In a world where “safe” asset returns are near or below zero, dividend-paying Canadian banks are an increasingly attractive option for those looking for consistent, stable cash payments from their investments. Ahead of its upcoming earnings update on December 1st, this article will analyze the investment worthiness of The Bank of Montreal (BMO, TSX:BMO), the fourth-largest bank in Canada. While BMO pays an incredibly stable and reasonably attractive 4.54% yield as of November 21, 2020, it trails behind both similarly sized peers the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, TSX:BNS) and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM, TSX:CM), and even larger peers like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, TSX:TD). Further, it does not seem like BMO will increase its dividend in the near term, as its payout ratio is currently above what its dividend policy typically allows for. A wave of incoming COVID-19 restrictions across Canada without a similar degree of stimulus as the measures put in place in March makes dividend raises even less likely.

Industry Overview

The Bank of Montreal is one of the “Big 5” Canadian banks, along with the Royal Bank of Canada (RY, TSX:RY), the Toronto-Dominion Bank, the Bank of Nova Scotia, and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. These banks all offer a comprehensive suite of banking services, including personal and commercial banking, capital markets, and wealth management. In terms of size, the Royal Bank of Canada and the Toronto-Dominion Bank have jostled for first place. The Bank of Montreal, perennially in fourth place by assets, has roughly 60% of the assets of the Royal Bank of Canada.

Canadian banks are known as among the world's most stable. None of the Big 5 banks have missed a dividend since their inception, and they have not cut a dividend since 1940, during the throes of World War II. During the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, analysts around the world praised the resilience of Canada's financial system, its high capital requirements, and its caps on leverage. Even in the face of the current global pandemic, suspensions of dividend payments are incredibly unlikely. The Bank of Canada's 2019 stress test found that some banks would breach their CET1 capital requirements (triggering an automatic suspension of dividends) if there was an 8% decline in real GDP, 7 consecutive quarters of negative growth, 12.6% unemployment, and a 41% decline in housing prices. Given that Canada's GDP is projected to start rising again in early 2021, current unemployment stands at about 8.9%, and home prices have actually increased 10.7% year over year, this extremely grim scenario seems unlikely, especially with two promising vaccines on the horizon. In summary, shares in any of the Big 5 banks are among the world's safest assets.

Dividend Yield Trails Behind Similarly Sized Peers in Canada

Despite BMO’s 191-year unbroken streak of dividend payments, it is not the best investment of this group. For starters, its dividend yield as at November 21, 2021 is the second-lowest among peers at 4.54%. The only bank with a lower yield is the Royal Bank of Canada, at 4.14%. However, given the difference in size, this is to be expected. This is not solely a short-term trend. Since January 1, 2019, BMO’s average yield has been 4.73%, much lower than the Bank of Nova Scotia’s 5.46% and CIBC’s 5.66% without significant differences in risk between the three firms.

However, this hasn’t always been the case. In the early 2010s, BMO’s dividend yields were among the highest in the industry, only behind smaller competitor CIBC. However, since 2015, its dividend yields have dropped below even much larger competitors like Toronto-Dominion. This is despite underperformance in BMO share price. While Toronto-Dominion shares have increased by 84.9% from 10 years ago, BMO shares have only increased by 55%.

(Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research analysis)

Some of this can be attributed to management miserliness. While BMO’s net income increased at a 7.4% CAGR from 2011 to 2019, it only increased its dividend payout by 5.8%, the least of all competitors. For comparison, TD’s net incomes grew 7.8%, but its dividend payouts increased by a whopping 12.2%. In fact, no other competitor had a bigger difference between its net income growth and dividend growth than BMO. However, investors must also realize that the bank’s assets have grown more slowly than any other competitor in the last decade, and it was not a growth leader in net income either.

(Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research analysis)

Near-term dividend growth is unlikely. BMO’s dividend payout ratio in the LTM period ending October 31, 2020 of 57.17% is already much higher than its historical average of 46.55%, as well as its dividend policy threshold of 50%. A wave of lockdowns imposed across Canada will likely depress Q4 earnings for businesses and incomes for individuals, potentially resulting in a higher provision for credit losses next quarter. BMO does not raise its dividends unless its management believes earnings have grown sustainably, and that will likely not be the case anytime soon.

Conclusion

In almost any other context, shares in the Bank of Montreal would be an excellent investment. A 4.5-5.0% yield with near-zero risk is incredibly attractive, especially compared to the ~0.8% yield on US 10-year bonds. However, several other Canadian banks are better performers in terms of yield, growth or size, and are likely better investments at the current moment. The Royal Bank of Canada, the nation’s largest, is lower-risk and has also demonstrated greater long-term share price appreciation. For (slightly) more risk-tolerant individuals, the Bank of Nova Scotia currently offers a 5.67% yield - significantly higher than BMO’s 4.57% - and has still paid dividends since 1833, with increases in 43 of the last 45 years. If you are an investor searching for a high return on safe assets, don’t settle for BMO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.