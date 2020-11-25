Alternative Energy: Key Themes, Trends, And Investment Considerations
The Ardour Global Alternative Energy Extra-Liquid Index (AGIXL) can provide investors with broad, globally-inclusive alternative energy exposure with the benefit of a liquidity screen.
Alternative energy is positioned to become an increasingly important part of the global energy landscape given the push towards carbon-neutrality, representing a growth opportunity for clean energy companies.
Renewable energy, such as wind and solar energy, accounted for roughly 9% of total US electricity generation in 2019.
The global energy landscape has changed dramatically over the last decade, primarily as a result of the significant growth in production and exports of oil and natural gas from the United States. However, as world governments and corporations become increasingly focused on moving away from fossil fuels, another energy transformation is underway. Alternative energy is poised to become an increasingly important part of the US and global energy landscape. From an investment perspective, clean energy presents an opportunity for investors to add growth to their portfolios while participating in the push towards a carbon-neutral world. This report provides an introduction to the Ardour Global Alternative Energy Extra-Liquid Index (AGIXL), an overview of current trends in the industry, and key considerations for investing in the alternative energy space.
Disclosure: © Alerian 2020. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior consent of Alerian. It is provided as general information only and should not be taken as investment advice. Employees of Alerian are prohibited from owning individual MLPs. For more information on Alerian and to see our full disclaimer, visit http://www.alerian.com/disclaimers.