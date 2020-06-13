In this article, I have just one goal. I'm going to explain why I hold Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and why I continue to hold it. If you're looking to buy, I'm not sure I can provide much guidance. If you're looking to sell, I'm also not sure there's much guidance. However, holding XOM is rational.

Before I explain my thinking, let's start with some very good news. This is what two days of winning looks like:

XOM went from $37 up to $42 for a gain of over 13% in very little time. Investors buying almost any time from November 19th through November 23rd are probably feeling pretty good. These are strong gains. But, here's the real problem, at least in terms of price action:

In the last 10 years, XOM has murdered capital. On price alone, it's been a complete train wreck, except for maybe the time period between 2010 and into 2014. But other than that, with a price over $100 per share, XOM has really punished investors on price.

The View From Outer Space

Now, if we step back 20 years, there is some good news. Please note, that I'm cheating a little bit because I've added XOM dividends. I'll come back to that in a short while, but first, take a look.

To make this clear, if you invested in XOM back in November 2001 and held until today, and collected dividends, you'd be sitting on a 4.2% Total Annual Rate of Return. Of course, a huge part of the success is the dividend. Furthermore, without the dividend, holding XOM would have been very difficult for some investors. With the recent drop in price, it's been nearly unbearable. That's why I feel it's crucial that XOM keeps paying dividends and holding the line. It provides sanity. Most investors would run to the hills without that cash.

From Price Change Insanity to Payment Sanity

Here's how XOM provides peace and calm for many investors. It's not a price chart - focused on capital gains and prices - but instead, its purpose is to provide focus and clarity regarding dividends.

The purple arrow directs your eye to XOM's compound annual dividend growth. Year in, year out, XOM has grown the dividend, far and beyond inflation. That's despite a very unstable price - after all, it's a commodity play.

Better still, that dividend is absolutely huge and relatively huge. In fact, to drive the point home, StockNews reports that:

Over the past six years, XOM has issued more dividends than 98.59% of other dividend-issuing US stocks.

Looking back at the image above, you can see the dividend growth, and also something else interesting. In 2007 and 2008, XOM was doing well. So well, in fact, that the payout ratio fell down to 18%. Those were the good times. And, of course, more recently, in 2016 and 2019, with the yellow arrows, you can see the payout ratio sitting at 126% and 152%, respectively.

My point is that price goes all over the place, and the payout ratio goes all over the place because this is a commodity play. Yet despite that, XOM is able to manage cash so well that dividends march upwards, year after year.

25 Reasons to Hold

I know that some investors say - or at least feel - that this time it's different. There are a 'million' different reasons for this:

Again, it's easy to find reasons to ditch XOM. You can look at XOM itself, you can look at the industry, you can look at social and cultural change, and on and on. There's an abundance of negativity.

But, XOM isn't going to suddenly die. In fact, here's a caveman simple way to look at the situation, and it comes from analysts.

Source: CNN Business

A total of 25 analysts tracking XOM call it a Hold. You can see that 5 say Buy, 3 say Sell, and then the great majority (17 analysts) put XOM at Hold. Normally, I don't agree with analysts because they tend to be behind on things. But here, they appear to be on the mark.

I'd also like to point out from the screenshot above that, while 2020 is a train wreck, there's an opportunity to at least get back to 2016 levels annually. With a little bit of luck - not much - XOM can easily surpass growth projections.

Big Picture Balancing Act

I'm also a fan of regression to the mean. It isn't a law of nature, like gravity, but it certainly acts like it very often. Here's a big picture view.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

As I've shown with the red arrow, we saw incredible build-ups. However, look at the green arrow to see the draw-down expectations in late 2020 and into 2021. It appears like things are starting to balance out.

Of course, this is a very big picture but I don't need to be precisely right to get a good vibe about XOM's survival and its ability to pay a healthy dividend.

Big Growth Desired But Not Necessary

I want to pivot just a bit at this point. XOM doesn't need much growth right now. The value of XOM is still so good, that even with stagnation and survival, it'll pump out great income. In other words, a great price and a high dividend give you a wonderful pay-back, with the potential for great appreciation. But, as I've indicated, even without any help from the price, the dividend really makes XOM attractive. I think over the next 3-5 years, the price will rise, but I'm not counting on much - it's more like a cherry on top of the ice cream.

It also looks like there's enough of a backstop now with the elections mostly behind us, with reasonable stability. Plus, with vaccines from Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), and AstraZeneca (AZN), there's definitely light at the end of the tunnel. Then, there are comments coming from the thought leaders and talking heads, such as Bill Gates on CNN:

I'm optimistic that by February, it's very likely they'll all prove very efficacious and safe.

Steady As She Goes

Adding it all up, XOM isn't going bankrupt. It's been paying growing dividends for over 35 years. Demand is growing slowly around the world at around 2-3% in non-OECD countries. The supply excess is being burned off, while growth in production capacity has collapsed. Plus, as I just mentioned, the market is looking forward into 2021 and 2022, beyond the grip of the pandemic.

I've bought a lot of XOM over the last 3-4 months, mostly to reinvest dividends coming in from XOM, but also Chevron (CVX). Now that XOM has gone over $40, I'm less interested, although it's still possibly a Buy for some investors, but I still considered it more of a Hold.

XOM Options for Price Leverage (With Bigger Risks)

Some investors might be interested to know that I bought XOM LEAPS. In this case, I bought long-dated calls, looking out several years. To be precise, in the middle of September 2020, I bought:

XOM Jan 21 2022 $35 Call

XOM Jan 21 2022 $37.5 Call

I'm up 24% on the $35 call and I'm up 30% on the $37.50 call. This was how I took a bit of extra risk in exchange for some added alpha. In other words, if you want to "play with prices" you can investigate options. My preference is to use LEAPS in situations where a stock is beaten down and I am unclear on some specific catalyst for a price swing. LEAPS give your trade time to work out, versus feeling time pressure (versus short-dated puts and calls).

Final Words

I am not sure if XOM will cut the dividend or not. It's a real question and it's a serious question. If you're afraid of a cut, then one option is selling. Shift cash out of XOM, on the heels of the recent price increase. Get some gains under your belt, and move your capital into something else.

If you don't care too much about a dividend cut, or freeze, and you've got a longer-term view, then XOM could be an opportunity now. I am not expecting much, as I've indicated above. I feel the price will go up, but I really don't know. I can tolerate volatility, dividend cuts, and much more. Ultimately, supply and demand, plus XOM's strength and culture indicate to me that it'll survive and thrive. I'm happy to hold, while I wait, and collect.

Furthermore, I think my guidance on AT&T (T) is similar here for XOM investors, and likewise appropriate:

If you invest in AT&T, please just don't expect any sudden price explosion upwards. You are likely to end up naked and afraid, or at least grumpy. I say it's better to buy AT&T for the healthy dividends. If capital gains are on the table, enjoy the sugar rush. Don't blink. Someone might take the cake away.

With XOM, we have had a recent price explosion but long-term holders are still grumpy. Just look at some of the charts at the top. But, at least we're up a lot in a few days. Yet the point remains, that XOM investors shouldn't expect much. If you can get capital gains, and need them, sell and enjoy the cash.

Point blank, I'm not selling. But, at this point, I'm also not buying. I need far more good news before I can commit to a Buy rating. And, I want clarity on the dividend. However, when XOM was down around $31-35, I was singing a different tune, and I was buying common stock and also LEAPS. It was a Buy then. But now? I think XOM is a Hold.

