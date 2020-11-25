Having cut profits around the $50 mark, I think valuations are more than full as I look forward to the story unfolding.

I like the operational improvements delivered upon, although valuations have reflected the great news already, and perhaps more than that.

Requiring some time to integrate, the business is now really thriving, as both its core businesses are doing well.

Brooks Automation (BRKS) has seen very strong momentum in its share price as of late. The last update on the company dates back September 2018 when the company was adding to its life science operations.

Those deals further helped to balance the company between semiconductor and life science, as the company is doing really well, with both industries enjoying solid momentum at the moment. This has propelled shares a great deal higher, perhaps a bit too much at the moment!

A Brief Look Back To 2018

Brooks has been quite active on the M&A front in the summer and autumn of 2018. That summer the company announced the sale of its semiconductor cryogenic business to Atlas Copco in a $675 million deal, a sizable transaction although $195 million in profitable sales left the door with that divestment.

The company used much of the proceeds to acquire GENEWIZ in a $450 million cash deal in the month which followed. With the deal, the company added genomics services, aiding scientists to discover more applications. GENEWIZ added $140 million in sales, as the 3.2 times sales multiple looked modest while no margin profile was reported at the time.

When reviewing all the M&A actions, I noted that the impact from the buying and selling of activities caused some uncertainty in the near term, yet only improved the certainty in the long run.

Amidst all the moving parts in 2018 I pegged pro-forma sales around $775 million as the company guided for pro-forma earnings of $1.75 per share, with stock-based compensation expenses artificially adding $0.25 per share to the reported earnings, for a realistic run rate of $1.50 per share. Furthermore, a net cash position of around $200 million worked down to nearly $3 per share on top of the earnings power as well.

With shares trading at $34 at the time, operating assets were valued at around $31 per share, translating into a 20-21 times earnings multiple for the unleveraged business. The modest premium to the market seemed more than warranted given the unleveraged balance sheet and solid growth, although integration and deal-related costs likely caused a short term overhang on the shares.

That made that I was not a buyer at $34 yet decided to start adding on dips in the low-thirties from there as I bought some shares at $29 in October, with shares ending the year around the $25 mark.

A Quick Review

Since the activity on the M&A front in the second half of 2018 it took a while for all the deals to close. The sale of the Cryogenics business to Atlas only closed in the summer of 2019, yet was accounted for as discontinued operation for all of 2019 while the purchase of GENEWIZ closed ahead of this period already.

For the year 2019 the company reported total sales up 24% to $782 million, essentially in line with pro-forma guidance, yet adjusted earnings only came in at $0.77 per share, quite a bit below and management's estimate. A net cash position of $285 million worked down to just over $4 per share in cash as shares largely traded in a $30-$40 range ever since.

2020 has been eventful year of course. First quarter sales rose 17% to $210 million as adjusted earnings were up six cents to $0.23 per share. In February the company announced a small bolt-on acquisition with a value of $15 million. Second quarter sales, which corresponds to the first quarter of the calendar year 2020, were up 11% to $220 million with Covid-19 not having a major impact, as earnings improved to $0.25 per share.

With the business split roughly 50/50 in terms of semiconductor and life science, revenue growth slowed down to 8% in the third quarter. Sales were flattish around $220 million on a sequential basis as avoided costs in this environment made that adjusted earnings improved to $0.32 per share.

The real strength was seen in the fourth quarter, with revenues up 15% to $246 million, driven by strength in the semiconductor segment as adjusted earnings improved to $0.47 per share. This reveals that adjusted earnings for the year rose half a dollar to $1.26 per share, as that number is quite ''clean'', not excluding large stock-based compensation expenses.

Amidst these conditions, shares have been on a tear this year and actually trade around $70 at the moment, while they started the year around the $40 mark. Truth be told, the revenue multiples here look perhaps somewhat defendable given the growth in sales and lucrative end markets, although EBITDA margins of 18% could have been better.

While earnings improved half a dollar to $1.26 per share last year, and might run close to $2 per share as a run rate at this moment, that translates into high valuation, even after accounting for a net cash position of around $4 per share.

A Final word

The positioning of Brooks towards life science and semiconductor is unique as both segments are doing well now and have rosy long term prospects. I still feel that the company is still a bit under the radar amidst modest revenue multiples, especially considering the strong balance sheet, yet on the other hand think that shares have seen a very big run already.

If the company can really thrive and improve margins to sustainably higher levels, there is definitely log term potential. Based on current conditions I feel the risk-reward is not very compelling anymore. While my exit around the $50 mark in the summer was way too premature, although ahead of the very strong fourth quarter earnings number, I am watching the action unfold from the sidelines from now as this remains a very interesting story to watch unfold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.