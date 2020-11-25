Introduction

Readers who have been following me for a while know I like to focus on the free cash flow of a company rather than the reported net income, as I’m more interested in a company’s cash flows rather than the accounting profit. And in some cases, the performance couldn’t be any more different. In Ashland Global Holdings’s (ASH) case, the bottom line showed a substantial net loss of around half a billion, but as this was caused by a non-cash expense, the company’s free cash flow result remained positive.

Data by YCharts

The FY 2020 results are in, and it looks bad. But there’s more than meets the eye

Ashland Global Holdings (hereafter just "Ashland" or "ASH" for simplicity's sake) is a specialty materials company with a focus on coatings, adhesives and several applications for the food, energy and automotive industries, and during 2020, the company streamlined its corporate structures by outlining the specific divisions certain product offerings fall under. The company does a good job by providing plenty of information about its product offerings, and its website even contains the different products ranked in alphabetical order.

Operating a company focusing on specialty products also means it may be subject to the general fluctuations of the world economy, and Ashland definitely felt the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in FY 2020, with its revenue falling from almost $2.5 billion in FY 2019 to just over $2.3 billion this year. Fortunately, the company was also able to reduce its COGS, so the impact on the gross profit remained relatively small, although the $707 million gross profit confirms Ashland’s gradual performance decrease in the past few years.

(Source: SEC filings)

Ashland’s transformation plan is working well though, as the company has been able to continue to slash expenses as the SG&A continued to trend down as well, while the R&D expenses have also decreased by a few million dollars. And the only reason why Ashland had to report an operating loss in FY 2020 was because of the $530 million goodwill impairment charge. Excluding this impairment charge, the operating income would have been a positive $142 million. Still a decrease of almost 10% compared to FY 2019, but that’s not necessarily a bad performance given the special circumstances Ashland had to deal with for the majority of its financial year. The net loss of $508 million appears to be horrible, but I can’t emphasize enough that this was caused by a non-cash impairment charge.

As the net loss was caused by this non-cash item, and considering Ashland has historically had a lower capex compared to the depreciation expenses, I was expecting the free cash flow result to be much better than the net loss.

During FY 2020, Ashland reported a $313 million operating cash flow, but we should deduct the $19 million contribution from working capital changes from this result, which comes to an adjusted operating cash flow of $294 million.

(Source: SEC filings)

As you can see on the image above, 2020 once again was a year where the capex ($138 million) came in lower than the $247 million depreciation and amortization expenses, resulting in a free cash flow result of approximately $156 million, or $2.57/share.

Despite this "okay" result for the entire financial year, I was a bit disappointed with the Q4 performance. Not only was the Q4 net income just $5 million, the free cash flow result was actually negative to the tune of -$5 million, as the income statement contained some non-cash items like the income from restricted investments. So, I’m not too impressed with the Q4 performance, and the outlook for 2021 provided by the management team appears to be quite soft as well.

The balance sheet also remains stable

As of the end of September, Ashland had $454 million in cash on the balance sheet, while the liabilities side of the balance sheet shows a $280 million short-term debt and about $1.57 billion in long-term debt. This $1.4 billion in net debt is just the financial debt and excludes all lease liabilities, litigation reserves and retirement-related liabilities.

With a FY 2020 EBITDA of almost $400 million, the balance sheet appears to be fine, although I would like to see the company keeping an eye on its net debt and debt ratio, as a debt ratio of 3.5X the EBITDA isn’t exactly low. However, Ashland has also provided an adjusted EBITDA, which also excludes the EBITDA impact of restructuring expenses and other elements that are deemed to be non-recurring.

(Source: SEC filings)

Using the adjusted EBITDA result of $528 million is actually interesting, as this has several implications. First of all, it makes the debt ratio more manageable at 2.65. Additionally, looking at the evolution of the adjusted EBITDA the past few years, we see Ashmore has been able to put in a relatively stable performance. And that’s interesting, as despite the lower revenue in the past few years, the stable EBITDA points in the direction of a margin increase.

Investment thesis

I’m not sold on Ashland. I like the focus on the specialty products, but at a valuation of 11X its adjusted EBITDA (excluding litigation provisions and lease liabilities), the company isn’t cheap. I also checked the option premiums to see if it would make sense to write an out-of-the money put option in an attempt to secure a better price, but I couldn’t find anything of interest for now.

This means that, for now, I’m on the sidelines. Although I would like to consider a long position in Ashland Global Holdings, this doesn’t appear to be the right time.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.