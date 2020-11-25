Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is a company that offers bottled water and filtration solutions to homes and offices in North America and Europe. The company operates in 21 different countries and has over 57 manufacturing sites. Some of its most well-known brands are Mountain Valley, Crystal Rock and Vermont Pure.

(Source: Primo Water Corporation Annual Report, 2019)

The stock has basically returned to pre-COVID-19 levels ever since a sharp drop in March, and the company’s dividend yield is just under 2%. We remain bearish on Primo Water Corp. considering its balance sheet position and key overvalued multiples.

(Source: Primo Water Corporation - Google Market Chart, 2020)

Key ratios suggest that the company is currently overvalued

(Source: Primo Water Corporation 10-Q, 2020)

The company’s quarterly net income was $22 million, which is a good thing considering that net income for the nine months ended September 26, 2020 was -$110.5 million. Earnings per share sits at 14 cents, which is concerning because Primo’s “water delivery sales are generally higher during the warmer months (Company 10-K, 2020). Therefore, we do not project this current EPS figure to be higher in the next four periods as we are entering winter. Given that the stock price is $14.79, this implies an NTM PE ratio of 105.6x if Primo is able to maintain this EPS figure of 0.14 for the next four quarters. Even if the EPS figure theoretically doubled, this is still an NTM P/E ratio of 50x, which is still way above average benchmarks.

We believe that it’s encouraging to see that Primo Water Corp. is slowly recovering from its previous net quarterly losses, but we believe this ratio is way too high for a company that operates in a saturated industry while having no major differentiation factors. For context, diluted net income EPS figure for the quarter ended September 2019 was 7 cents, which is half this year’s quarterly figure.

(Source: MacroTrends, 2020)

The price-to-sales ratio is also trending much higher than 5-year averages, as the figure currently stands at 0.86x.

Primo faces a significant amount of long-term debt

(Source: Primo Water Corporation Investor Presentation, 2020)

Over the past 6 six years, Primo Water Corp. has performed a number of different acquisitions to drive growth, totalling over $2.7 billion. We believe that any future acquisition plans may be impacted by the fact that the company faces significant long-term debt.

In the last quarter, almost 50% of operating income went straight towards interest expenses, which is a notable amount considering its track record of acquisitions. If the company faces more issues with sales figures in the near term, it may have trouble satisfying debt obligations and ultimately using extra cash for re-investment purposes.

(Source: Primo Water Corporation 10-Q, 2020)

In addition to $1.3 billion of long-term liabilities, Primo has $633.9 million of total current liabilities. The company’s current ratio is 0.86x, and it only has $161 million in cash. The accounts receivable figure may also be subject to further write-downs, as many of Primo’s customers and business partners may be facing financial difficulties, and this will further affect its current ratio. The company may also need to raise more debt to pay off its accounts payable and accrued liabilities figure of $428.3 million.

The company faces several macroeconomic risks

We believe that Primo’s ability to collect revenues from one of its main segments, which is its office water business, may have been negatively impacted permanently due to COVID-19. Companies are staying away from offices for the short term due to rising coronavirus cases, and many tech giants are now allowing employees to work from home forever. This trend will continue as companies look to follow suit as well as cut costs.

Primo is also facing rising competition from water filtration companies, specifically in regard to the residential market. Moreover, water bottles have long been subject to scrutiny, and more people may look to use water filtration systems rather than buying bottled water. According to Green America, studies show that bottled water is not necessarily safer than tap water. Green America also states that “we need to stop drinking bottled water [...], and it wastes a mind-boggling number of resources.” An overall decrease in water bottle sales for Primo will have a large effect on growth moving forward. Primo also faces competition from refrigerator manufacturers, as many companies are looking to put filtration systems directly in fridges in order to create a competitive advantage.

Finally, Primo states that its largest competitor is Nestle (NSRGY). Nestle is obviously much more diversified than Primo and has a lot more resources. Therefore, it may have an advantage moving forward in terms of releasing more innovative products or taking over market share by cutting prices.

Primo can continue to grow its revenues by continuing to penetrate numerous acquisition channels

(Source: Primo Water Corporation Investor Presentation, 2020)

As long as the demand for bottled water products stays relatively strong at an industry level, Primo should continue to benefit as a diversified and large company. The company has many acquisition channels in which it can grow, especially the digital and e-commerce retailer space. Primo can leverage SEO and paid search marketing to attract new clients.

In summation, we are bearish on Primo Water Corp. given that the company’s financial ratios are quite high and its debt is eating away at operating cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.