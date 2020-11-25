Tutor Perini (TPC) would normally not be a typical long-term play for us. The reasons are multiple. First, if we look at the long-term chart of the stock below, we can see that the performance of the share-price for example over the past two decades has not been convincing. Furthermore, Tutor Perini is not a dividend paying stock so the opportunity cost of being invested in this name over the past two decades would have been very high indeed.

However, whereas TPC may not have interested dividend growth investors for example, this does not mean this stock is without opportunity. As we can see from the chart, the MACD indicator which has been pretty dependable in the past has just crossed over (thus, giving a buying signal). Furthermore, we like the bullish divergence on the RSI momentum indicator which again may be pointing to higher prices over the near term. The poor share-price performance over the past couple of decades (and especially the most previous one) means that shares are currently trading with a book multiple of 0.5, a sales multiple of 0.1 and a cash/flow multiple of 4.7. Although Tutor may not be profitable over a trailing twelve-month average, the above valuation multiples definitely bring opportunity to the table if the company is doing well from an operational perspective.

When we move into to a more near-term chart, we see further bullishness. Shares at presents seem to be forming an ascending triangle (Flat upper trendline along with higher lows). If we could get a convincing breakout above $15 a share, it would confirm the bullish pattern. Furthermore, given the height of the pattern ($10+), shares at present have significant upside potential.

The bullishness of both the long-term and short-term technicals should be showing themselves up in the fundamentals of the company. When we research a firm, we are always looking for financial conditions which can facilitate sustained earnings growth. Remember, it is earnings growth which primarily drives share prices. We look for business cycles where revenue growth is producing earnings which then are resulting in a growing cash-balance (after investing has been done), This cycle for example increases the odds that earnings can grow (because more excess cash can be used to invest, etc) as long as debt is not increasing.

In the third quarter, the company grew its top-line sales by 21% to hit $1.4 billion over a rolling quarter basis. This in fact was the highest quarterly top-line number for more than a decade and was buoyed by significant work on civil projects. This is first requisite in the cycle we are looking for – revenue growth. Although top-line sales are expected to decline somewhat in the fourth quarter ($1.37 billion), revenue over a trailing 12-month average for example has taken a large leap forward ($5.147 billion).

Remember, numbers in the engineering & construction industry can be very lumpy but the short-term trend is most certainly up. Management stated on the Q3 earnings call that it expected the federal government to fund the large amount of stopped projects due to COVID-19 shortly which would increase the backlog once more. On the private side, Tutor Perini continues to win construction projects.

There is no point growing sales aggressively though if the firm cant convert that fresh business into profit. Operating income came in at $83 million in the third quarter which actually included a $15 million charge from a ruling that went against the firm. Net income came in at $37 million which was almost double the bottom-line number in the same quarter of 12 months prior.

The distinct increase in earnings growth in Q3 over sales growth means TPC´s margins are growing, specifically from plenty of ongoing civil projects although some tax benefits also played a role.

In terms of cash-generation, TPC generated $73 million of operating cash-flow in Q3 which equated to $156 million over the past four quarters. Although the firm refinanced its debt in the third quarter, management expects operating cash/flow to easily surpass net profit in this fiscal year. The refinancing is a big plus for the cash/flow statement as debt maturities have been extended. Suffice it to say, if cash/flow can remain buoyant, there is no doubt that TPC can go from strength to strength.

To sum up, management believes there are plenty of opportunities ahead for Tutor Perini due to limited competition in multiple projects as well as existing projects already booked. We may look to put something on in here if the $15 level can be broken through with conviction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.