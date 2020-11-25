Still, on a pullback, the monthly dividend paying Series A Preferred Shares of Popular, Inc. are worth a look, given the bank's relatively strong financial position.

The recent run-up in island bank shares as a result of positive vaccine news has made their common and preferred equity less attractive than they were in early October.

I continue to examine the overlooked Puerto Rican banking sector for potential investment opportunities. [Previously, I wrote an article covering OFG Bancorp (OFG) where I was bullish on its monthly dividend paying 7% Series B Preferred Shares (OFG.PB), but neutral on the common shares. Since that time, those preferred shares have risen to above 25.40 (my basis in the shares being $24.82). I remain bullish on OFG.PB shares at prices below $25.] In this article, I am covering certain preferred shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP); specifically, the 6.375% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A (the "Series A Preferred Shares"), which trade under the ticker (OTCPK:BPOPO). At this time, I am not ready to pull the trigger to buy the Series A Preferred Shares but have included them on my watchlist for reasons outlined below.

Background: Puerto Rican Banking Sector

Since most mainland investors do not follow the Puerto Rican banking sector, let me summarize some reasons to consider an investment in Puerto Rican banks. As described in my previous article on OFG, they include:

(a) with only a handful of major banks, the banking market in Puerto Rico is oligopolistic, and the acquisition by FBP of Banco Santander Puerto Rico earlier in September 2020 only accelerates this trend; (b) mainland U.S. banks have generally not looked to expand into Puerto Rico, making it a less competitive market (buttressing the oligopoly trend, which could lead to increasing margins in the long run); (c) Puerto Rican banks have proved resilient (even if the markets are skeptical) despite Hurricane Maria, economic and political crises and now COVID-19, (d) the year to date share price declines, as of September 27, 2020, of OFG (down more than 48%), BPOP (down nearly 40%) and FBP (down more than 50%), respectively, seem to have priced in an awful lot of bad news (i.e., valuations look cheap); (e) the negative effects of, and malaise caused by, Puerto Rico's government debt restructuring, of which these banks generally do not have any exposure, should dissipate in the future; and (f) longer term, the island may benefit from onshoring, particularly in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, which are well established on the island.

Despite these positive factors for this sub-sector, credit risks have increased materially for the Puerto Rican banks due to COVID-19, although the recent vaccine news mitigates against these risks (at least in the intermediate term). Moreover, investing generally in the island economy poses risks, including hurricanes, poor public sector governance, lower per capita GDP compared to the mainland, etc. The island banks do take on mainland credit risks too, which is logical since the Puerto Rico banking market is not large enough for them to invest all of their capital. BPOP has also acknowledged that there is a great deal of uncertainty on its most recent earnings call:

To summarize, our loan portfolio attributed stable credit quality metrics during the third quarter, aided by the payment deferrals, government stimulus and the resumption of collection efforts. However, as the effects of the pandemic continue to evolve, and remain fluid, the full extent of the economic disruption is uncertain. We will continue to carefully monitor the exposure of the portfolios to pandemic related risk, changes in the economic outlook and how delinquencies and net charge-offs evolve over the next few quarters.

Notwithstanding the risks, the common equity prices of the big three Puerto Rican banks (OFG, BPOP, and First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP)) have increased materially since the vaccine news and, in my view, they are less interesting than they were in early October. Consequently, I am focused on the preferred shares of the Puerto Rican banks, including BPOP's Series A Preferred Shares.

Popular, Inc.

Founded in 1893, Popular, Inc. is a full-service financial services provider with operations in Puerto Rico, the United States, and Virgin Islands. BPOP is the largest banking institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico, and in the United States Popular, Inc. ranks among the top U.S. bank holding companies and thrifts by total assets. BPOP's operations include:

Banco Popular de Puerto Rico - with branches in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, this subsidiary offers retail and commercial banking services, as well as auto and equipment leasing and financing, mortgage loans, insurance, investment banking and broker-dealer services.

Popular Bank - this subsidiary works side-by-side with business and retail customers delivering competitive business and retail offerings, including Retail and Private Banking, Commercial Lending, Mortgage Services, Association Lending, Healthcare Financing, and Middle Market Banking. The bank currently has branches in New York, New Jersey, and Florida.

Insider Buying

To date, in 2020, there has been no selling of BPOP common shares by insiders and one modest buy by a director for the company on February 25, 2020, of 1,000 shares.

Basic Characteristics of BPOP Series A Preferred Shares

Originally issued in 2003, BPOP's Series A Preferred Shares include the following characteristics: annual dividends of $1.59375 per share, payable monthly, IF AND ONLY IF declared by the board of directors. These dividends, similar to the dividends on common equity, never have to be paid. The Series A Preferred Shares included a five-year no-call period, which has long since expired. As such, the Series A Preferred Shares are redeemable at any time at the option of BPOP, but with the shares being perpetual (i.e., no maturity date), there is no obligation for BPOP ever to redeem the shares.

The monthly dividend is $0.1328 per share and has been paid without interruption since the shares were first issued (i.e., more than 16 years of consecutive dividend payments). The Series A Preferred Shares are NOT cumulative, however. This means that not only do monthly dividends not have to be paid if the Board so elects, but if monthly payments are missed, the BPOP Board of Directors has no obligation to make up any shortfall in the future.

The Series A Preferred Shares are not liquid, with only 700 shares exchanging hands each day on average; thus, using limit orders is absolutely necessary when trading these shares. In light of the low trading volume, the shares are more suitable for individual retail investors.

Normally, I would not be inclined to invest in non-cumulative preferred shares, but such shares are not unusual in the highly regulated banking sector. Moreover, these shares yield more than 6% at the current price, dividends are paid monthly, and the dividend is supported by a strong balance sheet (see the capital ratio slide from the BPOP Q3 investor presentation below which shows strong capital ratios).

Moreover, BPOP's Q3 2020 earnings results (summarized below) were very positive relative to Q2 2020 results, growing more than 20% quarter over quarter.

In this regard, according to management, BPOP achieved "profit growth of $2.2 billion in the quarter", and the increase was "across all client segments in Puerto Rico." [See earnings call transcript linked above.]

***

At a price of $25.49 as of the time of writing, BPOP's Series A Preferred Shares are currently trading above par ($25.00); thus, there is currently call risk associated with owning the shares. That said, the shares have been trading past their call date for more than 12 years now, so the chances of them being called any time soon, particularly with the stress of COVID-19, are highly unlikely. Nonetheless, I am looking for a pullback below $25.00 to purchase shares in order to obtain a higher yield, which is necessary, in my view, to compensate for the non-cumulative nature of these preferred shares, plus the fact that they are so thinly traded. In short, I am currently neutral on BPOP's Series A Preferred Shares but think they are worth keeping on your watchlist if you are interested in monthly income.

