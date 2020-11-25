Since my last article on AT&T (T) which was published on 10/24/20, there have been twenty articles published from other contributors. T is one of the most covered stocks on Seeking Alpha with a vast amount of opinions from both contributors and readers. My position is well-known, so this will be a much different article. I am going to discuss how to super-size T’s dividend and generate additional yield. In addition to my normal disclaimers, the options markets can be confusing and risky, so please do your own research and get a complete understanding of how different types of options work. This article will discuss why I have decided to implement covered calls into my strategy for T to generate additional income and supersize the dividend.

I guess the first question is why would I sell calls on T?

I would consider selling covered calls against my shares in T to generate income in addition to T’s dividend. I made an investment in T with a multi decade time horizon. Personally, I don’t care if T never breaks $50 a share again because I am not invested in T for its future growth opportunities. I created a chart where I compared T to the S&P 500 by using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and then to one of 2020’s biggest growth stories Zoom Video Communications (ZM). Prior to dividends, over the past five years, T has a -15.86% return while SPY has appreciated by 69.76%. ZM, on the other hand, took off and has made investors money hand over fist in 2020.

For people unfamiliar with options and calls I am going to briefly describe a call option and selling a covered call. A call option is a contract that provides the buyer of the option the right to purchase an asset (stock, bond, commodity, etc.) at a specified price within a specific period of time. In the realm of stocks 1 call option affords the buyer of the option the right to purchase 100 shares of the stock at a specific price which is classified as the strike price up until a specific date which is classified as the expiration date. A Covered Call is known as a transaction where an investor owns shares of an equity and sells the equivalent amount of call options on that equity. An example would be person XYZ owns 100 shares of T and sells 1 call option for a specific strike price let’s say $33 with an expiration date of 4/15/21. Person XYZ would have just sold the right to purchase 100 shares of T anytime prior to 4/15/21 for a set price of $33 per share. This is called a Covered Call because person XYS’s investment of 100 shares is the cover of the call as those shares can be delivered to the buyer if the option is exercised prior to 4/15/21. Hopefully, that is a quick description of how calls and covered calls work, but I do suggest really researching options to get a better understanding.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I found an article from The Money Show which cites statistics from the Chicago Board Options Exchange:

10% of option contracts are exercised

55-60% of option contracts are closed out prior to expiration

30-35% of option contracts expire worthless (out-of-the-money with no intrinsic value)

If we go back to the chart I created, the likelihood of call options being exercised on ZM would be extremely probable in 2020. If you had bought a call option with a $150, $200 or $250 strike price most likely the call would be executed. When you look at the chart of T it trades sideways with a negative slope and minimal volatility, so there is a better chance of calls expiring worthless than with a growth company such as ZM.

My strategy around covered calls with AT&T

I want call options to expire worthless. I have no interest in getting rid of my shares and needing to acquire them again. Since I have already made the decision that no matter what the share price of T does I want to reinvest the dividends and allow them to compound for decades to come, I need to look for out of the money calls. An out of the money call is a term used to describe an option contract where the strike price exceeds the market price of an equity. As an example, if company ABC is trading at $50 and the call option’s strike price is $75, that would be considered as out of the money.

I want to collect the premium from selling the call but never have the call option exercised. I like covered calls because I do not want to take on the risk of selling a naked call. With a covered call since I own the actual shares my worst-case scenario is that the strike price hits, the call option gets exercised and my shares are sold and transferred to fill the obligation. I would have the money from the sale of the shares and I would retain the premium the buyer of the option paid me for the right to buy the shares at the specified price, but I would no longer own the shares.

Since T pays a dividend on a quarterly basis I would want to look multiple months out for the expiration date and make sure it is after the date of record for T’s dividend. Even though you sell the option you are still entitled to the dividend as long as you own the shares.

How much additional income can you make selling covered calls against your shares in AT&T?

