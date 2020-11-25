After posting consecutive losses in the first two quarters of the year, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) turned around in the third quarter to post earnings of $0.42 per share. The surge in earnings in the third quarter was mostly attributable to an unusually low provision expense. BHLB will likely be unable to repeat the third quarter's exceptional performance in the coming quarters.

Moreover, the company will likely be unable to return to the pre-pandemic level of profitability next year due to low loan growth and slight margin compression. However, the management’s efforts to reduce operating expenses will likely support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting BHLB to report normalized earnings of $0.19 per share in 2020 and $0.73 per share in 2021. The target price for next year is quite close to BHLB’s current market price and the estimated dividend yield is unattractive; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Loan Growth to Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

BHLB’s loan portfolio declined by 4% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, due to cautious loan demand, higher customer liquidity, and accelerated prepayments, as mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call. The company’s loans will likely continue to decline because of the impact of the economic slowdown on commercial loans, which made up 61% of total loans at the end of the last quarter.

Even if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available before year-end, life will most probably not return to normal until the second half of 2021 because the immunization of enough people to reach critical mass will take several months. Due to the uncertainty related to the timeline of a return to normal life, the demand for commercial loans will likely remain soft.

Furthermore, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will pressurize loan growth. As mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, BHLB had $708 million worth of PPP loans at the end of the last quarter. Their forgiveness starting in the fourth quarter will hurt the overall loan balance. Consequently, I’m expecting loans to decline by 2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a linked-quarter basis. For 2021, I’m expecting loans to grow at a rate of 1.3% year-over-year, which is lower than the pre-pandemic level. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Due to the limited lending opportunity, I’m expecting BHLB to park funds from deposit growth into earnings assets carrying lower yields than loans. The slight shift in asset mix will pressurize average yield, and lead to a continuation in the slide of net interest margin (“NIM”). However, the management mentioned in the conference call that it can reduce the deposit cost by another 10bps to 15bps, which will counter the pressure on yield. Overall, I’m expecting the average NIM for 2021 to be 18bps below the average for 2020. Considering the NIM compression and low loan growth, I’m expecting the net interest income to dip by 10% year-over-year in 2021.

Management Taking Measures to Cut Costs in a Tough Operating Environment

The management has undertaken a couple of initiatives in the last few years that will bear fruit in 2021. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, the management expects its investment in technology to cut operating expenses going forward. Further, BHLB has deployed mobile personal bankers under its MyBanker program over a number of years to cut expenses in the future. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that it's planning to rationalize BHLB’s real estate footprint.

Overall, the management expects to achieve cost savings at a run rate of $10 million to $15 million annually in the second half of 2021, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I’m expecting BHLB’s non-interest expense to decline by 2.3% year-over-year in 2021, after adjusting for the goodwill impairment of $554 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $0.73 per Share

The low loan growth and cost savings will likely support earnings next year while the NIM compression will pressurize the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting BHLB to report earnings of $0.73 per share in 2021, which is likely to be higher than the 2020 earnings but short of the pre-pandemic level. For the fourth quarter, I’m expecting BHLB to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which will take full-year 2020 earnings to $0.19 per share after adjusting for the one-time goodwill impairment recorded in the second quarter. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings in the future may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit Risks Down but Still Above Normal

As mentioned in the third quarter’s presentation, BHLB had $447 million of loans under a deferral program at the end of the last quarter, representing 5% of total loans. This is a big improvement from the end of the second quarter when $1.5 billion worth of loans were under a 90-day deferral program, representing 16% of total loans. Nonetheless, BHLB’s credit risk is still above normal due to the deferrals, especially in the Hospitality and Firestone (specialty equipment lending) segments. The following table from the presentation shows details of the deferrals within the Commercial segment.

Next Year’s Target Price Close to the Current Market Price

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value BHLB. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of around 0.8 this year. The following chart shows the trend of P/TB multiple.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying this P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $22.3 gives a target price of $17.8 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 0.4% downside from the November 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

BHLB is offering a forward dividend yield of 2.7%, assuming the company maintains its dividend at the current level of $0.12 per share. The company halved its dividend in the third quarter from $0.24 per share in the second quarter of 2020. I’m not expecting any further cuts because my earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 65% for 2021, which is sustainable.

Not only is the current market price close to my next year’s target price, but it also suggests a low dividend yield of 2.7%. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BHLB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.