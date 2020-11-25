Author's note: This article was initially released to members on November 17, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.

In our latest Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup, we discuss some of the larger distribution change announcements that occur each month. In this month of November, one of the biggest cutters was KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO), a "dynamic" high-yield bond/loan CEF, which reduced its distribution from $0.125 to $0.105 per month (-16.0%). In their initial press release, KIO's managers gave boilerplate reasons for the cut:

"The distributions reflect a reduction of $0.020 per share relative to the distributions previously paid by the Fund. The change in the Fund’s distributions takes into account many factors, including but not limited to, the Fund’s current and expected earnings, the overall market environment and KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC’s current economic and market outlook."

(Source)

In their investor call, the managers provided a bit of further color on the reasons for the distribution cut:

"Aaron Dalrymple (Director KKR's Client and Partner Group) Great. Thanks, Jeremiah. And we're just going back to a press release, we had released early November. Take your announced reduction in KIOs monthly distribution rate. So I'm sure it's a question that investors want to get a little more color on. So John or Jeremiah, would you mind discussing the factors that led to this decision? John Reed ( Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of Research) Sure. Hey, Aaron, it's John. A number of factors led to the recommendation to reduce the dividend including the Fund's current and expected earnings, the overall market environment and KKR credit advisors LOCs current economic and market outlook. KIOs coupon dropped roughly 50 basis points year-over-year, from 7.82% to 7.3%. The market has experienced tightening since last September. Also LIBOR has been reduced from 2% to 22 basis points within the last year. We feel comfortable with our current leverage ratio in this market, given the potential for continued volatility, reducing the dividend gave us some cushion while still maintaining an attractive distribution rate."

This announcement finally brought the fund's unbroken 7-year streak of steady distributions to an end.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Distribution cut not unexpected

This cut was not unexpected by us. In a June article on KIO, covering the fund's reporting period up to 10/31/2019, I noted that:

"Yet, it should be noted that last year, the distribution was only 95% covered from NII. Given the declining NAV, the managers may reduce to trim the distribution anyway, like ARDC did despite having >100% coverage."

(Revisiting KKR Income Opportunities Fund)

In more recent analysis by Nick (a member of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory team), covering the period to 4/30/2020, Nick provided updated numbers from the fund showing that the fund had to deleverage, while coverage slipped to 87%.

"As we can see, NII coverage will come at the lowest in the last five years. This is for two reasons. First, the fact that the fund's leverage was reduced. This reduced the number of assets paying income. Secondly, as the Fed cut rates to 0%, this caused the senior loans that are floating rate to lower their coupon payments."

(KIO: High-Yield, High-Risk 'Dynamic' Credit Fund)

Going forward

The good news for shareholders is that the discount of KIO was already fairly wide before the announcement (ca. -10%), so when the cut was announced, the share price hardly budged. One thing that we frequently warn our members about is to not overpay for CEF distribution stability.

Moreover, per the fund's latest earnings numbers (the six months to 4/30), the distribution is now 105% covered. However, I do caution that this coverage number is likely to be overstated because the effects of lower leverage and lower LIBOR may not yet be fully reflected in those numbers.

Investors in KIO should look forward to the 10/30 earnings report which is due in around a month to see how the latest coverage looked (last year's report was released on December 23, 2020).

At a current discount of -10.27% and a yield of 9.12% (as of November 20, 2020), it is slightly undervalued and is fairly attractive at today's pricing. For a fuller analysis of the merits of owning KIO as an investment, see our previous article: KIO: High-Yield, High-Risk 'Dynamic' Credit Fund.

We don't own KIO for our members but we do own a fairly similar fund, the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC), in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. At present, I believe that ARDC is more attractively priced at a -14.41% discount, having already gone through with a distribution cut earlier this year (see ARDC: Quick Update On This 9%-Yielding CEF).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.