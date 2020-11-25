Natural Gas Under Pressure As A Fossil Fuel; It Is Not A Bridge To Anywhere

With new global emphasis on net zero emissions by 2050, investors might consider if investment in natural gas makes sense or whether they should pivot to renewable energy investment.

You know that things are changing when in some parts of the world it is cheaper to build a new solar PV facility with battery storage than to run a coal or gas power plant. And also it is refreshing to see a factual commentary about the role of gas in energy provision, as opposed to claiming that it is better than coal (with no reference to the fact that if escaped gas emissions are included, gas is comparable with coal in its emissions profile). In Australia, the Australian Gas Networks had an advertising campaign claiming that gas is “the cleanest” fuel; the advertising regulator Ads Standards has recently ruled that it is misleading to call gas “cleaner and greener” than other fuels. A major issue for the natural gas industry is the need to decarbonize, which is gaining momentum. To limit global warming to 1.5C requires that gas is largely phased out by 2050.

Natural gas isn’t easy to make sense of as there are conflicting stories everywhere. Here I attempt to make sense of the big picture to give investors some context when they consider specific investment opportunities. For those interested in natural gas I give some indications of the players that might deserve more study, although my overall view is that any fossil fuel investment is problematic today, and natural gas is about where coal investment was 5 years ago. In short, beware.

In this article I consider briefly firstly natural gas producers and secondly their customers, which brings us to the market for natural gas.

US E&P independent companies

The oil and gas majors (e.g. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B)) have in the past been the giants of the fossil fuel industry. Today they still have massive investment in exploration and exploitation of natural gas, but the fossil fuel energy scene is under huge stress.

Looking at the Independent E&P (Exploration and Production) companies is even more confronting, and the US natural gas industry is a loss-making disaster area. This is demonstrated by a 47% decrease in composite equity value of 7 major independent E&P (Exploration and Production) US companies (Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL), Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)) year on year July 2019 to July 2020. Composite debt for each of these 7 companies increased substantially and four of these companies reduced (APA, NBL) or suspended (CLR, MRO) dividends in this 12-month period.

Perusal of the investor presentation concerning the recent acquisition of Noble Energy by Chevron gave an insight into why Noble Energy thought it a good idea to be acquired by Chevron at a price that was pitched as a 12% premium to 10-day average NBL closing price, but which was trading 64% down from its year high. Only investors who think that we are in the middle of a cyclical downturn can imagine recovery in value.

The presentation gave 8 reasons why large-cap E&P companies face big challenges in the current environment. These include overleveraging and poor shareholder returns, looming debt maturities ($71 billion of shale debt to be refinanced over the next 7 years), break-evens increasing along with high decline rates, increasing cost of capital, struggles with investment grade rating, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance issues) a big deal leading to reduced capital availability, increasing concerns about the outlook for fossil fuels. None of the above headwinds seem like temporary issues. They are not going away. E&P companies represented 2.1% of the S&P 500 in 2010 and by 2020 E&P companies represented just 0.6% of the S&P 500. This is what structural decline looks like.

International LNG markets

There was one rosy figure in the Noble Energy presentation which projected rising global LNG demand (while supply tapered off) that indicated demand growth driven by China, India, South Korea and Indonesia. This could have been a relabelled version of an (until recently) IEA demand growth projection for coal. In fact, the IEA is now cautious about LNG demand in Asia, with the COVID-19 pandemic a major issue. I'm very sceptical that the Asian market is going to save the day. However, Seeking Alpha authors are almost uniformly bullish or neutral about the E&P independent company stocks. What am I missing?

A report from Moody’s suggests that international LNG markets are oversupplied and the situation will likely stay that way into the mid-20s if current construction projects are not slowed. The US projects involve multibillion dollars with very long payback periods. Competition for the US developments is coming from several quarters: i) national projects in Russia and Qatar that have sovereign backing, lower construction and downstream costs, and ii) increased competition from renewables projects. Canadian LNG projects provide yet another excess capacity problem for LNG investments.

And the pace of exit from fossil fuel investments is increasing, with the focus beginning to go beyond coal boycotts to oil and gas investments, in the first instance in oil sands and oil/gas drilling in the Arctic. Funding the US projects is only going to get harder.

The value of US shale acreages is also plummeting.

Perhaps in a sign of things to come, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) has decided not to move forward on a $7 billion deal with US LNG developer NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to import LNG from the US. This is probably part of the reason for the recent slide in NextDecade share price. Engie acknowledges that 75% of greenhouse gas emissions come from energy combustion and emissions need dramatic reductions. Perhaps one of the first actions of new Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor, this decision indicates Engie’s commitment to emissions reductions and reflects pressure in France for Engie not to import shale gas from the US.

