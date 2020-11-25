LiveXLive (NASDAQ:LIVX) is a $153M market cap media company. Since the IPO in 2017 the stock price has declined materially as growth has failed to materialize. The company aggressively pursues acquisitions that it frequently closes. So far, it has only destroyed shareholder value, but the vision makes sense and investors with significant risk appetites should consider buying the shares.

The Divisions

LiveXLive operates a commodity audio streaming division that resembles Pandora (NYSE:P), Apple Music, and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). It acquired this business when it purchased and rebranded Slacker Radio in 2017. LiveXLive subscriptions range from a free radio style offering to $10/month streaming with the ability to play songs on demand and download to play offline. Critically, LiveXLive has a partnership with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) where every Tesla sold in North America comes with a subscription. This agreement has been responsible for 66% of fiscal 2021 revenue. A “significant portion” of this revenue is subsidized by Tesla. Meaning that the car owners aren’t paying LiveXLive. Tesla is paying LiveXLive a per user fee as an amenity for customers. In the most recent quarterly conference call, management revealed a contractual dispute with Tesla over a portion of revenue from June 2020 onward. Management expressed confidence that there would be an amenable resolution. Between the contractual dispute and Spotify being available in the cars, the Tesla partnership appears to be on shaky ground. The company needs to find a new way to generate non-Tesla subscribers. One possibly meaningful contributor is a recent announcement that it is offering a $20/year deal through McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) monopoly game in Canada. Additionally, it is starting to bundle subscriptions with its other services. More on this later.

LiveXLive operates a concert streaming service. In non-Covid times the company streamed massive live events like Rock In Rio, IHeart festivals, and Electronic Daisy Carnival. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has pivoted to broadcasting artists from empty venues and even artists' homes. Over the last six months, LiveXLive livestreamed 103 events featuring 1,500-plus artists generating content, which has been viewed over 95 million times as compared to 22 events featuring 224 artists and over 60 million last year. They consistently generate massive viewership, but haven’t monetized the eyeballs in a significant way. The company took a step toward remedying this by rolling out PPV concerts in calendar Q3 2020. It will be interesting to see PPV revenue in calendar Q4 2020 results when the company will have PPVs from at least Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, and Bebe Rexha. There are supposed to be shows starring Nelly and Jeremih at some point as well. It is unclear who owns the video on demand rights to the shows LiveXLive has streamed. PPV concerts should be a burgeoning revenue source for the company going forward regardless of what happens with the pandemic.

LiveXLive recently acquired 100% of Podcast One. The podcast service has extremely popular shows across pop culture, sports, and comedy. This acquisition de-risked LiveXLive revenue significantly. The company’s revenue went from ~90% subscription and ~10% advertising to 53% subscription, 39% sponsorship and advertising, and 8% PPV at the end of the most recent quarter. Podcasting is in the early innings of advertising growth and Podcast 1 has excellent talent and management. The company is headed by Norman Pattiz who built the massively successful Westwood One radio entity. Podcast One had revenue of $27.5M in calendar 2019 and generates over 2.1 billion downloads annually. In the latest quarter the division was EBITDA positive and Pattiz referenced a recovery in the ad market. This should be a significant growth business for LiveXLive going forward.

Right before the pandemic LiveXLive acquired a concert promoter called React Presents. React promotes electronic dance concerts and has a tent pole event called Spring Awakening that takes place in Chicago. The company announced it has added a Cancun festival in late April 2021. It has already sold $1.3M in tickets. In 2019, React had almost $15M in revenue. Though it is planning shows this business seems to basically be on hold until the pandemic is under control, when it will resume putting on events.

In October 2020, LiveXLive acquired Custom Personalization Solutions, a merchandising company with $19M of revenue in 2019. The concept is to create custom merchandise for artists and events to sell to superfans who buy PPVs and attend shows. This will serve to further diversify revenue streams and is expected to be accretive to EBITDA. It makes sense that diehard fans who buy a PPV or watch a live stream concert will impulse-buy merchandise via a point-and-click interface. This is a reasonable complement for the company’s entertainment business.