So you may be thinking this is risky, it's too complicated or it’s a lot of work so why would I want to do this. Let me be very clear, this is not for everyone and I don’t know many people personally who bother with options. This is something I do off and on and only with certain stocks. In full disclosure, I am actively looking at covered calls on T but have not committed to which strike price and expiration date best fit my investment thesis. I am going to take you through the process, show you how much income could be generated and what I am leaning toward.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

Above is the options chain for T from TD Ameritrade for the expiration date of 6/18/21. In 2020, T’s Ex-Div Date and Record Dates were as follows, (1/9/20 & 1/10/20), (4/9/20 & 4/10/20), (7/9/20 & 7/10/20) and (10/8/20 & 10/12/20). I don’t want to miss any of the dividends so I need to make some educated guesses about what price would be improbable for T to hit prior to a certain date, so the odds would favor me. In most cases, the premium increases as more time is added to your call option.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since the crash in March T has not breached $35 and an appreciation to the $35 mark would be an increase of 24%. Not a single person can predict the future and this is all speculation. I am currently looking at the June 18, 2021, options chain at the $35 strike price. Hypothetically, if I was to sell this call option and it didn’t get executed or called, I would be entitled to the first two dividends in 2021 based off of the 2020 dates and the option would expire weeks before the third dividend's ex-dividend date. The $35 strike is selling for $0.16 which is equivalent to $16 per option contract since it is the right to purchase 100 shares.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

I loaded this option up in TD Ameritrade to illustrate the cost and premium. The estimated trade amount for selling one call of T is $16 and the commission is -$0.65. After the cost associated with selling the call, the seller's premium is $15.35 per call option sold. Now keep in mind I would only consider selling calls on stocks where I won the equivalent underlying asset because I don’t want to be on the hook for anything additional if the option was to be exercised. Hypothetically if you owned 100 shares and wanted to sell 1 call based on this example you would generate $15.35 and if you owned 1,000 shares and wanted to sell 10 calls you would generate $153.50.

AT&T’s dividend and adding in the covered calls for supersized income

T’s dividend is currently $2.08 per share which is a forward yield of 7.34%. T has increased its dividend annually for 36 consecutive years and we should be getting notified of the next dividend increase in the next month or two. Since we don’t know if the dividend increase will be 1% or 2% I am going to use the current dividend per share of $2.08 and since I can’t predict the future let's just for argument sake say T’s share price trades sideways for a year.

If you own 100 shares of T, you are receiving $2.08 per share for the dividend which would be $208 on your 100 shares prior to compounding. Hypothetically, let’s say you were to run with this idea and you sold 1 call against your shares and netted $15.35. Your 100 shares of T are now generating $223.35 in income prior to compounding the two dividends for the first half of the year.

Let us now say this option expires without being called and you want to sell another call to expire at the end of the year sometime in December 2021. Hypothetically, let’s say T traded sideways and you do another $35 strike and the premium is the same. You’re now collecting another $15.35 on your 100 shares in the 2nd half of the year. Prior to compounding the dividends you will have increased the income generated from your 100 shares of T by $30.70 which is an increase of 14.76% as the original income generated of $208 would now become $238.7. You would theoretically gain two additional dividends throughout the year and generate additional income on your asset of the T shares.

Not a single person can tell you if this strategy will work out as intended but it has minimal risk since you own the shares. If T happened to catch a bid and increase to $37 and your option got called, your shares would be sold to the buyer of the option at $35 per share and you would lose out on the additional upside past the $35 point. For argument sake, if this strategy did work out and T traded sideways, you would increase the income produced from 7.3% to 8.4%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Options are not for everyone and you should do your homework before initiating any type of investment, especially with options. T has in my opinion one of the best dividends as it has had 36 years of consecutive increases with a payout ratio of 49% in Q2 and Q3 of 2020. The dividend is safe and secure in my eyes and pays a whopping 7.3%. This is an idea to generate additional income off of your current investment in T. I am not an advocate of naked calls and I have only sold covered calls in the past. This is not for everyone but if you’re a long-term investor and are interested in generating some additional income researching covered calls is something that could be of interest to you. I am a shareholder of T, have been for years and I am currently looking at some call options to increase my yield on T. If this idea interests you, I can’t say this enough, please do your homework prior to initiating anything.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.