The market for natural gas

The above gives a high level insight into the natural gas market (including LNG).

Looking at the customers, a similar disaster for the natural gas industry is becoming apparent. Everywhere one looks the focus is on the electrification of everything and the debate about banning natural gas (see below) in new construction is being replaced by a more nuanced debate and approach. The net effect is for the role of gas to be threatened because it is a fossil fuel with substantial emissions.

Considering the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) as an example of a national organisation doing scenario planning for how the energy market will develop in coming years, it is interesting that natural gas has virtually no role in any of the scenarios developed. Simply put gas is not a bridge fuel; it is a fossil fuel with a declining future.

With coal under huge stress in the US, power companies with big coal power generating capacity are considering exit from coal and at the same time confronting the next investments in new power generation. Whereas until recently there has been a massive adoption of natural gas to replace coal, the situation has been changing quickly and there is little doubt that these changes will accelerate under a Biden administration with a serious climate agenda to reduce emissions.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is an example of a company that used to have a huge proportion of its power generation coming from coal (in 2005 it owned 24.8 GW of coal capacity and coal made up 70% of its portfolio), but which is rapidly pivoting to a renewables based future, having been through a phase where it adopted a lot of natural gas capacity. It started 2020 with 12.1 GW of coal capacity (43% out of 23.4 GW generating capacity). For various reasons it plans to shut down 5.6 GW of its 2020 coal power capacity by 2030.

While environmental and legal issues are part of the exit from coal, economics of coal-based power generation is a big issue. Renewables costs are falling dramatically and this means that AEP’s projections to replace the coal plant retirements by 2030 involve 7.9 GW of renewable power generation (3.7 GW new solar and 4.2 GW new wind) and just 1.6 GW of new gas capacity. The company will also modernize its grid (including transmission and distribution) and also contract substantial new renewables (in addition to their own build).

Direct substitution of renewables for coal (without a gas bridge) is happening at scale all over the US power system.

The above plan by AEP to pivot to renewables is happening while coping with the COVID crisis. Indeed considering the turbulence of COVID, the company’s performance is impressive, with 2020 year on year performance in line with 2019 resulting in a ~6% increase in dividend and long term growth in the range 5-7%.

Gas peaker plants

NYPA (New York Power Authority), which is the largest state public power organization in the US, is engaging in finding cleaner ways of delivering power and has recently engaged with Clean Energy Groups to address the issue of gas-fired peaker plants.

Lithium batteries are now being seen as attractive, cleaner, more appropriate (very fast response times) and cheaper options to natural gas capacity plants. The New York Power Authority has a Memorandum of Understanding with Environmental Justice groups to explore fleetwide replacement, involving seven natural gas-fired peaker plants (total capacity of 461 MW), with batteries. Reducing air pollution in cities is cited as a key issue for people with respiratory diseases, especially in the time of COVID. These discussions acknowledge the public health aspects of transition from gas-powered solutions to clean energy (batteries).

Lewis Milford, President of the Clean Energy Group has said that there are ~1000 peaker plants in the US, which operate infrequently and involve huge expenditure on capacity payments. For example, New York city paid $4.5 billion in capacity payments to keep 16 fossil fuel based peaking plants available over the past decade. These plants operate only infrequently, ~10% (or less) of the time.

In Australia AGL, a major energy company says that batteries are starting to compete with natural gas peaker plants in firming up electricity supplied from solar PV and wind. AGL is considering 3 large battery installations (involving more than 600MW capacity with 1-2 hours of storage at each site,) to provide this role. This interest in batteries by AGL is in response to the decreasing role of coal-fired generation. While in the US natural gas has had a major role in the exit from coal-fired power, in Australia battery technology is being considered instead of gas in a number of opportunities.

Residential gas bans

It started with California (31 cities as of early July 2020) but now a lot of US cities (on both the east and west coasts in particular) are considering banning natural gas for new housing developments. The natural gas industry is pushing back for obvious reasons. The fact is that natural gas is responsible for ~80% of direct emissions from houses and commercial buildings.

Beginning the process of banning gas from new developments is the beginning of the end for the natural gas industry as it provides barriers to the expansion of gas use. With gas peaker plants under threat and now residential gas use being questioned, one sees market expansion being curtailed.

This isn’t happening just in California. In Australia the Australian Capital Territory plans to phase out gas (currently 22% of emissions) by 2025, electrify all new Government owned buildings and support emissions-free transport as part of its strategy to achieve zero net emissions. And the ACT is setting up a trial with residential 100% solar and battery grid connections in a gas-free suburb.

