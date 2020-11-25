At this valuation, I'm considering taking some profits if things continue, and I consider UPS to be a "HOLD" here.

While current results and forecasts do expect for the company's earnings to grow at an impressive rate over the next few years, valuations don't support conservative investing here.

UPS is one of two logistics companies that I follow and invest in when valuations are at appealing levels. Since COVID-19 expanded, the valuation for UPS has skyrocketed.

Owning United Parcel Service (UPS) has certainly been a bumpy ride over the past few years - at least until COVID-19. A quick look at the company's historical chart shows why that is. Even if you bought the company at undervaluation, the mid-term volatility here has likely shown you how UPS's valuation can move up and down at times.

While I have an excellent cost basis to work from, the valuation we're seeing today gives me pause and caused me to write this particular article - because frankly, you probably shouldn't be investing in UPS today, at these valuations.

Let me show you why.

UPS - How has the company been doing?

It shouldn't be a surprise to you that the COVID-19 crisis for UPS has been quite positive news on the operating side of things. With people sequestered in their homes and on lockdown, some fearing to socialize and to shop, home deliveries and logistics, in general, have received an even more central role in the supply chain, including the customer, than they had previously.

What has happened is that this increased volume translated extremely well into revenue increases, which for UPS is up nearly 16% YoY as of 3Q20 in GAAP terms, and an almost 11% increase in operating profit and 12% in net income. These are some extremely impressive numbers, especially considering that we're talking about a field that usually has margins the thickness of thinly sliced deli meat.

No, there certainly aren't any doubts to the positivity here.

Far from just experiencing growth in ground volume, SMB volume, and growing its accounts, the company is also preparing to deliver vaccines, which will certainly come in handy during the shipping times here. Specifically, the company is expanding its freezer farm capacity in Louisville in the US, and Venlo in the Netherlands to cover vaccine demand worldwide.

Like most companies, UPS also focuses on lowering costs during these trying times. Despite the growth in volume, the company is creating a limited number of new jobs through voluntary separation allowance in September, and allowing the jobs that are created to be positioned with more authority and power, as well as training, making them essentially jobs with much higher overall demands.

The positive performance wasn't just domestic either - the company provided record quarterly profits in international supply chain and freight, especially out of Asia, and the overall revenue mix is showing some impressive results. These impressive results coincide with some planned CapEx on the homefront, as well as some CapEx that wasn't all that planned. However, spending overall is reduced, and the company is focused on reducing costs, telling us to expect lower overall CapEx in 2021 than in 2020.

Frankly, the company's results came in far better than even the company itself planned. UPS also doesn't expect the increase in e-commerce to decline with the slow disappearance of the virus, and they believe the entire market and customers seem to be "reinventing the way they do business" (Source: UPS 3Q20 Earnings Call, Carol Tomé)

With the holiday season upcoming, it's likely that UPS results will find another 1-2 quarters of extremely positive growth, a peak-like environment that's allowed the company to simultaneously always operate at essentially full capacity, funding expansion, and new company initiatives.

There are some areas where the company saw declines, namely the B2B daily volume, which saw 7.8% year-over-year declines. This is unsurprising given the trends, but something that will likely return to its norm once things calm down a little in terms of the vaccine.

All in all, UPS is currently riding a wave of positive underlying factors, namely:

Demand for freight, on all levels except perhaps B2B, is extremely high and the company's services are very popular. This also includes potential tailwinds from vaccine deliveries.

Fuel prices due to the current energy pricing environment are extremely advantageous for the company.

The company went in with fairly low debt and a very good overall balance sheet.

The company has the ability to leverage its global freight network to its advantage here, and that is unlikely to disappear overnight.

So, in closing, 3Q20 results were even better than the company expected. The company sees structural and fundamental changes in how people and businesses do their business, a world UPS is set on growing in, and the company is planning its operation, both domestic and global, in accordance with these expectations.

UPS - What is the valuation?

All of this sounds really positive - and for those of us, like myself, who invested in UPS at extreme undervaluation, the ride up has been glorious. However, we now find ourselves in a position where, while not being "demanded" to act, we at least need to consider the situation. Take a look.

The United Parcel Service is a somewhat volatile company with a certain cyclicality at least to its valuation, if not its earnings trend. The previous drop below fair value in 2019 was unheard of, which is why I invested. Things were, simply put, extremely positive at an over 4% yield for the company.

However, we now find the company trending at an extreme premium of nearly 21.5X. These results should be considered to be "doped", I certainly consider them so, from the COVID-19 impacts which have essentially acted as an extreme positive for any well-established logistics company.

However, even if we allow for the company's premium to be valid, returns based on this premium and current 3-4-year forecasts don't exactly show us a very positive scenario.

A 7% annual return is not enough to make me interested in purchasing, even if the company is A-rated and the dividend is considered safe. Also, a word or two on accuracy here. Forecasts for UPS aren't exactly accurate on a historical basis, coming in over 30% miss on both 1-2 year basis with a 10% margin of error. It's possible that this EPS growth we're basing this on won't materialize as expected, which has the potential to lower these already-low returns even more.

