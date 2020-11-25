SOFR Could Become Synthetic Treasuries

But SOFR is not appropriate to the function of LIBOR.

The financial headlines tell us that the Treasury repurchase agreements (repo) market, once a flaky, messy, insider’s market, has become the central focus of credit market participants. Indeed, SOFR, a Fed-chosen collection of repos, is the present designated choice of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) to be used for the determination of an index of the costs of dollar-denominated money. If successful, SOFR will become what LIBOR was historically - the world’s most important number.

What would make SOFR as important as LIBOR was before the 2007-2008 financial crisis?

There are two conditions a successful LIBOR replacement must meet. First, it must be acceptable to financial market regulators. Second, it must meet the index needs of the financial marketplace.

But SOFR today meets only one of these two conditions. SOFR is acceptable to market regulators. But it is not function-appropriate. LIBOR was a successful index of credit for over 50 years because it met two market needs:

LIBOR provided a daily summary measure of the forward-looking expected costs of credit over future periods from one month to one year. SOFR does not look forward, since SOFR's repos mature in one day.

LIBOR was a measure of the cost of unsecured borrowing by prime credits. SOFR measures the cost of Treasury borrowing.

SOFR does not meet either of the two needs that LIBOR met. But there is a way to build a SOFR-based index suite or, in other words, indexes of Synthetic Treasury yields. These indexes would partially meet both requirements. Better than real Treasuries that way.

What is LIBOR?

The sudden focus on the repo is the result of the Fed’s designation of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) to be the replacement for LIBOR. LIBOR is, until December 2021, an index used to reflect the market’s expected cost of money to finance commercial credit at important maturities: one week, and one month, two months, three months, six months, and 12 months. LIBOR no longer performs this function adequately because banks no longer raise substantial money through Eurodollar term deposits. The Eurodollar deposit market, priced by LIBOR, is dry as a bone.

What is SOFR?

SOFR is an interest rate index calculated from the transaction yields of a subclass of the repo market. Repos are Treasury-collateralized very short-term swaps of Treasuries for cash - usually overnight. More narrowly defined SOFR consists only of overnight repos backed by general Treasury collateral.

Why isn’t SOFR function-appropriate? The primary way SOFR improves on LIBOR is that SOFR prices a high-volume liquid market. In fact, the overnight repo market is arguably the only liquid short-term interest rate market that survived the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008. The LIBOR-priced Eurodollar market is no longer an important source of bank funding and no longer liquid.

There are, on the other hand, two negative differences between LIBOR and SOFR:

SOFR tells the market nothing about future credit conditions other than the Fed’s current policy objectives. LIBOR was a term rate. Term rates include market forecasts of future conditions.

SOFR provides a yield consistent with low-risk Treasury finance. LIBOR measured unsecured costs of money.

The article seeks a way to build a more function-appropriate index from SOFR-like repo rates.

What is the best way forward?

To move forward, it helps to understand how we arrived at SOFR. The central fact of life that resulted in SOFR being chosen to replace LIBOR is that there was no existing alternative to SOFR. Several recent articles - here, here, and here - have explained that important reality. Future interest rate indexes ought to be:

IOSCO-compliant. The earlier articles cited above explain why any index modification must be compliant with IOSCO rules. The IOSCO rules for qualifying a repo for inclusion in SOFR stipulate two conditions. First, an index must have a reliable index administrator with no vested interest in the index value and substantial control of market conditions. Second, an index must be the volume-weighted average of actual transactions in a liquid market.

The earlier articles cited above explain why any index modification must be compliant with IOSCO rules. The IOSCO rules for qualifying a repo for inclusion in SOFR stipulate two conditions. First, an index must have a reliable index administrator with no vested interest in the index value and substantial control of market conditions. Second, an index must be the volume-weighted average of actual transactions in a liquid market. Function-appropriate. No index that produces values that poorly measure the market’s expected cost of money will survive the markets’ ultimate return to normal conditions after the Fed liberates financial markets from crisis-driven Fed control. Measuring the anticipated cost of money is the function of an interest rate index.

The IOSCO compliance requirement tells us we cannot build a function-appropriate index without relating it directly to SOFR. But any permanent SOFR-based instrument must also be function-appropriate. Otherwise, it will fall into disuse.

How do we build a function-appropriate index from SOFR? The primary difference from LIBOR in function is that SOFR is an overnight rate. The important one-, three-, six- and 12-month tenors of LIBOR do not have a SOFR-based counterpart.

Building Synthetic Treasuries/Term SOFR

Importantly, SOFR, as it stands, will never be useful in the routine production of rates at maturities longer than overnight. Treasury collateral creates very little credit risk in the overnight repo market due to the minimal changes in market yields over a single day.

But over longer periods, the value of today’s SOFR collateral might well fall below the market value of the collateralized loan. One fix to support SOFR term instruments could be to stretch the collateral in time by replacing the single Treasury backing the loan with a portfolio of Treasuries managed by a third party.

The third-party administrator might select collateral from a laundry list of Treasury securities eligible to secure the SOFR loan, and then obey rules that limit administrator choices of Treasuries used for refreshing a SOFR-based Treasury portfolio.

Thus, to produce the desired function-appropriate term yields, the definition of a SOFR eligible repo should be expanded. SOFR repos might, for example, be defined to be a fixed investment collateralized by a portfolio of SOFR-eligible Treasuries. The collateral portfolio will need to be refreshed by suitably marketable Treasuries until the maturity of the SOFR-based index instrument.

The new indexes to be constructed from SOFR should be easily described and consistent with the intended function of the index. Call the resulting term indexes “Synthetic Treasury yields.”

Steps to build Synthetic Treasuries. Synthetic Treasuries would need an administrator to satisfy the IOSCO requirements. An exchange would be an ideal administrator, since it satisfies IOSCO rules. To construct the Index instrument from SOFR, it would be necessary to expand the definition of SOFR to include the term repo. Further, the definition of SOFR acceptable collateral would need to include collateral of an approved collateral manager, perhaps exchange-designated.

Administrator. IOSCO rules require that the index will have an administrator. Synthetic Treasuries would ideally be managed by a third party that never buys or sells the Synthetic Treasuries. This requirement suggests that the index administrator might be an exchange where the Synthetic Treasury must be traded.

Index instrument. The index instrument would be a fixed-income instrument with fixed initial and maturity value, determined by the closing price of the futures contract for the Synthetic Treasury on origination day - perhaps once per week.

Index market. The market for the instrument might be managed by a designated exchange. The market might be either a when-issued market analogous to the existing Treasury when-issued market or a futures market like the current Eurodollar and Treasury note futures markets.

The resulting Synthetic Treasuries would produce forward-looking index values that satisfy one of the two properties required for the index to be function-appropriate. The difference between LIBOR’s function and that of Synthetic Treasuries is that LIBOR was an uncollateralized yield.

With or without collateral?

The desirability of producing a collateralized index like the Synthetic Treasury yield or of producing an uncollateralized yield seems to be an issue that should be resolved by market participants. And to let the market choose viable indexes is something futures exchanges do regularly.

The CME Group (CME) lists thousands of markets - yet, only a few dozen are traded actively. There was once a Treasury bill futures contract, for example. It was delisted due to a lack of market interest.

This article contemplates a regulator-market partnership of the type I suggested earlier. It is an attempt to describe in part how this partnership would move forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.