South Australia is heavily dependent on gas, but it is moving from 50% to 10% substituted by renewables and batteries. Indeed recently in South Australia two firsts were achieved, with 100% of the state power needs provided by solar PV on 11 October and 100% of state power needs provided by wind power on October 15. The transition from a “so called” basket case to most likely an exporter of renewable energy has been achieved in less than a decade.

Australian Energy utility AGL CEO Brett Redman makes the following observation:

“The market for batteries is changing quickly, with prices coming down and the business case changing. He noted that early battery installations had grabbed a big share of the FCAS market (frequency control etc), but newer batteries will be involved in time shifting renewable output and arbitrage, and the batteries will be competing with gas peaking plants.”

The abovementioned Australian experience is being repeated around the world. The Global Commission to End Energy Poverty (GCEEP) was recently launched by the Rockefeller Foundation to develop an agenda to urgently (before 2030) provide electricity to 100s of millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia who currently lack adequate power. The core of this approach involves microgrids and distributed solar power.

US regulators and gas role in decarbonization

As the move to decarbonize the economy accelerates, it gets more difficult to work out what is going on with the role of gas in the energy transition. The question was asked by Cheryl LaFleur former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chair “If gas is a bridge fuel, how long is the bridge?” These kinds of questions raise a range of issues e.g., concerning permitting for natural gas infrastructure pipelines and LNG terminals (see above).

With a big divergence in energy plans of a Trump versus a Biden administration, expect a lot of change early in 2021 as President Biden assumes control.

US Utilities ignoring the bridge and going directly from coal to solar, wind and storage

When one considers the dramatic exit from coal that has been happening in the US over the past twelve years (coal in 2008 provided 50% of US electricity and in 2020 the EIA expects coal to provide 18.1% of US electricity), it is striking that often renewable energy is barely mentioned as the story is told of a switch from coal to gas.

Very recent data on new US electricity generation capacity from the FERC indicate that in the period Jan-Sept 2020, electricity generation capacity from renewables (solar PV & wind) was up 50% (from 7.2 GW to 10.7 GW) in comparison with Jan-Sept 2019, while new electricity generation capacity from gas was down 23% in the same 2019 to 2020 comparison for Jan-Sept (from 7.8 GW to 6.0 GW). This indicates a big change and shows that new electricity generation is now dominated by renewable energy additions.

Going forward there is little clarity that gas is a critical bridge to renewables. Indeed 3 US utilities are exiting at least part of their coal fleet currently and in none of these cases is any new gas capacity being established. This is clear evidence that the “gas is a bridge” argument is not holding up for future transitions. Natural gas infrastructure project cancellations also indicate that gas is beginning to assume the mantle that coal has assumed as being uninvestable.

Natural gas retirements and planned new builds in the US

I enjoy a lively conversation with Seeking Alpha enthusiast Jay Farquharson (or Jay14150), who is diligent and an avid researcher. His research indicates what is happening with natural gas in the US. Jay's research shows 22.9 GW of planned retirements, with an average year of retirement 6 years away (2026). On the other hand, he has identified 29.6 GW of planned natural gas power developments through 2023; 22.5 GW is concentrated in 6 states, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. The breakdown for planned construction is: 6.1 GW under construction, 4.4 GW permitted but construction not started, 5.4 GW awaiting regulatory approval and 6.6. GW not yet in the pipeline. He finds no new gas planned past 2023.

My take is that this is basically a "no change" scenario that has new gas fizzling out mid-decade.

US utility Dominion Energy to exit significant gas business activities

Above, the way US utilities are managing exit from coal has been considered. What about the gas businesses of US utilities? Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is one of the largest US Energy Utilities. Dominion recently took two decisions to exit significant involvements in gas. Firstly it has sold its natural gas pipeline and storage assets to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) in a deal worth $9.7 billion ($4 billion plus $5.7 assumption of debt). Secondly, partners Dominion (53%) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)(47%) have decided to abandon the controversial Atlantic Coast gas pipeline.

While there are various contributing factors to these actions by Dominion, such a significant pullback from involvement in gas hardly indicates confidence in the future for gas.

Another major US natural gas pipeline, Mountain Valley Pipeline, is also in trouble with delays (2 years behind schedule) and cost blowouts (from $3.7 billion to now $5.8-6 billion).

Does Asia offer some hope for gas?

Above I’ve given an indication that there is no certainty about gas being the bridge to renewables, but are there areas where gas is a bridge to... gas. Many Asian countries are developing and require urgently to sort out power generation to enable this, so there has been a lot of focus by the fossil fuel industry on Asia as the part of the world where their products might get a life as the developed world transitions to renewables. Call me odd, but why would an Asian leader choose a more expensive option, when it is clear that US and European countries are adopting renewables at the expense of fossil fuels?

