Our investment thesis remains unchanged that Canaan Inc. is an undervalued call option on the bitcoin price. The convergence trade should continue to perform.

We expect the management to provide updates on the mining machines sales and more importantly, the monetization progress of its AI chips.

Canaan Inc. will announce its third-quarter earnings before market open on November 30, 2020.

Investment Thesis

Since our first writeup on Canaan Inc. (CAN) on August 12, 2020, CAN stock price has gone up over 110% (see chart below), outperforming the bitcoin (BTC-USD) which was up “only” 60% during the same period. Our bullish investment thesis remains unchanged that CAN is essentially an undervalued call option on the bitcoin price and their current valuation gap will converge. Our initial price target back in August was at $6 per share and we might need to revisit and likely revise this target upward if we get more positive information from CAN’s third-quarter earnings release.

CAN Stock Price since August 12, 2020

Source: Bloomberg.

Our investment thesis on CAN is driven by three factors:

1) Stable and higher bitcoin price trend

2) More targeted investor relations efforts for the US-based shareholders

3) Solid financial results from mining machine business and initial monetization of AI chips business

The bitcoin price definitely provided strong tailwind this year, up over 159% year to date while CAN stock price was still down 29% during the same period of time despite the recent rally. The valuation gap between the bitcoin price and CAN stock price is still significant (see chart below). CAN would need to rally another 100% in order to close only half of the gap with the bitcoin price. The momentum of the bitcoin price is likely to continue as the corporate demand (such as PayPal) starts to play an increasingly critical role in this asset class. CAN will certainly benefit from this trend.

CAN Stock Price vs. Bitcoin Price Year to Date

Source: Bloomberg.

CAN’s investor relations efforts have made visible progress over the past three months, including $10 million share repurchase program announced in early September as well as more active and informative communications via social media platforms such as Twitter. We still would like to see CAN appear more often in the industry conferences organized by large investment banks and also take measures to engage more institutional investors going forward. CAN currently has no official coverage from any Wall Street banks and it will be a key milestone for its IR team to achieve, hopefully soon.

As for the financial results, we would expect continued solid performance during the third quarter, judging from the bitcoin price during the quarter and product order momentum expressed by the management during the second-quarter earnings call. Our key concern is whether the company has made any meaningful progress in its AI chips business.

Questions for 3Q20 Earnings

We have enclosed below the key questions that we hope CAN management would address in its third-quarter press release and earnings call on November 30, 2020. What we are looking for are clarity and catalysts for both its mining machine business and AI chips initiatives that could continue to support our positive investment thesis.

Questions about mining machine business:

1) What will the total revenue and profit (loss) be for 2020?

2) What is the average selling price (ASP) during the third quarter and 2020? How will that change during 2021? What is ASP sensitivity to the bitcoin price?

3) Of all the orders for 2020, what percentage is from existing clients and what percentage is from new clients?

4) What will be revenue and earnings guidance for 2021?

5) What and when will the new model of CAN mining machine be launched during 2021? How will it compare with the existing model in terms of tech specs and price?

Questions about AI chips business:

1) Among all the leads the management mentioned during the second-quarter earnings call (VergeSense, UBTech and DJI, etc.) which ones have generated test orders or mass orders so far?

2) What is revenue and earnings guidance for the AI chips business in 2021?

3) What will be the normalized profit margin for AI chips business?

4) What will be the timetable for K510 mass production?

Questions about liquidity and funding

1) Out of the $10 million share repurchase program, how much has been executed as of end of November?

2) Will CAN fund its operations entirely by its internally generated cash flow and cash on hand?

3) How will CAN fund the ramp-up of AI chip business?

4) Does management see the need to raise more capital during 2021 via bank borrowing or secondary stock offering?

Conclusion

Our investment thesis on CAN remains unchanged and the convergence trade between CAN and the bitcoin price should continue to perform despite the recent rally of CAN stock. CAN’s third-quarter earnings on November 30, 2020, should provide more clarity on 2021 for us to revisit and revise our bullish thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.