Alternative Energy: Key Themes, Trends, And Investment Considerations

Summary

The Ardour Global Alternative Energy Extra-Liquid Index (AGIXL) can provide investors with broad, globally-inclusive alternative energy exposure with the benefit of a liquidity screen.

Alternative energy is positioned to become an increasingly important part of the global energy landscape given the push towards carbon-neutrality, representing a growth opportunity for clean energy companies.

Renewable energy, such as wind and solar energy, accounted for roughly 9% of total US electricity generation in 2019.