8 million is only a reflection of the continual underperformance of the business when a big guidance hike only leads to flat revenue growth.

Ambarella continues to generate small profits after years of massive profit margins. As revenues have stalled, the chip company has spent aggressively on operating expenses to build the newest CV chip technology for professional security cameras and automotive products.

The CV business has only reached limited success after years of development. For FQ3, CV revenues were only around $5.0 million. CV units were only 4% of total units shipped due to the higher ASP.

With FQ3 gross margins of 62.7%, the company had quarterly net income of only $3.3 million. The guidance suggests gross margins will dip to ~60.0% for gross profits of $34.8 million. The forecast is for a small profit with operating expenses up to $33.0 million for the quarter.

Of course, Ambarella has a cash balance of $423.6 million, so it would probably be better off ramping up R&D spending even more. Non-GAAP R&D expenses are only $25.0 million per quarter, or $100.0 million annually. If the company doesn't need to invest more to capture this market opportunity, it should've at least repurchased some shares on the cheap with the remaining $49.0 million authorization.

Ultimately, the company still appears far too tied to Chinese customers, which probably isn't surprising with most of the employee base in engineering positions in the Communist country.

Auto Funnel

The real story is that Ambarella is starting to create a CV sales funnel in the automotive sector. The company had promoted a $200 million design win base at the end of FQ2, and the sales funnel number is now up to $600 million. Per CEO Fermi Wang on the FQ3 earnings call:

Based on our best judgement, we currently estimate our automotive revenue funnel model is about $600 million with a majority represented by CV for a variety of ADAS and AV applications. The auto funnel revenue runs through FY27 with some of the more significant programs commencing production in CY22 or CY23. This funnel covers business we have won as well as a pipeline of business we are currently competing for. We are seeing shipments of our CVflow-based ADAS solutions for commercial vehicles in China continuing to ramp with customers including Yutong buses, Shanqi trucks and Dongfeng trucks.

The major problem here is that $600 million over six years isn't actually very impressive. Also, the deals are mostly Chinese-based commercial vehicles. What the market wants to see is the massive global vehicle manufacturers turn to Ambarella.

The sales funnel forecast only comes out to $100 million per year for a business already in the $200+ million annual rate. Worth noting, the funnel includes projects where management is predicting winning bids that haven't been awarded yet.

The market faces a history of Ambarella grabbing similar design wins, only to lose existing markets such as action cameras and drones. Can the chip company actually stack these automotive sales projections of top of existing professional security camera revenues?

Up here at $76, the stock already has an EV/S multiple of nearly 8x. Ambarella isn't a cheap stock despite a limited sales funnel and a history of constantly rotating customers.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ambarella is making progress on building a sales funnel in the automotive sector, but the amount isn't impressive in relation to the stock price. The stock remains on our watch list for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.