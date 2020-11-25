We are still upgrading our opinion to neutral and we explain why.

While the underperformance may come as a surprise to some, we expected this exact result.

Note: We have used Barrick to represent Barrick Gold throughout the article and any other reference to the word "Gold" is a reference to the commodity. This is necessary to point out as Barrick has GOLD as its stock symbol.

We have a few issues with most Gold mining corporations. Barrick Gold (GOLD) is no exception. We opined in May that investors getting ecstatic over the recent big move in Barrick are likely to feel some significant pain down the line. Our rationale was that Barrick's relentless decline in Gold production was being put on the back burner by investors who were extrapolating the recent moves as permanent. We were bearish on Barrick, but most importantly were extremely bearish on Barrick versus Gold itself. We dissect where we stand today and tell you why we are changing our stance.

Q3-2020

Even for those with a bearish bias, Q3-2020 results from Barrick were rather impressive. The free cash flow of $1.31 billion in a single quarter really stood out.

Source: Barrick Q3-2020 presentation

Net debt is now down to under $0.5 billion and that certainly gives Barrick some flexibility that it has lagged in the past.

Source: Barrick Q3-2020 presentation

The Carlin mine had a great quarter and low capital expenditures drove strong free cash flow.

Source: Barrick Q3-2020 presentation

Pueblo Viejo also came back strongly after Q2 maintenance and like Carlin, produced very copious amounts of free cash flow.

Source: Barrick Q3-2020 presentation

Where The Trend Is Not Your Friend

While Barrick will be likely debt-free soon, it does have a production issue that is not going unnoticed.

Source: Author's calculations

The question continues to be, what is the level of capex that keeps this flat and it is clearly more than what Barrick's putting in. Investors will be waiting to hear next year's guidance and it will be very interesting if Barrick guides for yet another year with lots of free cash flow and declining production. Money managers holding billions would want to see at least some flat lining of production before committing serious capital. In the case of Barrick, its base production is declining and its production per share is declining even faster.

Source: Author's calculations

But these are known issues to any astute investor who does not get caught up in the hype surrounding any Gold mining company. Those are also the issues which led to this predictable chart since May 7.

Data by YCharts

Barrick has underperformed as per expectations and we feel a rebound of sorts is very feasible.

Key Headwinds Facing Barrick

While we think the shares can bounce, the longer term outlook is still cloudy. There are three major stressors on Barrick. The first is the depletion which in general requires Gold price to rise by about 10% a year to keep Barrick stock price flat. In other words, if Gold prices stay flat, year over year, we would expect Barrick shares to decline by 10%.

The second more major concern is the breakout of Brent Oil versus Gold.

Source: Stockcharts

Barrick's input costs have been artificially depressed, thanks to low oil prices and that is about to change. Oil prices are likely to double in the next 2 years and that will put a heavy pressure on Barrick's free cash flow.

Finally, as wonderful as this rally in "everything" has been, it has been driven by low real rates. By real rates we mean the number we get when we subtract inflation from nominal bond yields. Below is a chart of GDX versus real rates from late 2018. See if you can spot a pattern.

Source: Teddy Vallee

The Positive

While Barrick does have three massive headwinds, Copper prices have far exceeded what we thought was likely at this point. The additional cash flow from that should help Barrick.

Source: Barrick Q3-2020 press release

It should also help neutralize energy price pressures in the next couple of quarters.

Conclusion and Outlook

We are very bullish on precious metals for the years ahead. Unfortunately, the excess bullish sentiment will still need some more time to bleed out. Once the correction is over, we expect Gold to reach probably $3,000 or higher in the years ahead. But Barrick being Barrick, will continue its world-class underperformance. We expect Barrick to hobble to $30-35 at best if Gold reaches $3,000 over the next 4-5 years. But while Barrick is likely to underperform, it does not mean that there won't be a chance to make money on it. Barrick's options generally have huge amounts of implied volatility in them and they are excellent for income seekers. That is where we will be on the action.

We are upgrading this to Neutral here as the bulk of the underperformance versus Gold appears to be over. But there is a reason this chart below looks like it actually does, and it is not because the market hates Barrick.

Data by YCharts

It is because Gold mining is a terrible business. Anyone getting lured in with ideas of unlimited riches into this sector should dial down their expectations. We have.

