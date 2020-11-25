The World Is Getting Back In Business: Greer

Investors have been complaining that the value trade is dead, but cannabis stocks are trading at 8, 10, and even 15 times earnings, so there are some real plays there.

An energy sector rally is budding; all of the Biden and ESG selling appears to be done and oil services and EMP are breaking out through very relevant resistance levels.

As the equity markets roar to all-time highs, it’s signaling that the world is back in business and that’s why we’re seeing exuberance in stocks.

The big rotation in the markets now is looking past politics and COVID restrictions, Tony Greer of TG Macro told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Greer said that with this new rotation, it’s a clear sign that markets can continue onward. With FAANG going nowhere, Greer noted that the Bitcoin rally is taking up all the attention in the room right now, which is taking investors out of the gold market into the Bitcoin market.

As we focus on the reopening, we’re also seeing an energy sector rally, which Greer believes is just beginning. He said we’ve seen a few consecutive days of oil services and EMP breaking out through very relevant resistance levels. All the Biden and ESG selling looks like it has been done, and they’re retracing higher now and breaking out in various technical magnitudes.

“The world is back in business and that’s why we’re seeing some exuberance in stocks,” Greer said.

Meanwhile, gold has pulled all the way back to its 200-day moving average as Bitcoin has sucked all the oxygen out of the room. Greer said he believes gold will get back on the screen as an inflation hedge, so he leans toward wanting to be long gold.

He explained that the recent pullback may have to do with gold’s relation to tech. “If tech struggles, we have to expect gold to struggle, because the first half of the year was gold chasing technology and now that it's going nowhere, gold is trading in line as a risk asset and people are just ditching it for crypto,” he said.

Greer wrapped up the interview with his thoughts about the cannabis trade. He said we’ve got a U.S. MSO story as attractive as anything he’s heard in equities recently. “Everybody has been complaining that the value trade is dead, but here you’ve got cannabis stocks trading at 8, 10, 15 times earnings, so there are some real plays there,” he said.

According to Greer, what’s attracting him to cannabis stocks is that the dips post-earnings have been short in time and steep in price, and they’ve been able to get in their rally mode again.

Like the energy sector, Greer believes that between now and the end of the year investors have got a chance at 20, 40, and 60% returns in the cannabis sector, and it’s unlikely that they’ll have the chance to make those kinds of returns by betting on FAANG stocks or any of the other subsectors of technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

