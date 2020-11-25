As a company, Gevo (GEVO) aims to convert plant-based carbohydrates into low-carbon fuels with that would substantially reduce carbon intensity relative to fossil fuels. Gevo has developed a technology that converts plant sugars into gasoline fit for cars and airplanes through its proprietary, in-house technology. In doing so, the company plans to create a new industry of alternative, non-fossil based fuels with a low carbon footprint which can be produced on a renewable basis.

Gevo's purports that its fuels perform on par with or better than traditional fossil fuels it aims to replace. The company has been busy signing "take or pay" contracts with large commodity trading houses such as Trafigura. Recognition of Gevo's products by large companies such as Trafigura and various airlines such as Lufthansa is an enormous positive. At the time of writing, Gevo had negotiated take-or-pay contracts for over 4 million gallons per annum of its proprietary bio-based gasoline and jet fuels. A non-trivial by-product of its fuel production is expected to be a protein feed that can be used for feeding livestock.

Heading into 2020, Gevo faced a difficult path to remaining a liquid entity. The company had issued a convertible debt with a December 2020 maturity. Thankfully, equity investors bailed out Gevo. Between June 2020 and September 2020, it raised $62 million through equity offerings and raised an additional $16M through warrant conversions. These financings helped Gevo build a large cash position of over $80 million at the end of September 2020 quarter. This newly raised cash pile will be sufficient to pay down the ~$12.5 million convertible debt which comes due in a month.

Between June and September, shares outstanding for Gevo climbed from under 15 million to 119.6 million. I see this dilution continuing long into the future for Gevo investors, for reasons I will lay out below.

Building scale will present challenges

Conversion of isobutanol (an alcohol that is created by fermenting plant sugar) into jet fuel is technically challenging and had not been achieved on an industrial scale until Gevo developed its technology. Jet fuel requirements are much more strict than gasoline, and the company has successfully tested its synthetic jet fuel, following a test flight in 2017.

Gevo has a plant based in Luverne, Minnesota, which has demonstrated success in manufacturing jet fuel on a small scale. The next step will involve translating this success from a small-scale plant to a large, industrial-scale operation. Getting there is fraught with technical challenges, and it also involves raising enormous sums of capital.

The slide below lays out the steps necessary to expand the Luverne facility. The facilities current isobutanol capacity of ~1.5MGPY will be increased over 8.5x to 13MGPY.

Expanding capacity in an industrial operation is technically challenging while also presenting unforeseen issues, as engineers reading this will know. Expanding capacity by over 850% is an entirely new ball game, especially given the unique and complex nature of Gevo's process. Tiny changes to input variables such as temperature, pH, humidity and a host of other variables will present themselves, and troubleshooting these will take time and money - expensive delays.

The next step is even more challenging. It involves a 2000% step change in capacity, as Gevo plans to build not one but three plants with a combined capacity of 70MGPY. This means two more plants will be needed. These two entirely new plants will have a 30MGPY capacity - 20x larger than its current plant. As a hardcore technology and science buff, I pray Gevo succeeds, but as an avid investor, I can see nothing but steep hurdles and deep troughs in this endeavor.

Additional equity financings seem as certain as death and taxes

For Gevo investors, the next consideration to this giant build is financial in nature. The cost of building 70MGPY of capacity is being estimated at $700 million. I have a strong background in large-scale projects, and when a small company with major aspirations puts out numbers such as these, I instantly distrust them.

However, if I were to give Gevo the benefit of doubt, the $700 million capital number is still very very large, especially for a $160 million company. It will involve finding providers of debt on a project level. It will involve Gevo fronting some capital from the corporate level. It will most certainly involve enormous dilution for the company's shareholders. Between June and September 2020, shareholders saw the share count of Gevo increase by over 8.5x as the number of shares outstanding increased from ~14.5 million to ~119.7 million. It is almost a given that future equity financings will be done and investors will continually see themselves get more diluted down.

Let's assume that Gevo is successful in its efforts to scale its Luverne plant and build two additional plants. Let's also assume that it is successful in raising $700 million of financing. Finally, let's assume that the company is successful in seamlessly increasing its production by almost 50x in the future. Can you estimate what the value of Gevo shares would be under these conditions? I can't, because the range of outcomes is just too vast. Here is why:

The debt financing will involve a yet-to-be-determined interest rate and will likely involve a yet-to-be-determined IRR participation to the debtor. The percentage of the eventual profits which would be available to equity investors is unknown. What is the split between equity and debt that will be necessary to facilitate this build-out? The higher the amount of equity required, the more the dilution. Gevo's market cap today is a mere $160 million. Assuming a 50/50 debt to equity split, investors can look forward to seeing the share count increase by well over 200%. Profit margins are not only unknown, but are likely to fluctuate wildly. The price of input is dependent on commodity prices. As you and I both know, commodity prices can move in large ranges over the course of time. If Gevo is unable to guarantee input prices, while also being exposed to variable prices to the end-product (jet fuel and gasoline), determining the company's annual profitability would be a fool's game

There are some investors who are approaching Gevo as an early-stage technology investment. I humbly challenge this assumption. Unlike early-stage technology investors who can achieve wild success due to low variable costs of scaling a successful technology, Gevo investors will continually face high fixed costs when larger scale is needed. The company has built a unique technology which I hope is successful in its ramp-up and becomes widely used in the future. However, the hurdles that Gevo faces towards achieving mass market success are substantial. Secondly, the hurdles that investors in the company face towards a path to profitability is also uncertain. If Gevo is successful, its future profitability is unlikely to be exponential due to the nature of its business. For now, astute investors will enjoy Gevo as a spectator sport.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.