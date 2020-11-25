Lithium Miners News For The Month Of November 2020

Lithium company news - SQM pulls trigger on lithium growth in volume-over-price bet. Livent to buy Nemaska lithium project, extends Tesla contract. Altura Mining enters receivership, and Pilbara Minerals lines up potential $175 million Altura lithium deal.

US trade group formed that is calling for emissions caps and 100% EV sales by 2030. The group is known as Zero Emission Transportation Association [ZETA].

Lithium market news - Wood Mackenzie - The big five transition metals are copper, aluminium, nickel, cobalt and lithium. CATL to invest $5.1b for a Li-ion battery factory in Indonesia.

Welcome to the November 2020 edition of the lithium miner news. November saw another lithium miner go under with Altura Mining going into receivership. Meanwhile, global electric vehicle [EV] sales in September surged 91%, setting a new all-time record for global EV sales. Clearly, surging EV sales in H2 2020, combined with declining lithium supply, suggest the lithium price downturn must be nearly over. Surging lithium miners stock prices suggest investors think the sector is headed for a strong recovery.

Some further EV related news (helps lithium demand) included:

Lithium spot and contract price news

During November, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 4.7%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 0.07%. Spodumene (6% min) prices were up 0.05%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$6.75/kg (US$6,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.00/kg (US$9,000/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has October global weighted average prices at US$5,864/t for Li carbonate, US$8,794/t for Li hydroxide, and US$375/t for spodumene (6%).

Lithium carbonate & hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

BNEF updated Li-ion battery demand outlook (June 2020)

Note: This may soon be updated considerably higher in the years 2025 to 2030 following Tesla Battery Day.

Leading battery manufacturers in 2019

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence lithium demand v supply forecast

Lithium market and battery news

On October 27, Reuters reported:

Toyota-Panasonic battery JV to boost efficiency to catch up with Chinese rivals. A joint battery venture of Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp aims to boost efficiency of development and production processes by 10 times to better compete with larger Chinese rivals, its chief said on Tuesday.

On October 29, Forbes reported (quoting Wood Mackenzie):

The energy transition will be built with metals. Electrification is front and centre in the energy transition. The entire power value chain – from wind turbines and solar panels, transmission and distribution infrastructure to energy storage and batteries, electric vehicle [EV] charging and the rest – will be a winner......In any scenario, demand for metals goes up......The big five transition metals are copper, aluminium, nickel, cobalt and lithium. The biggest growth sector will be electric vehicles – a 2 °C or lower pathway will see demand soar from 5 million vehicles today to at least 80 million by 2030. The EV body will heavily rely on aluminium to minimise weight, and copper for wiring. The batteries for EVs and the emerging energy storage market will drive up demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt. Copper and aluminium are critical to the expansion of transmission and distribution grids, as are solar panels......We’re forecasting copper and aluminium demand to increase by about a third by 2040, nickel by two-thirds, and cobalt and lithium by 200% and 600%, respectively ......Our view is that we are two to three years away from any sustained economic recovery and the higher prices to incentivise investment in new supply.

On November 4, New Scientist reported:

Dash of potassium could help make long-lasting electric car batteries. Adding small amounts of potassium salt to lithium-metal batteries could make them safer and boost their charging efficiency...... Marbella and her team discovered that adding a small amount of potassium salt to lithium-metal batteries prevents this dangerous build-up of deposits on the electrode.

On November 16, Investing News reported:

5 Top Australian Lithium Stocks (by market cap). It’s an interesting time in the lithium space, with many market watchers expecting demand to surge in the coming years due to the metal’s use in lithium-ion batteries. Despite recent headwinds, most analysts would agree that Australia is well positioned to take advantage of the energy revolution, which includes electric cars. In fact, Australia is the world’s top producer, ahead of Chile and China in second and third place, respectively.

Note: The top 5 in the article above were Mineral Resources, Pilbara Minerals, Orocobre, Galaxy Resources and Piedmont Lithium.

On November 17, Jakarta Globe reported:

EV battery giant CATL to invest $5.1b for a factory in Indonesia.....CATL.....has decided to invest $5.1 billion to build a manufacturing plant for electric vehicle batteries in Indonesia. The groundbreaking will commence in 2021.

On November 18, Bloomberg Green reported:

Tesla, utility giants form trade group calling for 100% EV sales. More than two dozen utilities, EV-charging companies, battery suppliers and EV manufacturers have formed the Zero Emission Transportation Association, which is calling for policies such as consumer incentives and emissions targets that will accelerate the shift to EVs. Group wants emissions caps, total EV adoption by 2030.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On October 26, Albemarle announced:

Albemarle strengthens sustainability commitment with initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance [IRMA] Alliance.

