We wrote about Rollins Inc. (ROL) in September last year and stated that we believed that more downside was on the way for the share price. How wrong we were. In fact, shares have rallied more than 65% since we penned that piece and are now trading above $57 apiece. Rollins has dumbfounded many investors, and nobody really knows when the music will stop for this company. Despite Rollins' ultra-high valuation, operations continue to go from strength to strength. Net income, for example, almost hit $80 million in the third quarter. This was a $35.5 million increase over the same quarter of 12 months prior, or an 80%+ increase in percentage terms.

When a company is able to achieve growth rates such as these, the firm's valuation many times can become irrelevant, at least temporarily. The market essentially is always going to reward the stock, which can keep on growing aggressively over a consistent basis. With growth stocks, it's all about being able to produce better results consistently. The valuation essentially needs to be justified in the numbers. For example, Rollins' profitability metrics remain light years ahead of what the sector is returning at present. The company's net income margin of 11.68% remains well ahead of the sector's 4.1%, and gross margins remain buoyant at 51.36%.

The question is whether Rollins can keep on growing these numbers in order to justify its valuation. Management will be hoping that acquisitions, new brands and a significant uptick in commercial activity can enable sustained growth.

Many times, trends of some key metrics on the balance sheet can give us insights on whether the company can continue to grow aggressively. Let's dig into the numbers to see if the financial condition of Rollins is, in fact, getting better or deteriorating.

At the end of the third quarter, cash and short-term investments came in at $95.4 million. If we study a period of 10 quarters (where shares have increased by roughly 75% since the end of Q1 2018), cash is only up $11.1 million, or 13%. Obviously, the more cash present on the balance sheet, the better. Cash can be used instead of debt to acquire other companies, which Rollins is accustomed to doing.

Receivables came in at $162.5 million at the end of Q3, which is an increase of $49.1 million over the past 10 quarters. This is a 43% increase. Top line sales over the same period increased by $175 million, also 43%. Therefore, sales growth is tracking the company's growth in receivables almost perfectly.

Inventories came in at $30.4 million in the third quarter, which is a 90%+ increase over the $15.9 million number reported at the end of Q1 2018. Although inventory makes up only approximately 10% of Rollins’ current assets, this trend warrants attention going forward.

The combination of cash, receivables, inventory and other current assets gives us current assets of $331.8 million at the end of Q3. Account liabilities come in at $469.1 million in the same period. This gives us a current ratio of 0.71, which is the lowest number we have seen in the company for many a year. The question here is why is the liquidity position for Rollins so weak despite its growing EBIT, for example? We acknowledge that many companies run low liquidity ratios due to their strong cash flows, but we would prefer a much higher current ratio here.

Long-term assets such as “Net Property, Plant & Equipment” and intangible assets came in at $1.806 billion at the end of the third quarter. Long-term assets have grown by approximately $756 million over the past 10 quarters. On the liability side (which is predominately made up of long-term debt of $154 million, which has been falling), long-term liabilities come to $873.4 million.

Suffice it to say, assets have been rising at the firm, but liabilities have been also (more or less at the same clip). Equity is reported to having increased to $932 million in the third quarter but goodwill now makes up $620 million of the firm´s assets. Goodwill is essentially the “fat” which Rollins has paid above the acquired book values on its acquisitions. This money is expected to be recuperated in the future. Rollins other intangible assets came in at $390 million in the third quarter. Suffice it to say, the $932 million of equity which is currently being reported can be said to be the firm´s Goodwill and intangibles as Rollins’ hard assets are not in sufficient supply to be able to outweigh the company´s current and long-term liabilities.

So, what are the takeaways here? Well, with respect to Rollins’ valuation, it has a reported price-to-book ratio of 20.06. This number is the highest it has been for more than decade at least. However, if we stripped out or even wrote down a fraction of the amount of goodwill and intangibles on the balance sheet, this multiple would be a whole lot higher. Rollins has a business model where it has been able to grow its earnings by being really prudent with its cash. The company's net worth, though, is currently far less than what it is trading for, and eventually, we would be looking for some type of reversion to the mean event with respect to valuation. Rollins remains a potential short for us, but only if some serious support is taken out. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.