Tug Of War

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Retail Sales

Sales fell short of expectations for October in what was the smallest gain in six months at an increase of 0.3%, and it would have likely been a decline had it not been for Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day, which was delayed from its normal date in mid-July. Sales were weak with the exceptions of building materials, electronics and appliances. This looks to me like the inflection point when we start to see a decline in monthly sales, as the savings from the stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits have been exhausted.

Industrial Production

Industrial production rose 1.1% in October, which is still 5.6% below pre-pandemic levels. Manufacturing activity increased 1%, but the production of motor vehicles and parts slid by 0.1%, which was the second decline in a row. Utility output bounced back 3.9%, while mining production fell 0.6%, due to less oil production.

This resulted in a 5.3% decline in industrial production on a year-over-year basis, as the rate of improvement has slowed dramatically.

Housing Starts

Starts increased 4.9% in October and 14.2% from the previous year to an annualized 1.53 million units. Building permits held at the same pace at 1.54 million units. The numbers are being driven by single-family homes, which rose 6.4% last month, while multi-family fell 3.2%. The exodus from big cities continues, which has been further fueled by low mortgage rates and a lack of existing home supply.

Existing Home Sales

Wow! Headed back to the housing bubble highs of 2006 for existing home sales, but I don’t think we have a bubble today. It sure looks like it when you look at the historical context in the chart below. Sales rose 4.3% in October to an annual rate of 6.85 million, which is up 26.6% from last year. The median price of an existing home rose 15.5% over the past year to $313,000. Inventories keep dropping, now standing at a sales pace of just 2.5 months, which is an all-time low. The only thing that looks to slow this train down, other than another economic contraction, is higher prices.

Unemployment Claims

Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose for the first time in five weeks, but I was not surprised at all. That has been my forecast, given the restrictions that would undoubtedly be imposed after hospitalization rates reached new highs. Claims rose 31,000 to 742,000 for the week ending November 14. When those filing under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are included, which is the federal plan for the self-employed, the number increases to more than a million.

Source: MarketWatch

Continuing claims fell 429,000 to 6.37 million for those filing through state programs, but part of that decline is due to unemployed workers exhausting their benefits and switching to the federal programs where continuing claims rose by 233,000. There was a much larger decline of 751,000 for those continuing to file under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed. In total, continuing claims under all programs fell 841,000 to 20.3 million. This is modest improvement, but 20 million is still a staggering number, and it is not indicative of a V-shaped recovery.

Conclusion

We have a tug of war between bulls and bears that will probably keep the stock market range-bound over the next several months until we have a definitive winner. It’s a battle between the hope that effective vaccines will wipe out the pandemic next year and return day-to-day life to normal, and the economic damage caused by the mounting number of restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic until the vaccines are available and adopted by the general public.

One development that should dramatically strengthen the bullish narrative is another round of economic aid that mitigates the damage done to our economy between now and mass vaccination. It doesn’t look like that will happen until after the inauguration in January, which means the economy will temporarily fall over a fiscal cliff at year-end when all of the existing support programs created by the CARES Act expire. Another variable will be the size and scope of the aid, because if it is not large enough to stimulate the economy, then we will run the risk of another quarter of economic contraction. This is what is happening in Europe, due to the restrictions EU countries imposed to contain the spread.

Due to the gap in stimulus provided by the CARES Act and the stimulus we hope to get next year, the rate of economic growth in the final quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year will likely fall well short of consensus estimates. We can only hope that there isn’t substantial permanent damage in terms of job losses and business closures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.