On November 4, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle reports third quarter results." Highlights include:

"Net income of $98 million, or $0.92 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.09.

Net sales of $747 million decreased by 15%, in-line with Q3 2020 outlook.

Adjusted EBITDA of $216 million decreased by 15%, exceeding the high-end of Q3 2020 outlook by 14%.

Our plants continue to operate without material impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased cost savings: approximately $80 million of sustainable cost savings to be achieved in 2020.

Maintained our quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, an increase of approximately 5% over the quarterly dividend paid in 2019."

On November 18, Albemarle announced:

Albemarle joins as founding member of new U.S.-based Zero Emission Transportation Association [ZETA]. ZETA will advocate for national policies to enable the full adoption of EVs throughout the light-, medium-, and heavy-duty sectors by 2030, which will support the creation of new jobs, secure American global EV manufacturing leadership, and significantly reduce carbon pollution. "The U.S. is tracking behind other countries in driving the adoption of EVs and, as a result, the benefits EVs contribute to the environment," said Eric Norris, Albemarle President, Lithium. "As an industry leader and major U.S. producer of lithium, Albemarle is committed to powering the potential of clean energy and is excited to join ZETA's mission in positioning the U.S. to support a clean and sustainable environment."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On November 20, Bloomberg reported:

SQM pulls trigger on lithium growth in volume-over-price bet. SQM, the biggest lithium producer after Albemarle Corp., is moving ahead with plans to more than double capacity in a bet that accelerating electric-vehicle demand will tighten a currently oversupplied market for the battery metal.....its board approved an expansion as part of a $1.3 billion investment plan through 2024.....[SQM] expects lithium sales of 60,000 metric tons this year to increase by 30% next year. In terms of lithium carbonate capacity, SQM will expand to 120,000 tons from 70,000 tons by the end of next year, while its hydroxide capacity will increase to 21,500 tons. Its board approved taking carbonate to 180,000 tons and hydroxide to 30,000 tons by 2023. Right now, it’s producing at a rate of 75,000 tons a year.

On November 11, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: "Class action settlement."

On November 11, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: "SQM reports earnings for the third quarter of 2020." Highlights include:

"SQM reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of US$97.5 million compared to US$211.2 million for the same period the year before. Earnings per share totaled US$0.37 for the first nine months of 2020, lower than the US$0.80 reported for the first nine months of 2019. The net income was affected by a settlement fee related to a class action lawsuit against the Company in the United States which had a one time, before tax effect of US$62.5 million.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were US$1,303.4 million.

Lithium sales volumes during the third quarter 2020 exceeded 17,600 metric tons, %40 higher than sales volumes reported in the second quarter of 2020. We expect sales volumes to be even higher in the fourth quarter.

SQM recently qualified for both the DJSI Chile Index and DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance Index."

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (ILHMF)

On October 23, Mineral Resources announced:

Quarterly exploration and mining activities report July to September 2020 [Q1FY21]. Mt Marion Lithium Project achieved record production of 133,000 dmt and record shipments of 118,000 dmt of spodumene concentrate during the quarter.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On November 13, 4-Traders reported:

Tianqi Lithium says no cash flow improvement as debt clock ticks. China's Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Friday its financial situation has not improved in recent weeks as a major repayment deadline on a $3.5 billion loan looms and its application to adjust the terms is still under review. Chengdu-based Tianqi Lithium, one of the world's biggest producers of the commodity used in electric-vehicle batteries, is due to make a $1.88 billion payment at the end of November on a syndicated loan led by China Ciitic Bank, which was taken out to buy a stake in Chile's SQM in 2018. "Although the company has formally submitted an application for adjusting the structure of the loan terms to the syndicate, it is currently still under review," Tianqi said in a Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing.

Livent Corp. (LTHM) [GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On November 5, Seeking Alpha reported:

Livent to buy Nemaska lithium project, extends Tesla contract.....Livent says it will join the Pallinghurst Group to buy half of Quebec Lithium Partners.

On November 5, Livent Corp. announced: "Livent releases third quarter 2020 results." Highlights include:

"Announces Agreement to Invest in New Nemaska Lithium in Canada.

Extends and Expands Hydroxide Supply Agreement with Tesla.

Makes Commitment to Overall Carbon Neutrality by 2040."

