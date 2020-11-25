Introduction and Investment Thesis

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), founded in 1971 and based in Pennsylvania, is a provider of novel engineered materials and optoelectronic components used in a variety of end markets, including defense, aerospace, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Due to the strength of the company's product offerings and differentiation in the marketplace, the company has been able to win a blue chip set of customers, including Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Corning (NYSE:GLW), ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), Ford (NYSE:F), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). The general corporate structure and segmentation of the company are illustrated below:

A big part of my bullishness on the company is related to the company's acquisition of Finisar in 2019. The fruits of which are only beginning to be truly recognized. Not only does this give the company a strong leader in the market for fiber optic subsystems and components, but also benefits both the top line and the bottom line, which I illustrate in the Financial Summary section below. The overall integration is going well with the company delivering $80 million of synergies in the first 12 months compared to their target of $35 million. Additionally, although there are some signs of a near-term demand slowdown, 5G rollouts and other deferred network upgrades due to COVID-19 should drive strong growth in the medium to longer term for Finisar's core optoelectronics segment.

3D sensing is another major growth area for the company and is another core part of my investment thesis. This is driven by the growing consumer demand and manufacturer requirements for 3D sensing capabilities on their devices. The upcoming 5G roll-outs should also catalyze a smartphone refresh cycle that will drive sales of devices with 3D sensing capabilities. With the company reporting growth here of 200% year over year and over 160% organically, I believe the company is performing well in this segment.

Financial Summary

For the most recently completed quarter, the company showed strong YoY growth, driven principally by the Finisar acquisition, which, I believe, demonstrates the significant revenue scale contribution by this acquisition. Additionally, the company swung back to a net earnings gain this quarter compared to a year ago. This demonstrates the increasing profitability profile of the company, which I believe will continue to grow as the company scales.

The company also reported a strong backlog of $899 million consisting of $533 million in Photonics and $366 million in compound semiconductors. This provides the company with significant forward revenue visibility and gives me confidence in the growth trajectory of the business.

Risks

A key risk is the competitive landscape, and given that the company serves so many end-markets, the competitor list is similarly large and varied. As an example, in the photonics end market, the company competes with companies such as Molex and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), while, in the SiC substrate market, the company competes with companies such as Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Dow Corning. However, given the company's strong product leadership and the large markets that the company plays in, I believe that the company will be able to continue to grow and grab share from these other competitors in their respective market niches.

Unlike software companies, the company is heavily impacted by COVID-19-related shutdowns, given the manufacturing component of the business. This poses a risk particularly as we head into a 2nd wave situation with the pandemic. As an example, approximately 45% of the company's global facilities are subject to a government virus mitigation order with 10% closed for the fiscal year ending 6/30/20.

Valuation and Conclusion

The company currently trades at a P/E of 19x, which is relatively in line with previous highs. However, given the significant growth opportunities in 3D sensing and 5G as well as the transformative acquisition with Finisar, I believe that at least a 20% upside from these levels is warranted. This drives my bullish rating on the stock and why I recommend a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IIVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.