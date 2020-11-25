WHO implied it did not improve survival or need for ventilation.

The World Health Organization ("WHO") recently recommended against doctors using Gilead's (GILD) (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir (Veklury) to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization recommended against using Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir to treat hospitalized Covid-19 patients less than a month after U.S. regulators granted the drug a speedy approval. “There is currently no evidence that it improves survival or the need for ventilation,” a panel of WHO-convened experts developing Covid-19 treatment guidelines said in The BMJ medical journal.

The recommendation came after results of a global trial sponsored by the WHO, called Solidarity, determined that remdesivir did not reduce deaths. WHO also reviewed data from other trials and concluded remdesivir “has no meaningful effect” on the time it took patients to clinically improve. Earlier this year chatter suggested remdesivir could potentially treat the coronavirus. Gilead's management team divulged it was working with health organizations to provide the drug to patients for emergency treatment.

The prospects for remdesivir changed sentiment for GILD and for broader markets. It also drove the narrative for Gilead's Q3 2020 results. Gilead's total product sales of $6.5 billion rose 28% Q/Q and 18% Y/Y. Remdesir's revenue was $873 million or 13% of Gilead's total revenue.

Gilead's Q2 2020 results were depressed due to the knock-on effects of the coronavirus, so it may have made a Q3 comparison more favorable than it otherwise would have been. Sans remdesivir, Gilead's product sales would have grown 11% Q/Q and only 2% Y/Y. Hyper-growth created by HCV sales in the past has given GILD the appearance of being a growth stock. GILD bulls may be waiting for more growth fueled by acquisitions or new drug launches. That growth may not materialize any time soon.

HIV was over 80% of revenue and I expect it to grow in the low-single-digit to mid-single-digit percentage range. HVC was 8% of revenue and it will likely remain flat to declining as the HCV runway continues to diminish. WHO's negative call on remesivir will likely hurt future sales of the drug. Clinical trials from Pfizer (PFE) recently showed its vaccine had 95% efficacy pursuant to COVID-19. Pfizer's vaccine could be distributed within weeks. I expect it to put a serious dent in remdesivir sales by Q1 2021. This could remove an important catalyst for Gillead.

Where From Here?

Gilead faces loss of exclusivity ("LOE") for heart drugs Letairis and Ranexa; Truvada also faces generic competition from Teva (TEVA). In Q3 they represented combined revenue of $587 million, down over 30% Y/Y. Generic competition has already weighed on sales of Letairis and Ranexa. The diminution in Truvada sales could materialize over the next few quarters. Letairis, Ranexa and Truvada represented a combined 9% of Gilead's total sales, and are at risk of falling further.

Gilead has tried to drive revenue growth through acquisitions. It spent $10 billion for a 25% stake in Galapagos (GLPG), gaining access to Galapagos's R&D pipeline. Any meaningful revenue from Galapagos's late-stage drugs has yet to materialize. Gilead struck another $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics (IMMU), gaining access to its treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The deal could generate over $1 billion in revenue in four years, yet the high price tag used up a lot of Gilead's dry powder.

For now, Gilead is stuck with HIV, declining revenue from HCV and LOE for part of its revenue stream. GILD pays a dividend yield of over 4%. Outside of the dividend there may not be much reason to own the stock.

Conclusion

GILD is down 10% Y/Y. Remdesivir's sales will likely decline after comments from WHO. GILD remains a hold.