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On October 29, Orocobre announced: "Quarterly report of operations for the period ended 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

Olaroz Lithium Facility (Ore 66.5%)

".......Production for the quarter of 2,352 tonnes was down 6% on the quarter on quarter [QoQ] due to a three week scheduled shutdown. Plant stability and operating practices continue to improve as evidenced by brine grades that are higher than at the same period in previous years and higher recoveries.

Sales volume for the quarter was up 112% quarter on quarter to 3,393 tonnes, while sales revenue was up 68% QoQ to US$10.5 million following the sale of excess inventory. The realised average price achieved was US$3,102/tonne on a free on board basis [FOB]. Sales volumes were approximately 22% battery grade lithium carbonate and the remainder primary grade lithium carbonate.

Cash costs for the quarter (on a cost of goods sold basis) were US$3,974/tonne, excluding the export tax of US$70/tonne but including all additional costs incurred as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and operating practices.

During the quarter Orocobre entered in to a non-binding MOU with Prime Planet Energy and Solutions [PPES], a joint venture between Toyota (51%) and Panasonic (49%) specialising in the production of automotive battery cells, for the long-term supply of product culminating in 30kt of lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] in CY25. Discussions are now underway to finalise the detailed terms of the agreement.

Lithium prices appear to have bottomed and realised Q2FY21 prices are expected to be higher than Q1."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2021 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here.

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On October 28, Galaxy Resources announced: "September 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Sal de Vida, Argentina

"Latest process testwork and piloting onsite has successfully produced technical grade lithium carbonate from Sal de Vida brine.

Sal de Vida now targeting technical grade lithium carbonate for Stage 1, increasing revenue and expanding the customer base.

The design phase is progressing with front-end engineering design (“FEED”) of the wellfield and ponds 45% complete.

The second FEED package for the process plant and infrastructure was awarded and a 7-month program is underway.

Wellfield drilling is on track to commence in Q4 with the objective to install first production wells for brine operations."

Mt Cattlin, Australia

"A multi-year offtake extension was executed with a major, long-term customer.

Operational performance improved throughout the quarter and is on track to achieve full year guidance.

Production volume of 30,067 dry metric tonnes (“dmt”) achieved at a grade of 5.92% Li2O and recovery of 57%.

Ore sorter circuit reached nameplate performance; processing 1,000 t/ day of ore sorted material through the plant.

16,753 dmt of spodumene concentrate was shipped in Q3 plus a further 15,700 dmt shipment in early October."

James Bay, Canada

"Geotechnical work program completed supporting value engineering work that resulted in reduced capital and operating costs.

Continued technical assessment is yielding positive results and upstream project outline to be reported in early 2021."

Financial & Corporate

"Galaxy remains in a strong position to execute its growth strategy counter cyclically and meet the forecast lithium demand surge.

As at 30 September 2020, Galaxy was debt free with cash and financial assets of US$105 million."

On November 11, Galaxy Resources announced: "Multiyear offtake agreement executed with new customer Chengxin Lithium Group." Highlights include:

"Three-year agreement signed with Sichuan Chengtun Lithium Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chengxin Lithium Group Co. Ltd (“Chengxin”).

Offtake for a minimum 60,000 dmt per annum (total 180,000 dmt) of spodumene concentrate from Mt Cattlin.

Chengxin’s lithium chemicals plant currently produces 30ktpa and construction is underway to increase production capacity to 40ktpa by late 2020.

Agreement demonstrates customer recognition that Mt Cattlin is a reliable source of high quality spodumene product that is established in major lithium supply chains globally."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Construction progress at SDV.

2022 - SDV Stage 1 production commencement target.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On October 28, Reuters reported:

Pilbara Minerals lines up potential [US]$175 million Altura lithium deal. Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals Ltd said on Wednesday it had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Altura Mining Ltd's AJM.AX lithium project for about [US]$175 million......The cash portion will be mostly funded through future equity capital raising of about A$240 million ($171.10 million), Pilbara said.

On October 29, Pilbara Minerals announced:

Implementation Agreement with Pilbara Minerals Limited. We refer to the announcement dated 26 October 2020 advising of the appointment of Receivers and Managers (‘Receivers’) and Pilbara Minerals Limited’s (‘Pilbara Minerals’) announcement dated 28 October 2020. We advise that the Loan Noteholders of the Group have entered into an Implementation Agreement with Pilbara Minerals. The Receivers and the Group are not a party to the Implementation Agreement. The Implementation Agreement provides Pilbara Minerals with a mechanism to potentially acquire the Altura Lithium Project (‘Altura Project’) through the purchase of the shares in ALO for approximately US$175 million, subject to completion of the receivership process. ALO is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AJM and owns and operates the Altura Project. Under the Implementation Agreement, in the absence of a competing proposal, the Loan Noteholders have agreed to vote in favour of the Pilbara Minerals proposed Deed of Company Arrangement (‘DOCA’) for ALO.

