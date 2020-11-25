DWX offers you attractive exposure to sectors with better value such as financials and real estate and underweights the overheated tech sector.

Concentrating your assets can make you rich but diversifying your assets keeps you rich. - Anonymous

Readers of The Lead-Lag Report may recall that I had recently flagged the relatively strong performance of developed markets over the last month. I’ve been exploring some investment options in that landscape, and in this article, I will attempt to shed some insight into the key qualities of a developed market-themed ETF - The SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Profile

DWX offers investors an opportunity to pursue the 100-highest-yielding companies outside the US by tracking the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index. Initial screening for this index is rather rigorous, and stocks are screened on the basis of market cap, minimum value traded, profitability, dividend growth, dividend coverage ratio, and dividend yield. Additionally, only regular cash dividend outflows are considered, and special cash dividends are avoided. I feel this is a welcome screening measure as a lot of companies tend to pay one-off special dividends which rarely sustain; on account of this screening barrier, one avoids the risk of being linked with companies that have a patchy track record. A lot of ETFs in this space tend to weigh their constituents based on the market cap, but with DWX, weights are allocated based on the dividend yield.

The expense ratio at 0.45% is towards the lower end of the broad range of 0.39%-0.6% for other comparable international dividend-paying options such as RDIV, GCOW, FGD, IQDE, and WDIV.

The dividend angle

So far, 2020 hasn't been a very pleasing year for those relying on dividend themes, as many companies have curtailed their dividends. According to a report from investment firm, Janus Henderson, annual global dividends for 2020 are expected to fall by anything between 17.5% and 20.0% this year. That said, prima facie, all signs suggest we could see some normalcy return in 2021, which would see global dividends grow by 12% next year.

Source: Reuters

Besides, dividend plays are slowly coming back into vogue; the recent vaccine news from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) also saw a strong rotation into dividend-paying cyclical stocks, which could be poised to do well in a more salutary economic environment.

DWX’s dividend credentials are fairly strong. An investment in this ETF will currently give you an attractive yield of 4.75%, which is more or less in line with this ETF’s long-term average of 4.84%. This should help mitigate some of the strain in the developed markets if virus-related risks continue to linger. Encouragingly, in the most recent September quarter, DWX also increased their dividends by ~5% YoY.

Holdings analysis - well-diversified and mixed sector and geographical exposure

One of the key facets of this ETF is the reduced concentration risk; to ensure diversification, no single country or sector can exceed 25%, with emerging market exposure limited at 15%. I’ve noticed that a lot of other competing ETFs in the international space fail to implement such limits and this often results in concentrated and top-heavy portfolios. From an individual stock holding perspective too, DWX’s diversification qualities come through, with no single holding exceeding 3% and the top-10 stocks only accounting for c.16% of the total holdings.

Sector-wise, there are some good and bad qualities with this ETF. I like the fact that two out of the top three sectors are cyclical sectors (financials and real estate) that have not participated in much of the rally of 2020. Given the overheated nature of most of the other growth sectors, segments such as financials and real estate could receive significantly higher fund flows in the months ahead. Rates are showing some signs of increasing, and it looks as though we could have a more normalized lending environment for financials next year. The growing prospects of re-opening various economies bode well for the real estate sector occupancy and rent collections; real estate should also benefit from some of the attractive long-term drivers within the data center and infrastructure space.

Our subscribers would note that I’ve been highlighting the multi-week strength in utilities for a while now. That said, after many weeks, the short-term risk signal that measures utility strength relative to the S&P 500, turned risk-on last week (the utility sector serves as a bond proxy). That suggests this prolonged relative strength of utilities may have reached a top, and investors may likely look to shift out of this defensive sector in the weeks ahead. This may impact DWS as the utility sector has the second biggest weight at 23%.

Tech has been quite the star in 2020, but considering its overbought nature and the less alluring stay-at-home trade, the risk of rotation away from this sector remains high. DWS is rather well-positioned on this front as tech stocks make up for the lowest component at only 0.47%.

Source: DWX

As mentioned previously, the fund is fairly well-diversified by geography. The recent pickup in energy prices bodes well for the Canadian economy, which is the top region of this fund (18% weight); commodity export economies such as Canada could come back into vogue in a more normal environment in 2021. Japan is the next biggest region for DWX (13% weight), but the outlook looks less steady despite liquidity boosting measures there. Recently, the economy reported Q3 GDP of 5% which was better than street estimates, but it is still down more than 5% YoY and may take a while to get back to positive territory.

Conclusion

DWX has the potential to serve as a decent alternative for someone looking to add some international diversification at a time when the domestic benchmark indices are trading at pricey P/E multiples of more than 35x. November has seen some rotation into some of the previously underperforming regions/sectors, and the international developed markets space has been one of the avenues that have benefitted from this rotation, gaining about 3% in November. This ETF is cheaply valued, trading at a weighted average P/E of 14x and a forecasted P/E of 13x (source: YCharts). You also get the added protection of approximately 5% dividend yield.