Based on a fair value estimate forecast, returns would barely be 1% per year.

When something like this happens, history has shown me that it's usually time to consider acting on the information. In this case, the scenario seems rather obvious. We could rotate profits into more appealingly-valued investments. While UPS is an excellent company, I don't consider it to be worth 21X P/E, even in this environment. While logistics on the level that UPS does it is a very high-moat business area, it's also one where margins typically trend between 2 and 8%, and FCF margins quite often are 0%. Add to this that some companies like Amazon (AMZN) may operate their own logistical segments, and you can see why even a large company like UPS at the very least needs to be held to valuation standards that make sense in context.

These, in my view, don't make sense anymore.

My fair value estimate in terms of price targets 16.5X, slight premium for 2020 weighted average earnings, which puts the company's price target around $127/share, or overvaluation of 21.84% here.

The overall market targets can't seem to make heads or tails of this company at the moment. S&P analyst targets, of which there are 25, give the company a low of $74/share, and a high of $210, one of the largest degrees of variance I've ever seen. It represents analysts expecting UPS to normalize at pre-COVID-levels when this crisis is over, or expecting UPS to essentially "dominate" this new "norm" of logistics, at valuations of nearly 23-25X earnings. Both are extreme scenarios I don't find particularly likely.

As I prefer to invest conservatively and with extensive safeties, my stance here is either "HOLD", or start to take home profits.

UPS - Bulls & Bears

I find the bullish thesis for UPS to be a difficult one here, as it hinges on a forward reality that I don't see much support for. Still, UPS bulls consider that the company's valuation is fair given the situation we're in, and since visibility is poor for when this ends, they consider the company likely to outperform both on a quarterly and annual basis, which likely will drive the share price and valuation higher. Based on the assumption that volumes will continue to expand, and there will be a shift in consumer behavior, it's at least possible that the company even at this point would continue to outperform - and I see the bullish thesis for UPS based on this.

The notion that consumers and customers are about to fundamentally change their buying patterns beyond that of current e-commerce effects is one that doesn't see support in returning mall and shopping traffic numbers, however, and one that doesn't see support here domestically where I live either. The notion that consumers, even following the pandemic, would continue to strictly shop this way with home deliveries and the like, is one that doesn't resonate at least with consumers here. Instead, people are itching to get back out into the streets, into shops and other venues that have been closed by COVID-19 - or in the case of Sweden, not really "closed" at all.

I don't see this fundamental change or new reality that UPS is speaking of. Will there be increased volumes? I believe there will be yes, even after COVID-19. But I also believe that larger companies, to a larger degree (such as Amazon), will find their own solutions to logistical challenges in the future. This by and large mimics what other companies are doing, even here. Once a company reaches a certain size, the company finds it to be more efficient no longer to outsource its logistical solutions. We've seen this time and time again, and I don't consider this to change. Because of this, and I don't see this as representing any sort of "fundamental" shift in consumer behavior, I don't see UPS's forward valuation to deserve any sort of higher premium than the one we've seen historically.

I also don't see the company ceasing to experience volatility, either on a seasonal or a cyclical basis.

That makes the most likely short- to mid-term scenario for the company, at this time, somewhat bearish, and that's why I hold the stance that I do here. Investing in the company at this point is something I view as extremely dangerous. The realities that caused the development we see here...

...from 2017 to 2019 haven't disappeared. They've just been buried under COVID-19 positives for the company. Once these positives either disappear or somewhat fade, it's like than not that UPS won't be able to keep on track with the current growth trajectory - and a company that doesn't grow its EPS as the company is currently expected to do, certainly isn't worth 21X P/E.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented investment strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short- to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean - and that is it.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by first focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of recurring income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My personal failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic, thereby putting this fundamental capital at risk. This doesn't mean that I view growth companies as uninvestable - the appeal of the two aren't mutually exclusive, but investors shouldn't mix the two up. When comparing the two, and when considering the target audience for the historically safer and dividend-paying companies, it seems intuitively obvious to me that the safer choice when building the basics of a portfolio is to stick to these companies.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

UPS is a fundamentally appealing and qualitative company. However, it's neither appealing or undervalued at this price point. If you invest here, it's my view that you risk placing money at very low, or even near-zero/negative rates of return for the next few years. The comparative yield of only 2.47% shouldn't appeal to many either, particularly when you could receive well over 4% less than a year ago.

The potential upside even with premium valuations is only 7% per year until 2023 - and that comes with the very real possibility of a near-zero percent return if the company instead were to trade closer to 15X P/E based on current forecasts. The potential downside, or lack of appealing upside here, is considerable, as I see it.

I consider UPS to be more than 20% overvalued here, which makes the company a "HOLD". I myself may divest my shares in the company to invest in more undervalued companies.