On October 29, Pilbara Minerals announced: "September 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Production and Sales

Increase in process plant run-time, representing approximately 70-75% utilisation (compared with 40% in the June Quarter 2020) to satisfy increased customer demand.

Production of 62,404 dry metric tonnes [dmt] of spodumene concentrate (June Quarter: 34,484dmt).

Spodumene concentrate shipments totalled 43,630 dmt (June Quarter: 29,312dmt).

Lower unit cash operating costs of US$355/dmt, reflecting sustained higher lithia recoveries and increased processing plant utilisation. Unit costs trending towards the target of US$320-350/dmt (CIF China)."

Corporate

"Successful completion of the low-cost US$110M senior secured debt facility executed with BNP Paribas and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, allowing repayment of the Nordic Bond.

US$15M Working Capital Facility with BNP Paribas renewed and remains undrawn.

Quarter-end cash balance of $85.7M (30 June 2020: $86.3M)."

Upcoming catalysts:

2021/22 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and an interview here.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On October 26, AFR reported:

ASX-listed Altura Mining in receivership; $150m recap sinks. Receivers have been appointed at listed lithium play Altura Mining, throwing its $150 million recapitalisation plans into doubt.

Investors can read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On October 28, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports third quarter 2020 results." Highlights include:

Strategic Highlights

"The Company will change its organizational structure effective January 1, 2021. This change will result in three reporting segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials (“CEM”), AMG Critical Materials Technologies (“CMT”) and AMG Critical Minerals (“CMI”).

AMG continued basic engineering for its lithium hydroxide refinery project in Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany and a final investment decision is presently expected in early 2021......

Financial Highlights

"....AMG’s liquidity as of September 30, 2020, was $376 million, with $206 million of unrestricted cash and $170 million of revolving credit availability.

EBITDA was $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 42% decrease from $24.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. COVID-19 had a negative $23 million impact in the third quarter of 2020...

AMG reduced SG&A by 16% in the third quarter of 2020 to $29.6 million, compared to $35.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, due to lower personnel costs and ongoing cost reduction initiatives.

Cash from operating activities on a year to date basis was $8.3 million, an increase of $17.2 million over the same period in 2019."

On November 19, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces investment in solid state battery material pilot plant to complement its state-of-the-art battery materials laboratory located in Frankfurt, Germany.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Progress on lithium projects in Zeitz, Germany and in Zanesville, Ohio, both in the planning stage.

?2021--> - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) planned.

Neometals (OTCPK:RRSSF) (OTCPK:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On October 30, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

Corporate

"Cash A$76.6 million, receivables and investments of A$7.3 million and no debt.

Core development projects advancing through evaluation stages with all projects funded through to final investment decisions."

Core Development Activities

Lithium-ion Battery (“LIB”) Recycling Project

"50:50 joint venture (Primobius GmbH) established with leading German plant suppliers, SMS group, to commercialise Neometals proprietary lithium-ion battery recycling process.

Engineering and procurement activities for showcase German demonstration recycling plant materially complete with site permitting and preparation on schedule.

Engineering Cost Studies for Stage 1 commercial operation (20,000tpa) commenced in parallel with commercial activities to support the formal Feasibility Study due for completion in the second half of CY 2021."

Lithium Refinery Project

"Jointly funded Class 3 Feasibility Study for proposed Indian lithium refinery JV continues to advance with completion targeted in the first half of CY2021.

Indian Government announced plans to offer $US4.6 Billion in incentives to companies setting up battery manufacturing facilities as it seeks to promote the use of electric vehicles and cut the dependence on oil."

Exploration Activities

"Mining studies completed at four of the Mt Edwards deposits as Neometals continues to build its pipeline of short lead-time nickel sulphide resources and evaluate strategic options to realise value for shareholders.

Re-interpretation of historical and new assay data during the quarter led to an updated nickel sulphide resource at Mt Edwards’ 132N deposit (announced post the quarter end)."

On November 3, Neometals announced: "Primobius JV enters into recycling MoU with European battery producer."

".....Future Primobius/InoBat hub and spoke operations to produce cathode ready materials for new battery manufacture.