It is apparent that there has been a lot of effort to expand coal and gas markets in Asia. Coal is increasingly threatened because solar and wind power are cheaper and fast to implement. However, there are cases where gas looks like it might get a foothold because of an urgent need to build power capacity. Myanmar is a case in point, where a combination of possible imports of power from China and build of natural gas and LNP power generation is being considered, especially given previous hydro plans are seen to be risky through uncertainty about water availability.

However, where this will lead is by no means certain yet, with renewable energy projects beginning to gain traction throughout Asia. An Ernst & Young report indicates that 6 Asian countries (China, India, Japan, South Korea, The Philippines, Vietnam) are represented in the top 40 global countries investing in renewable energy (wind, solar hydro), while PWC reports that up to $250 billion of utility scale renewable energy investments could be made in the Asia-Pacific region by 2025. In addition to these utility-scale projects, there are microgrid projects emerging (e.g. major French Electric Utility company EDF involvement with Singapore-based Canopy).

My conclusion about the Asia-Pacific region is that there is a lot of change happening and the predictions of groups like IEA about this region being the savior for fossil fuels is premature.

Will the “hydrogen economy” come to the rescue?

A possible lifeline for the natural gas industry is coming from an unexpected direction in the form of the “Hydrogen economy.” The pitch is that hydrogen is a clean green fuel which will replace fossil fuel (notably natural gas) for storage and distribution. However, since it is too costly to make hydrogen from renewables by electrolysis currently, the argument is that in the interim small amounts (5-10%) of clean hydrogen produced by electrolysis should be blended into the natural gas network. The twisted logic is that this makes the energy clean; true it is slightly cleaner but the reduction in emissions is small and it keeps the natural gas flowing.

I find it difficult to take seriously the suggestion that the interim solution is “blue” hydrogen made from natural gas with the CO2 being captured CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage). While in some areas the IEA is showing signs of embracing a low carbon future, its latest report on CCUS is puzzling. While phrased in terms of a new era for CCUS, there is nothing new or compelling in the report.

When fossil fuel facilities are failing to compete with renewables without CCUS, how can additional costs make processes more feasible? The IEA projects big numbers to give CCUS an air of possibility. The IEA suggests that by 2070 there will be 3,300 GW of green hydrogen produced by electrolysis (up from 0.4 GW today) and, harder to believe, the IEA projects 2,200 GW of “blue” hydrogen produced from natural gas plus CCUS. To give but one statistic that gives me caution concerning the projections for CCUS, the IEA posits that if CCUS storage can be located within 100 km of where the CO2 is produced (currently it is an average of 180 km away) then reduced transport costs and reduced development times will make CCUS feasible.

I plan to develop thoughts about investment in the hydrogen economy in a further article, which will prove my contrarian position, as almost nobody seems to be doubting that the Hydrogen Economy is a given.

Conclusion

The status quo is not to be trivialised. Where the world is now and how it got there has been hard to reassess in considering investment going forward, when there are powerful forces backing fossil fuels. Here I show that a common assumption (that gas is a bridge fuel to renewables) does not stand scrutiny in 2020. This has big implications concerning assets likely to be stranded in the natural gas industry (e.g. gas pipelines, turbine manufacturers). Conversely, it is easy to overlook renewable energy companies that will provide the future fossil-fuel free power.

I’ve just published a comparison between oil and gas major Exxon Mobil and the world’s largest wind company Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY). In that article, I concluded that the investment case for Exxon Mobil is more problematic and less attractive than that for Vestas. I suggested that the historic current decline in the coal industry is worth paying attention to in considering other fossil fuel-based power generation.

My conclusion about natural gas is that this is the next fossil fuel to come under heavy scrutiny. I’ve made clear in analysing US Independent E&P (Exploration and Production) companies, that all is not what it seems and there are many challenges to these businesses. Recent developments make clear that it isn’t just about natural gas discovery and harvesting. It is also about the markets for natural gas. I also note that a lot of coverage of companies involved with natural gas (including oil and gas majors) gives no hint as to the real investment opportunity (or lack of it) for these companies.

In these times of massive energy transition, I suggest that investors need to look carefully, as many of the “givens” about investing in this space no longer apply. New urgency about climate change and the need to decarbonise can no longer be ignored in making investment decisions in this space.

I am not a financial advisor but I do pay attention to the dramatic changes happening in energy and transport as everything gets electrified. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor in assessing investment opportunities for natural gas, or alternatively for renewable energy, please consider following me.

