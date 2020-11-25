The company has a history of diluting shareholders and burning through cash reserves with little to show for it, and I expect this to continue in the future.

Westwater has switched from uranium to graphite and has attracted significant investor interest since U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of critical minerals.

Introduction

I've taken a look at the uranium sector this month, and I've already completed articles on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Uranium Participation Corp. (OTCPK:URPTF). I was thinking of covering a few other uranium companies on SA, and I came across Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). However, this is a company that is making the transition from uranium to graphite. Looking at its assets, I don't think there's much value in this one.

A brief history of Westwater

Westwater Resources was founded in 1977 and was known as Uranium Resources until 2017. The company went public in the '90s and was a uranium producer for a short period of time during the mid-2000s when uranium prices reached a record-high of $140 per pound. Westwater's shares reached a high of over $70,000 a piece during that period.

(Source: Yellow Cake)

However, the company has been funding its activities mostly through stock sales, and its uranium assets (located in New Mexico and Texas) are nearly worthless.

In September, Westwater announced an agreement for the sale of its uranium business for $1.95 million in shares plus royalties. The sale will allow the company to save up around $4 million in costs per year.

Westwater also dabbled into lithium over the past few years and had amassed over 24,000 acres of prospective lithium deposits in two locations.

However, its big break came with graphite. In early 2018, Westwater bought the Coosa project in east-central Alabama in an all-stock deal involving Alabama Graphite, which included the issue of 14.1 million shares. At that time, the company's shares were trading at just above $1 apiece.

(Source: Westwater Resources)

Graphite is used in the anodes of electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries and is designated as a strategic critical mineral in the USA, the European Union, and Japan as the supply chain is currently 100% reliant on China

At the end of September 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order which aims to boost the country's production of critical minerals, and thus, reduce its reliance on foreign nations. As a result, Westwater's shares rose by around 750% in just nine trading sessions and trading volume surpassed 200 million shares.

Westwater's valuation

The company has a market capitalization of $124 million as of time of writing, which is less than half of its 52-week peak. It had a total of $53.3 million in cash as of October, and it lost $9.8 million in Q3 2020.

(Source: Westwater Resources)

Notice how much the number of shares has ballooned over the past year, an increase in the number of average shares outstanding of over 300%. During the past 20 years, dilution has been somewhat disguised by reverse splits.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

At the moment, Westwater has a total of 19,021,859 shares outstanding. Two years ago, they were 66,332,617 before a 50:1 reverse split. This means, today, we have an amount equal to over 951 million in the old shares.

Let's take a look at Coosa. The project covers an area of 41,900 acres at the southern end of the Appalachian mountain range, and Alabama Graphite completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on it in 2015. The base case showed impressive key financial figures - the post-tax net present value (NPV) stood at $320 million, and this is at a discount rate of 8%. The internal rate of return (IRR) was an impressive 45.7%.

(Source: Alabama Graphite)

The issue with the financials is that the base case used selling prices for coated spherical graphite (CSPG) of $8,165 per ton ($9,000 per tonne). The price of the latter hasn't been doing well over the past years, which makes Coosa worthless at current prices.

(Source: Alabama Graphite)

(Source: TRU Group)

Natural graphite is a tough market to be in because synthetic graphite is the preferred choice due to its superior consistency and purity.

In 2018, Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SYAAF) built the largest natural graphite mine in the world in Mozambique. At the moment, the Balama mine is shut down, and the company managed to sell just 3kt of finished product inventory in Q3 2020. The average selling price was $470/t (CIF). If Syrah can't make it in this market, no other natural graphite miner can.

Westwater says it plans to start mining at Coosa in 2028 and claims that the project has a pre-tax NPV of $603 million. The company has built a pilot plant, and it aims to start full-scale production of battery-grade graphite from purchased feedstock in 2022.

(Source: Westwater Resources)

Westwater's focus is not on Coosa itself, but on a new, environmentally sustainable proprietary process for purifying graphite.

(Source: Westwater Resources)

Personally, every time I see a small company using a red color and an exclamation mark to tout its revolutionary technology, I feel the skepticism creeping in.

Even if the technology is legitimate, a lot of things can go wrong from testing in a laboratory to a processing plant. Just ask Aqua Metals (AQMS) who had significant issues with bringing its lead recycling technology to the mass market. In the end, the facilities burned down in a fire, and the company went after the insurance payments.

Investor takeaway

Westwater has a history of diluting shareholders, and the majority of funds raised by the company over the past four decades have gone for G&A expenses. That's a very bad sign.

The company has gained significant investor interest following the signing of an executive order aimed at supporting the development of U.S. graphite supply. However, this decision can be reversed in 2021 under the new administration, and also, Coosa is set to start production in 2028 anyway. At today's prices of graphite products, Coosa is worthless.

Westwater claims it has a proprietary process for purifying graphite, but I'm skeptical this is worth much. I don't think there's any value in the company's assets, and I expect Westwater to continue burning through its cash reserves with little to show for it. Just like it has been doing for many years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.