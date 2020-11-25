Non-OPEC July Output Up By 1.2%

According to the Russian Ministry of energy, Russian production increased by 10 kb/d in October to 9,976 kb/d from 9,966 kb/d in September.

By Ovi

Below are a number of oil (C + C ) production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIA's International Energy Statistics and updated to July 2020. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO and country-specific sites such as Russia and Norway is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction for a few countries.

Non-OPEC production reached its lowest post COVID-19 production rate of 45,332 kb/d in May. According to the EIA, July output added 543 kb/d to Juneʼs to reach 46,784 kb/d. Using data from the STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC output was made to November. November output is expected to rise to 49,021 kb/d, with the biggest increment occurring in August, close to 1,300 kb/d. It will be interesting to see if such a large increment occurs since US production in August dropped by 401 kb/d.

Ranking Production from NON-OPEC Countries

Above are listed the worldʼs 15 largest Non-OPEC producers. They produced 88.1% of the Non-OPEC output in July. On a YoY basis, Non-OPEC production decreased by 3,569 kb/d while on a MoM basis, production was up by 543 kb/d.

Looking at world oil production, it declined by 9,721 kb/d YoY and increased MoM by 1,130 kb/d.

The EIA reported Brazil's July production was 3,078 kb/d. According to this source, August increased to 3,092 kb/d and September dropped by 180 kb/d to 2,912 kb/d. (Red dots).

The EIA shows Canadian production was down in July by 77 kb/d to 3,854 kb/d. The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) data indicates production was essentially flat. The CER data is higher because it includes NGPLs in their estimates and is close to 6% of total output.

According to this source, the cap on production in Alberta thatʼs currently at 3,810 kb/d will no longer be in effect in December. In August, 51.05 kb/d was exported by rail to the US. This was an increase of 12.17 kb/d over July.

The EIA reports that China's July output dropped by 76 kb/d to 3,876 kb/d from June. According to this source, Chinaʼs August production increased by 2.3% over last August. This source reported crude output for September and October relative to last year and all three are shown by the red markers.

From June's recent high of 3,952 kb/d, October's production dropped by 105 kb/d. Production has fallen from June even though Chinese oil companies have increased their spending to reduce the decline rate in their oil fields.

Mexicoʼs production decreased in July by 10 kb/d to 1,656 kb/d, according to the EIA. Data from Pemex shows that production increased to 1,688 kb/d and 1,698 kb/d in August and September, respectively (red square).

Kazakhstan production hit a new output high in February, 1,976 kb/d. In July, production dropped by 3 kb/d from June to 1,598 kb/d. According to this source, Kazakhstan states that it cut its oil output beyond OPEC+ requirements in June. This may explain the total drop of 340 kb/d from April's production of 1,941 kb/d to 1,601 kb/d. 1,600 kb/d may be close to Kazakhstan's OPEC + production target since June and July production were very similar.

The EIA reported that Norwayʼs July production was 1,765 kb/d, an increase of 255 kb/d from June. According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), oil output in September dropped to 1,504 kb/d and then increased by 121 kb/d to 1,624 kb/d in October. The NPD also reports that the production figures for oil in October include Norway's promised production cut of 134 kb/d in the second half of 2020.

According to OPEC, the main reason production dropped in September was due to maintenance work and technical problems in some fields.

Oman production has been volatile since March. In June production was 894 kb/d, an increase of 56 kb/d from the May low. July production was down 2 kb/d to 892 kb/d.

According to the Russian Ministry of energy, Russian production increased by 10 kb/d in October to 9,976 kb/d from 9,966 kb/d in September. Russia revised up its previous September production estimate from 9,932 kb/d to 9,966 kb/d.

UKʼs production decreased by 66 kb/d in July to 935 kb/d due to summer maintenance. According to OPEC, UK production is expected to stay essentially flat for 2020 and 2021.

August's US production dropped by 401 kb/d to 10,579 kb/d from July's output of 10,980 kb/d. August's drop was largely the result of a big drop of 453 kb/d in the GOM due to hurricanes.

US and Texas oil rigs decreased by 5 to 231 and by 3 to 127 respectively in the week of November 20. It is not clear if the drop is temporary or the beginning of a plateau for operational rigs. Since the end of October, the price of WTI has rebounded from a low of $35.79/bbbl to settle at $44.91/bbl (January contract) on November 24.

According to the November DPR, the 155 rigs operating in the Permian in November are not sufficient to increase production. Even though the number of rigs operating in the Permian has been increasing since September, the DPR is estimating that production will drop after September 2020. From September to December, the DPR is estimating that output is expected to drop by 59 kb/d.

Qatar production has been stable in the 1,520 kb/d to 1,530 kb/d range since the beginning of the year.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. All five are in overall decline. Their combined July production was 3,308 kb/d, down 7 kb/d from Juneʼs output of 3,315 kb/d. For comparison, April production was 3,513 kb/d, 205 kb/d higher than July.

Non-OPEC Oil Production W/O US

Non-OPEC W/O US output reached a recent new high of 39,789 kb/d in January 2020, an increase of 431 kb/d over the previous high of 39,358 in December 2018. For comparison, output from Non-OPEC countries W/O the US only increased by 541 kb/d over five years from December 2014 to December 2019. It is an indication that these countries as a whole are approaching an output plateau. Mayʼs oil output hit a low point of 35,313 kb/d.

Using information from the October STEO, output from the Non OPEC countries W/O the US is expected to rebound to 36,688 kb/d in October (red markers).

World Oil Production

World oil production in July increased by 1,130 kb/d to 71,557 kb/d and is the first month to rebound from the June low.

This chart also projects world production out to October 2020. It uses the November STEO along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection. It projects that world crude production will recover by close to 3,000 kb/d to 73,378 kb/d in October 2020 from June's low of 70,427 kb/d.

OPEC and EIA Output Comparison

This chart is a comparison of the EIAʼs estimate of OPECʼs C+C production vs. OPECʼs crude output. The EIAʼs estimate is roughly 2,000 kb/d higher, due to the inclusion of condensate. Will output ever get back to 34,411 kb/d level of November 2016. Some say it is not likely using a conservative annual decline rate of 2% that never sleeps.

