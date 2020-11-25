With the current price, risk reward is still skewed to the upside as any sign of synergies from revenue growth or EBITDA margin could propel the stock price further upwards.

So far, a year has passed. The company's performance has not shown major evidence towards those targets due to COVID-19.

PowerFleet

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is one of the leading pure play IoT Telematics software companies based in United States (550 employees) and Israel (350 employees). The firm supplies both wireless hardwires and software technologies for the markets of logistics, industrial vehicles, and fleet management. To over 8,000 customers across industries (none represents over 10% revenue), PWFL provides the crucial capabilities to control, track, analyze, and optimize various mobile assets like forklifts, cargo, trailers, and connected cars. These capabilities allow customers to reduce accidents, improve safety, optimize fuel efficiency, in addition to generating valuable data insights.

PWFL combines software and hardware capabilities

Source: Company Presentation Nov. 2020

PWFL runs an attractive business model for a few reasons. First, as a subscription-based software business, it is capital-light. PWFL has positive cash cycle as it collects cash from customers in advance when softwares are installed. PWFL also does not depend on continued capital investments to grow. We estimate its capital expenditure to remain low single-digit millions going forward even as revenue scales.

Second, its hardwire + software combination makes sticky customers and leaves ample upside for profit margins. Business customers rarely switch to a competitor once a hardwire is installed, and relevant training costs are incurred. This guarantees the stability of software subscription revenue stream going forward. Once the company scales and subscriber base grows, increasing revenue share will also come from higher margin service revenue, lifting up the overall gross profit margin. Currently, PWFL generates 60% of revenue from recurring subscription fees from around 570,000 subscriber units ($30 ARPU per month, in line with industry peers) and the rest comes from hardwire product sales.

Thirdly, B2B model offers PWFL several advantages over B2C competitors. Selling to businesses minimizes the risk of piracy and unauthorized use, perennial pains bothering B2C software providers. Business customers also create cross-selling opportunities and build relationships for potential profit-sharing and M&A down the line.

Mobile telematics is a fast growing market opportunity as firms increasingly realize the cost savings from IoT software solutions.

Promising market growth

Source: Company Presentation Nov. 2020

Currently, the market is highly fragmented with no single dominant competitor. Interestingly, according to management, the main competition comes from the auto manufacturers themselves. But OEMs suffer from one major shortcoming: they cannot tailor solutions to customers with mixed fleets. This is where PWFL comes in, uniforming the management of varied fleet models and data systems.

Pointer Telocation Merger

Current CEO Chris Wolfe has been in charge since 2016 after working as an advisor to PWFL (ID Systems back then) and a brief stint as Chief Product Officer. In his own words, he was "hired to turn around the firm". Indeed, since 2016, PWFL has shifted the focus from products to recurring service revenue and launched several vertical and horizontal integration programs, highlighted by 2017 $9m acquisition of Keytroller (forklift IoT), 2019 purchase of CarrierWeb (logistics IoT), and, most recently, 2019 $140m merger with Point Telocation. The last deal was partially financed by PE firm Abry Partners in $50m convertible preferred shares at an execution price of $7.32. Upon conversion, Abry Partners would become the largest shareholder and owns close to 20% of all shares outstanding (7m of 37m total shares).

Often after a merger, management of the acquired company would step down to both avoid power struggles and to save executive salary expenses. This was not the case here. After deal completion, Pointer Telocation CEO David Mahlab was retained as a director and CEO of international activity. Though he has mentioned "learning to take a back seat", we think his retainment does not compromise governance quality as the pair are in charge of sufficiently distinct responsibilities, not to mention the two companies have been in a long romance working together.

Several years ago, when Mahlab was looking for ways to expand Pointer Telocation's activity to the US market, he tried to acquire ID Systems, but found no common language with company's management at that time, and dropped the idea. After Chris Wolfe was appointed CEO, the connection between the two companies was renewed, and "a common language was found" leading to cooperation in products that eventually culminated the deal. (Source: CEO Interviews)

The logic of the deal is straightforward: to consolidate the products and customers of both firms in order to win more and bigger contracts in a greater number of markets.

