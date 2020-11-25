REGN is up 40% Y/Y and trades just under 13x EBITDA. I rate the stock a hold as the COVID-19 euphoria could peter out.

Shelter-in-place policies implemented to stem the spread of the coronavirus also led to millions of Americans being unemployed or having to work from home. The pandemic has hurt business activity, triggering Operating Warp Speed - an all out search for an effective vaccine. The FDA recently granted Regeneron (REGN) Emergency Use Authorization to treat patients with COVID-19:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) today announced that the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab administered together (also known as REGN-COV2 or REGEN-COV2), a therapy currently being investigated for use in COVID-19, has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Casirivimab and imdevimab administered together are authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults, as well as in pediatric patients at least 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg, who have received positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. The clinical evidence from Regeneron's outpatient trial suggests that monoclonal antibodies such as REGEN-COV2 have the greatest benefit when given early after diagnosis and in patients who have not yet mounted their own immune response or who have high viral load.

There was initial euphoria from REGN longs over the news, as expected. Another effective treatment for COVID-19 was welcome news. The sooner Americans can get treated, the sooner the economy can reopen and business activity exhibit some semblance of returning to normal. REGN was up less than one-percent Monday afternoon. The question remains, "How much is a COVID-19 vaccine worth to Regeneron?"

COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Negligible To Regeneron

In my opinion, a COVID-19 vaccine is negligible to Regeneron's financial results. Pfizer's (PFE) clinical trials suggested its COVID-19 vaccine had efficacy in the 95% range. Certain analysts project Pfizer could generate revenue of $258 million in Q4 2020 and $4.6 billion in full-year 2021:

In a note to clients Tuesday, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said the results should “boost confidence of the general public in COVID vaccines, which should drive up the early adoption rate.” The analysts see Pfizer’s vaccine snagging all of the early share of the market and generating $258 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Next year, though, the analysts see the rollout really taking off. They’re projecting the shot will reel in $4.6 billion in 2021. Though expectations decline to $2.8 billion by 2023, Porges figures the vaccine will still be pulling in $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion in annual sales from 2026 through 2029."

Pfizer is seeking an emergency use authorization and thinks it can deliver 50 million doses in 2020 and 1.3 billion in 2021 upon, assuming it receives authorization. Regeneron expects to have REGEN-COV2 treatment doses for approximately 300,000 patients by the end of January 2021. If the company had another 100,000 does ready each month from February 2021 to December 2021, then it would have a total of 1.4 million doses available in total.

Damien Conover, the director of health care equity research and equity strategy at the firm Morningstar, estimates Pfizer will charge the government around $39 for a two-dose treatment. At this same unit price ($19.5 per dose) at 1.4 million doses, Regeneron would potentially generate about $28 million in revenue in 2021. This appears to be an optimistic case. With the emergence of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna (MRNA) and others, there is no guarantee the government would need 1.4 million dose from Regeneron.

AstraZeneca (AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have indicated they will sell certain doses to the government at no profit or not-for-profit prices. That said, there is not guarantee Regeneron could garner a two dose price of $39. For argument's sake, if the company could generate $28 million in annual incremental revenue ($7 million quarterly) from a COVID-19 vaccine, it would be minuscule compared to the company's Q3 2020 revenue of $2.3 billion.

Its Q3 revenue grew 32% Y/Y. EYLEA, which treats neovascular age-related macular degeneration ("wet AMD"). EYLEA's U.S. revenue represented 57% of total revenue. Regeneron has a collaboration with Sanofi (OTCPK:SNYNF) on the global development of Dupixent (eczema, asthma), Kevzara (rheumatoid arthritis), and ikepekimab (skin disorder). The company also collaborates with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) to commercialize EYLEA outside the U.S. Combined revenue from such collaborations was $653 million, up 39% Y/Y.

There is tremendous leverage in the business. R&D and SG&A were 47% of total revenue in Q3 2019. They fell to 44% in Q3 2020, implying the company could grow revenue, while keeping costs contained. In particular, SG&A costs grew 7% Y/Y, much less than the 32% increase in revenue. The company also benefited from leverage in the business pursuant to other expenses.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.2 billion grew 41% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 48%, up 300 basis points versus the year earlier period. The ability to (1) grow revenue from existing products and (2) launch new products without an out-sized increase in costs has the potential to amplify EBITDA growth.

Where From Here?

The ability to develop a vaccine to treat COVID-19 on short notice is a modern marvel, in my opinion. It also speaks to Regeneron's core competency in developing antibodies to treat pandemics and rare diseases. The U.S. will likely have to lean on Regeneron (and others) if more pandemics emerge. The company generated $40 million in revenue from REGN-COV2, its investigational antibody cocktail treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Now that Pfizer and others have developed vaccines with strong efficacy pursuant COVID-19, it is uncertain how much revenue REGN-COV2 can generate going forward.

A COVID-19 vaccine has larger implications. It holds the key to businesses reopening and millions of Americans returning to work. Several vaccine-levered stocks like General Electric (GE), Macy's (M), Boeing (BA), and Burlington (BURL) have rebounded on the news of an effective vaccine. They are dependent on Americans driving a rebound in air travel or shopping via physical locations.

Conclusion

REGN is up about 40% Y/Y and trades at 12.6x run-rate EBITDA (Q3 EBITDA annualized). The run-up could peter out once investors realize the upside from COVID-19 may not be as robust as expected. I rate REGN a hold.

