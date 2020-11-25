It is a tale of two markets for Subaru Corporation, as the company's domestic unit sales have clearly lagged that of its largest market, the US.

I assign a Neutral rating to Japanese automaker Subaru Corporation (OTCPK:FUJHY) [7270:JP].

It is a tale of two markets for Subaru Corporation, as the company's domestic unit sales have clearly lagged that of its largest market, the US. Subaru Corporation's financial performance in the second half of the fiscal year will be dependent on the sales recovery in its home market Japan, which is expected to be supported by the recent launch of the new Subaru Levorg wagon.

Subaru Corporation offers a modest consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) dividend yields of 2.8%, as the company has guided for significantly lower dividends in this fiscal year due uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and the need to conserve cash. The stock's P/E valuations are not very attractive as well, with it trading at consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 18.1 times and 11.2 times, respectively.

I see a Neutral rating for Subaru Corporation as fair. I will consider upgrading the stock's rating to Bullish, if there are either signs of recovery in the company's domestic market or a willingness to increase dividend payout for 2H FY 2021 and FY 2022.

Readers have the option of trading in Subaru Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker FUJHY, or on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the ticker 7270:JP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Japan, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Tokyo Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that's internationally recognized and there's sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $55 million, and market capitalization is above $15.8 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Subaru Corporation shares listed in Japan include Nomura Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, Daiwa Asset Management, Nikko Asset Management, and Amundi Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Established in 1917 as an aerospace company, Nakajima Aircraft Company, Subaru Corporation was restructured to become an automaker known as Fuji Heavy Industries in 1953. Today, Subaru Corporation (new company name with effect from April 1, 2017) is largely an automaker, with its core automobile business and aerospace business accounting for approximately 96% and 4% of its 1H 2020 revenue, respectively.

Subaru Corporation sells its vehicles in various parts of the world, including the US, its home market Japan, Canada, Australia, Europe, China and Russia. The US and Japan were Subaru Corporation's two largest markets, representing 71.8% and 11.7% of the company's unit sales, respectively in the first half of FY 2021.

The performance of Subaru Corporation's two key markets has diverged significantly this year, as highlighted in the next section of this article.

Japanese Market's Performance Is Relatively Weaker As Compared To The US Market

In the first half of FY 2021 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020), Subaru Corporation's domestic or Japan units sales fell by -37.5% YoY to 42,500. In contrast, the company's unit sales in the US only declined by -22.5% YoY from 336,300 in 1H FY 2020 to 260,900 in 1H FY 2021. In the 2Q FY 2021 period, Subaru Corporation's unit sales in the US rose by +8.1% YoY, while its unit sales in Japan was down -30.8% YoY over the same period.

Furthermore, Subaru Corporation disclosed that the company's unit sales in the US have been higher on a YoY basis for both September and October 2020. An August 4, 2020 news article published on Automotive News also highlighted that Subaru Corporation has gained market share in the US, with a 4.6% share of the US auto market in the second quarter of this year (calendar year).

Subaru Corporation noted in the company's 2Q FY 2021 results briefing on November 4, 2020 that it witnessed "an earlier-than-anticipated recovery of our main market of the US." The company thinks that there are two key reasons for its strong sales recovery in the US market. Firstly, an increasing number of US consumers are now preferring to drive rather than take public transport, to reduce the risk of being infected with Covid-19. Secondly, more people in the US are allocating more of their wallet share from leisure travel (due to international travel restrictions) to autos.

Looking ahead, the company has guided for a +2.6% YoY increase in unit sales in the US for 2H FY 2021, as compared to a -22.5% YoY decline in US unit sales in 1H FY 2021. This is a clear signal that Subaru Corporation expects the sales recovery in the US to be sustained for the second half of the fiscal year.

It is a tale of two markets for Subaru Corporation, as the company's domestic unit sales have clearly lagged that of its largest market, the US, as mentioned above. Subaru Corporation attributed the relatively weaker performance of its Japanese market to the fact that "the model change for flagship products (i.e. Impreza and SUBARU XV) coincided with the impact of COVID-19 in the first half" in its 1H FY 2021 results presentation slides.

Going forward, the company expects its unit sales for the domestic market to grow by +29.4% YoY in 2H FY 2021, and the launch of its new second-generation Subaru Levorg wagon on October 15, 2020 in Japan is expected to be a key driver of the sales recovery in Japan. A key attraction of the new Levorg is that it is equipped with the next-generation EyeSight advanced driver assistance systems ("a hands-off function available under certain conditions"). Initial response to the new Levorg has been encouraging, with Subaru revealing that the company has sold close to 10,000 units in early November 2020.

Dividend Cut In The Spotlight

Subaru Corporation offers consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) and FY 2022 dividend yields of 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Sell-side analysts expect the company's full-year dividends per share to decrease by -40% YoY from JPY100 in FY 2020 to JPY60 in FY 2021, prior to increasing by +36% YoY to JPY81 in FY 2022.

Earlier, Subaru Corporation had disappointed the market when the company declared a final dividend per share of JPY28 for 2H FY 2021 in May 2020 when it reported full-year FY 2020 results. The company's final dividend per share for 2H FY 2020 was JPY72, and it had guided for a final dividend per share of JPY72 for 2H FY 2021 prior to Covid-19. In other words, Subaru Corporation had cut the final dividend for 2H FY 2020 by -61% YoY, and this was significantly below expectations. Subaru Corporation had also declined to provide dividend forecasts for FY 2021 in May 2020, representing a departure from its usual practice. Nevertheless, Subaru Corporation reiterated at the company's FY 2020 results briefing on May 18, 2020 that it remains committed to "provide continuous and stable returns (via dividends)" and "maintain a payout ratio of 30-50%."

Subaru Corporation subsequently guided for an annual dividend per share of JPY56 for FY 2021 after taking into consideration "the uncertain business environment" due to Covid-19 and "our future needs of funds", when the company released its 1Q FY 2021 results in August 2020. On the positive side of things, this allays investor concerns that Subaru Corporation could omit dividends in the current fiscal year. On the negative side of things, the FY2021 dividend guidance represents a -44% YoY decline as compared to what was paid out for FY 2020.

Notably, Subaru Corporation emphasized at its 1Q FY 2021 results briefing on August 4, 2020 that "the year-end dividend (for FY 2021) has not been finalized at this point, so it could change depending on the circumstances." Market consensus expects Subaru Corporation's full-year dividends per share to be JPY60 for FY 2021, which is higher than the company's guidance. If Subaru Corporation's 2H FY 2021 financial performance exceeds expectations, there could be upside to the company's dividend payout.

Valuation

Subaru Corporation trades at consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 18.1 times and 11.2 times, respectively based on its share price of JPY2,156.50 as of November 23, 2020. It is also valued by the market at 0.97 times P/B, versus its three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 1.36 times and 1.76 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Subaru Corporation include a slower-than-expected sales recovery in the company's home market Japan in the second half of this fiscal year, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Subaru Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Japan) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