In the two CEOs' own words:

The two companies were small before the merger. Reaching the market as a single entity was one of the important things for the deal. As a small player, you're punished in the market in competition with big companies. The merged company's vision is not just synergy and saving on costs, but revenue growth. Our strength as a merged company will help us get more combined revenue. This is the real vision. I don't hold saving money lightly, but it's not enough; the main thing is increasing revenue. (David Mahlab) Size does matter. Scale matters. You can spread your costs over more customers and bring in more revenue. We have customers we never have had before. Pointer has typically focused on the smaller vehicles. One of our larger customers, one of the largest retailers in the world, has our products on 30,000 trailers. They have 6,000 Class 5 and below - delivery trucks for home delivery of groceries, service trucks - and that's what Pointer does is fleet management in that areas. Now I can go into these large customers, like a railroad we're talking to about doing refrigerated cars, and they have 8,000 vehicles, pickup trucks, service vehicles. One thing they gave us, too, is not only financial scale but also market scale. We were in the U.S. primarily and Europe; Pointer runs operations in South Africa, Brazil, Israel, and Mexico, so it's given us an opportunity to take our products and go global. (Chris Wolfe)

Given this logic, the management had high hopes from the deal synergies. Quantifying its impact, PWFL expected $3.5m cost savings in the first 12 to 18 months, and targeted 150m revenue in 2020 (before COVID-19) and $50m EBITDA on $200m revenue by 2023 (25% EBITDA margin).

Source: Merger Presentation

One Year Performance Review

How has PWFL performed in its first year in light of these targets? Since PWFL's financial statements do not adjust for the Pointer Telocation merger until 4Q19, directly comparing the 2020 results from a year ago (as the management had done on earning calls) would inevitably skew results. Thus, what we have done was to simply combine the financials of two firms together since 1Q19 and see whether this year's results were an improvement. (4Q20E numbers are based on our estimates.)

A few notable observations. Clearly, like most other firms with industrial clients, PWFL's top line was negatively impacted by COVID-19. Total 9-month revenue declined 23% compared to combined revenues of last year when two firms were operating separately. However, gross margins have shown progress. 9-month GPM came at 52%, compared to the 46.6% of a year ago. This was due to higher share of recurring service revenue during COVID-19.

Source: Touchdown Research

The takeaway from this brief analysis is that, one year after the merger, the targeted synergies have not transpired due to COVID-19. On the flip side, if revenue starts to pick up again in 2021 and the benefits from scale and cost savings begin to kick in, we shall see meaningful margin improvements.

Valuation

In our model, we assumed revenue to grow 10% annually year on year, except FY21, with 43.5% reflecting 10% growth from FY19 levels. 10% is conservative, given, on average, the end markets PWFL operates in grow at CAGR of 15%. This results in crossing $200m revenue threshold in FY24, a year later than management's own target.

We further assumed the EBITDA margin to continue improving to 12%, 15%, 18%, and 20% from FY21 to FY24. We think high double-digit (HDD) margins are realistic, given the historical margin profiles of listed comparable peers in the space, namely Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), MIX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT), and Ituran Location (NASDAQ:ITRN). This is again a much less optimistic scenario than the target of 25% EBITDA margin.

Source: Touchdown Research

Data by YCharts

Using a conservative 12x EV/EBITDA multiple returns $7.8 per share based on FY22 EBITDA or around where PWFL is traded at the time of this article. Given the conservative assumptions in our model, we think with the current price, the risk reward profile is still skewed towards upside, as any improvement or major deal announcements could propel the price to gain.

Take-Home Message

PowerFleet is a leading pure play B2B IoT Telematics company resulted from a merger between ID Systems and Pointer Telocation in 2019. In light of the synergy opportunities from the merger, the management targets a 15% revenue CAGR and 25% EBITDA margin by 2023. So far, a year has passed, and the company's performance has not shown major evidence towards those targets due to COVID-19. With the current price, risk reward is still skewed to the upside as any sign of synergies from revenue growth or EBITDA margin could propel the stock price further upwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.