On 11/19/2020, LiveXLive announced the formation of a music publishing service. The company moved David Schulhof from Chief Development Officer to head the division. Mr. Schulhof recently sold his independent music rights company to KKR/BMG for $80M. Mr. Schulhof stated, “We are well positioned and capitalized to be strategic in acquiring music publishing assets, sign writers and producers, all supporting our artists first philosophy, a tentpole of the LiveXLive flywheel. The ability to build a new publishing entity within the context of a company that is so focused on the successes of artists in all facets of the music industry is a challenge I am ready to conquer. I am confident my 20+ years in publishing and venture capital will support the growth of LiveXLive and the new publishing division will bring us closer to artists, producers and the songwriting community allowing full service deals to be done within the music industry." From an investment standpoint it’s hard to know what to think of this service. It is a logical next step, but is too new to ascribe much value to yet.

Financials

All that matters is revenue growth and dilution. If LiveXLive can grow revenue impressively without issuing a massive amount of shares to fund that growth the investment will work out for stockholders. Let’s examine recent results.

On the latest call LiveXLive raised fiscal 2021 revenue guidance to $63.5M-69.5M. The company should accomplish this easily. It will be interesting to see what the company elects to guide for fiscal 2022 (04/2021–03/2022). Assuming a Covid vaccine normalizes the world, you have base 2019 revenue of $27.5M from Podcast One, $15M from React, and $19M from Custom Personalization Solutions. Before any of these acquisitions LiveXLive reported fiscal 2020 revenue of $38.7M. It is unclear what the publishing division will contribute. At the very least revenue should be $100.2M if all the businesses were able to duplicate 2019 performance and the publishing division contributed nothing. This represents 51% growth on the midpoint of 2021 guidance. This would get the company noticed and excite potential investors. At the Sidoti virtual microcap conference in November 2020, the CEO stated that he believes the company will have 10,000,000 subscribers and $1B in revenue in five years. That’s aggressive, but the company should be well positioned to grow revenue quickly regardless of what happens with the pandemic.

The balance sheet is less than stellar. There will be dilution. LiveXLive has $33.5M in current assets and $45.3M in current liabilities. The company has $20.7M in cash but the new senior secured convertible notes require the company to maintain aggregate cash deposits of $10M until the notes are paid in full. The terms of the notes also restrict the CEO from selling his shares in the company. Generally, Robert Ellin, the CEO, has been buying shares in the open market in small increments consistently. The secured notes mature on 9/15/2022. Livx has 69M diluted shares outstanding compared to 37M diluted shares outstanding at the end of 2017. LiveXLive has routinely used its shares to compensate employees, acquire companies, pay streaming royalties to music labels, and even pay rent. If the company keeps issuing shares and doesn’t grow explosively, investors will lose their investment.

Value Propositions

The value proposition to the customer is in the combination of everything the company offers. For example, on the last quarterly call, management discussed offering PPV discounts to subscribers. The company already does it the opposite way, offering PPV purchasers discounted bundled Livx annual subscriptions. Management stated on the last call that between 6% and 8% of PPV purchasers are converting into subscribers. It’s fairly obvious the company will roll out the same type of bundle when it is selling tickets to dance music concerts post pandemic. It could offer Livx subscribers discount on concert tickets, presale access, or custom merch opportunities. It could offer concert ticket buyers discounted Livx memberships. It’s not hard to imagine a world where a Livx subscription gets super fans on-demand audio streaming, PPV discounts, limited edition merch opportunities, and presale or discounted concert tickets. The company refers to this bundling concept as its monetization flywheel. We are in the early innings of this concept becoming reality.

The value proposition to artists is also based on bundling. Want to do PPV performances? We can produce and distribute them. Want to do a reoccurring video podcast? We can produce and distribute it. Want to perform live? We produce concerts. Need help writing and recording? We’re a music publisher. Want to design and market new merchandise? We have expertise there too. The recently announced Pitbull partnership is the type of agreement that can hopefully be repeated. Also, management has referenced the concept of having artists sell their fans subscriptions. The idea is that fans would input a code when subscribing and LiveXLive would pay the artist a portion of the revenue from that customer over the lifetime of their subscription. The company hasn’t done this yet, but it’s not hard to imagine a world where artists give LiveXLive exclusive content to drive subscriptions and the company pays part of the subscription money back to the artist.

Conclusion

Investors should be careful buying shares in speculative loss-making micro caps. LiveXLive has a great value proposition to music super fans and artists, but growth is uncertain and dilution is inevitable. Investors who want to speculate in moonshot possibilities should consider LIVX shares to potentially profit from the combination of music, video, royalties, and merchandise sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.