MoU represents the first steps in Primobius’ commercial roll-out in Europe and secures a pathway to a source for significant volumes of critical plant feed."

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On November 16, Lithium Americas announced: "Lithium Americas reports third quarter 2020 results." Highlights include:

Caucharí-Olaroz Lithium Project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”):

"Construction activities at Caucharí-Olaroz are underway with enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

As of September 30, 2020, $458 million (81%) of the $565 million budgeted capital expenditure were committed including $347 million (61%) spent.

Significant progress has been made on the lime plant, SX plant, concrete works on the carbonate plant units and solar evaporation ponds.

All critical equipment remains on track to be delivered by the end of 2020.

Based on the current remobilization plan, which follows health and safety guidelines requiring a reduced workforce at site, the Company expects construction to be complete by the end of 2021 with production in early 2022."

Thacker Pass Lithium Project (“Thacker Pass”):

"Permitting continues as planned with all major permits expected to be received by the end of Q1 2021.

The draft Environmental Impact Statement was released by the Bureau of Land Management with the 45-day public comment period completed in September 2020.

In September 2020, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development unanimously approved tax abatements for Thacker Pass which are expected to be granted for the first phase of the construction period. The tax abatements total $9 million and include partial sales, property and payroll tax abatements.

The process testing facility in Reno, Nevada continues to operate with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Over 15,000 kg of high-quality lithium sulphate has been produced at the process testing facility.

Based on discussions with potential customers and joint venture partners, the Company is continuing to assess changes to the parameters of its definitive feasibility study to target a higher production capacity than the 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent and revised product mix. The Company expects to provide an update on the definitive feasibility study in early 2021.

The Company continues to explore financing options for Thacker Pass’ construction, including the possibility of a joint venture partner."

Corporate:

"As at September 30, 2020, the Company had $72 million in cash and cash equivalents, including an $18 million drawn from its credit facilities to fund Caucharí-Olaroz.

As at September 30, 2020, the Company had $184 million in undrawn credit. The Company has drawn $96 million of the $205 million senior credit facility and $25 million from its $100 million unsecured, limited recourse, subordinated loan facility.

The Company remains fully-funded to advance Caucharí-Olaroz to production and expects to have excess liquidity available under its credit facilities........

In October 2020, the Company established an at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) that allows it to issue up to $100 million of common shares from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion. As of November 16, 2020, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $48 million from issuance of common shares under the ATM Program......."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2021 - Thacker Pass DFS.

Early 2022 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2023 - Possible lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2026). Also any possible JV announcements prior.

NB: LAC owns 49% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (51%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$52.64.

The LIT fund moved significantly higher in November. The current PE is 51.8. My updated model forecast is for lithium demand to increase 3.7 fold between 2020 and end 2025 to ~1.1m tpa, and 9.9x this decade to reach ~3.7m tpa by 2030.

LIT Fund 10-year price history

Note: The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) is a broad-based fund also worth considering (best to check the volume to ensure ample liquidity when selling). On their website they state:

"BATT is a portfolio of companies generating significant revenue from the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including: 1) battery storage solutions, 2) battery metals & materials, and 3) electric vehicles. BATT seeks investment results that correspond generally to the EQM Lithium & Battery Technology Index (BATTIDX).

Conclusion

November saw lithium prices mixed but generally flat.

Highlights for the month were:

Wood Mackenzie - Electrification is front and centre in the energy transition. Lithium demand to increase by 600% by 2040. The big five transition metals are copper, aluminium, nickel, cobalt, and lithium.

A dash of potassium could help make long-lasting and safer lithium metal electric car batteries.

EV battery giant CATL to invest $5.1b for a battery factory in Indonesia.

Tesla, utility giants form US trade group calling for 100% EV sales. The group is known as Zero Emission Transportation Association [ZETA].

Albemarle Q3, 2020 results - Net sales of $747 million decreased by 15%.

SQM pulls trigger on lithium growth in volume-over-price bet.

Tianqi Lithium says no cash flow improvement as debt clock ticks.

Livent to buy Nemaska lithium project, extends Tesla contract. Livent says it will join the Pallinghurst Group to buy half of Quebec Lithium Partners.

Galaxy Resources executes a three year offtake agreement for 60,000 dmt spodumene with new customer Chengxin Lithium Group.

Pilbara Minerals lines up potential $175 million Altura lithium deal.

ASX-listed Altura Mining goes in receivership.

AMG announces investment in solid state battery material pilot plant.

Lithium Americas Caucharí-Olaroz construction continues with first production now expected in early 2022.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

