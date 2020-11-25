Best And Worst Q4 2020: Large Cap Blend ETFs And Mutual Funds

QARP is our top-rated Large Cap Blend style ETF, and DNVYX is our top-rated Large Cap Blend style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 61 ETFs and 661 mutual funds in the Large Cap Blend style.

The Large Cap Blend style ranks second out of the twelve fund styles, as detailed in our Q4'20 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Large Cap Blend style ranked third. It gets our Attractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 61 ETFs and 661 mutual funds in the Large Cap Blend style. See a recap of our Q3'20 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the best- and worst-rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all Large Cap Blend style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 15 to 1900). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Large Cap Blend style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

(Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings)

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is excluded from Figure 1 because its total net assets (TNA) are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings - Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

(Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings)

The Xtrackers Russell 1000 U.S. Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF (QARP) is the top-rated Large Cap Blend ETF, and the Davis New York Venture Fund (DNVYX) is the top-rated Large Cap Blend mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

The First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FMK) is the worst-rated Large Cap Blend ETF, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Fund (RYDAX) is the worst-rated Large Cap Blend mutual fund. FMK earns a Neutral rating and RYDAX earns an Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence, because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see NY Times article "At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks") are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Large Cap Blend ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

(Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings)

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

(Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings)

This article originally published on October 22, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.