GameStop (GME) has undergone a significant short squeeze in buying since July. The GameStop supply/demand puzzle has been one of the more curious setups for years, as short sellers have dominated nearly all major trading moves. An astounding 67 million shares were sold short last month vs. 66 million in outstanding shares issued!

The vacillation between mindless selling and bouts of covering has made predicting price changes difficult. Nice operating cash flow has been measured against income losses, giving conflicting views of a business in slow but steady decline. Changing consumer order flow from new game console cycles has been another consideration when buying/selling shares. After the big upmove from $4 to $15+ a share in October, my argument is a prolonged breather in the equity quote is on deck. Here’s why.

GameStop has been a stock I have written about several times on Seeking Alpha. My last effort in August 2019 explained how Amazon (AMZN) should purchase the GameStop store network for local returns and pickups by Amazon customers. In addition, the full online integration of gaming software on the Prime subscription platform would have been a brilliant move. Amazon could have turned itself into the leading game delivery company for pennies on the dollar in 2019.

The idea would have been a boon for Amazon as another package pickup option, if the changeover had been done by early 2020, just before the COVID-19 outbreak. The shutdown of local retailers, including shopping malls, could have played into a deliver-to-the-parking-lot option for Amazon, similar to the incredibly successful Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) pick-up options. Order the Amazon goods online, then pick them up the same day or next day from the former GameStop location in your neighborhood.

Excuses for 2020 Short Squeeze

The huge ramp higher in GameStop’s equity price in the second half of 2020 has been partly caused by reformed shorts and new bullish capital inflows preparing for the new console cycle from Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT), just launched a few weeks ago. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and Series X were just released in November. Typically, GameStop sales have spiked with the rush of consumer demand for new game boxes and upgraded software offerings.

The second reason for oversized buying in the stock has been massive growth in gaming revenues, as we all stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, looking for things to do. Game hardware and software sales are up 20-30% vs. 2019 levels, as demand spikes for the industry. This heightened demand backdrop has supported GameStop’s online and store sales. The fiscal Q2 August quarter generated an 800% spike in digital sales. Today, online channels account for roughly 20% of GameStop's total revenue.

A third reason for short covering and a more bullish outlook has resulted from deals to take a royalty of online software sales from the likes of Microsoft on the new Xbox. The company announced its deal in October with Microsoft, which will carve out sales each time customers pay for subscriptions and full game downloads on a new Xbox purchased at a GameStop store. The press release summarizes it better,

Grapevine, Texas and Redmond, Wash. (October 8, 2020) – GameStop Corp. today announced that it has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft Corp., further advancing its strategy to expand its physical and digital video game offerings, as well as enhance the company’s retail technology infrastructure. With over 5,000+ retail stores worldwide and its world-class eCommerce platform, GameStop leverages its vast customer network, PowerUp Rewards, and omni-channel capabilities to deliver enhanced gaming solutions to its customers. Through this partnership, GameStop will standardize the Company’s business operations on Microsoft’s cloud solutions and hardware products to deliver rich new digital experiences to customers, creating the -ultimate gaming destination- for gamers in its vision to be the premier omni-channel customer access point for video game products.

The company’s online future as a third-party, middleman seller for big and small video-game developers is likely the lifeline management has been searching for, to replace its original physical store, game cartridge and CD-focused business model. Rumors are Sony will have to follow suit and enter a similar royalty deal with GameStop to level the console selling field with Microsoft.

Stock Rally Running on Fumes

What’s interesting is the major shift in investor expectations in the last year. From nearly unanimous bearishness in August 2019, Seeking Alpha today is littered with bullish takes on the company’s future. The optimistic SA Authors rating is pictured below, and it appears to be more optimistic than Wall Street analyst views or the computer ranking of underlying business conditions.

For a company expected to still report a significant operating loss in 2020, the current 2-year high price is getting stretched. Even an optimistic reality of positive EPS will take another 18-24 months to materialize, according to Wall Street analyst consensus pictured below.

Technical Momentum Warning Signs

From my technical research, the odds suggest a momentum and price peak have already occurred. Last month’s $15 price may be the high-water mark for some time, if I am correct. The 2-year chart below highlights some of my concerns for the bullish crew. Anecdotally, the rush to all-time highs in the Dow Industrials this week did nothing to push GameStop into steeper gains. In fact, Tuesday’s action witnessed sizable selling and profit-taking in GameStop.

I have drawn the bottoming out condition in the stock during late 2019, with a green arrow pointing to my last bullish story on the stock in August, under $4 a share. The current picture is almost the reverse image for some indicators like the 21-day Average Directional index [ADX]. At the bottom of the chart I have drawn purple circles around the extreme ADX positions, and the subsequent breakdown in momentum. While the 2019 version expressed a true "oversold" point had been reached, the October-November 2020 circumstance seems to be screaming an intermediate-term "overbought" condition has been achieved.

I also don’t like the sharp downturns in the Accumulation/Distribution Line [ADL] and Negative Volume Index [NVI] during November. The weak ADL indicator (blue arrow) means the stock is consistently closing near the low trade of the day. Selling during the day is typically a bad omen. The sliding NVI signals few buyers are showing up on falling volume days vs. the previous session (look for the red arrow). An absence of buying on weakness is not a regular formula for success either.

Without doubt, good news from the company would propel the stock to new highs. But a long list of recurring issues, and potential new operating problems could reverse the stock quote into a downtrend. My worry is the stock has discounted numerous positive developments, while a double-dip coronavirus recession in consumer spending and/or a bearish stock market trend generally in the U.S. could weigh on GameStop pricing. Technically speaking, a retracement move to $8 a share shouldn’t shock anyone, and wouldn’t dent a long-term bullish pattern move to new highs in 12-18 months.

Final Thoughts

We may have reached a classic “sell the news” event, with the rollout of the new video-game console cycle a few weeks ago. Momentum indications seem to be reversing to the downside, and the contrarian in me says investors are getting ahead of themselves with ultra-bullish views for GameStop. Will the price crash back to $5 a share? Probably not, but outsized gains beyond the current $14 quote are not likely either. At this juncture, I don’t have strong feelings either way for this equity. A Neutral or Hold rating is the best-case outlook I can argue.

Thanks for reading. This article should be a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

