The Profiting Power Of Seasonality Strategy

Seasonality Is Everywhere

Seasonality is a phenomenon where price undergoes similar changes around the same time within the calendar year. These changes can happen in a specific quarter, month, week or holiday period. Seasonality typically happens in the commodity market. For example, there is a seasonal trend in the demand for heating oil, pushing prices higher when demand goes up and lower when demand subsides.

Similarly, there is a seasonal trend in the supply of soybeans, influencing price and producing patterns along the way. With soybeans, harvest begins in September and continues through October into mid-November. Soybeans tend to follow a pattern where prices begin to decline in the July-August time frame, continuing through “February break,” before reaching their seasonal highs in the summer.

Seasonality is frequently found in the equity market. Major indexes such as the Dow Jones Industrial Index and the Standard & Poor's Index all experience seasonal fluctuations. The familiar adage “Sell in May and go away” symbolizes the faith in the seasonality doctrine. Historical sales for retail businesses reveal recurring peaks such as the inevitable spike in the fourth-quarter sales due to holiday shopping activity. The stock market is generally subject to year-end effects, which can shoot the S&P 500 index up some 2% by mid-January the next year.

In financial time series, seasonality is the presence of variations that recur every calendar year. It opens up a window through which the rhythm of the market can be revealed. The aim of seasonality analysis is to search for seasonal patterns, using them to predict a trend and then strategize accordingly. Thus, seasonality is a useful tool in a technical trader's toolbox.

The 4-Season Model

The most logical partition of the year is to divide it into four seasons (spring, summer, autumn and winter) of equal durations of three months each. It has the widest applications as human activities are largely governed by the seasons. However, the dates when the seasons begin and end vary depending on whom you ask. An astronomer will tell you spring begins on the spring equinox and ends by the summer solstice. I am not adopting that usage. I prefer the seasons be in sync with the quarters so that spring involves the months from January to March. Other seasons are similarly formulated.

Instead of tracking the percentage growth of an index from January to December, I choose to present an index’s returns season by season. By displaying the average gain/loss of each of the seasons, you get an intuitive idea of the strength of the index in different seasons of the year. This information is important because it helps to identify peaks and dips within the year. The basic principle is to trade in the strong seasons when the market is prone to be profitable and stay out of the weak seasons when the market looks unfavorable.

You will see that spring (January-March) is the most vibrant season of the year. For many equities, the “spring” season alone renders almost all the yearly profits. Sometimes this vibrancy may start early in December or extend into April. After all, January to March is the main engine to profit generation that warrants a preliminary investigation.

Trading Nikkei Tracker ETFs

The Japanese stock market's uphill climb to regain lost ground is the longest in the history of any major economy. Investors now face a tamed market, yet they remain reluctant to wade in. Seasonality strategy is especially useful in a lackluster market like Japan’s. Even though the Japanese equity market had made little advancement in recent years, past spring seasons turned out to be unusually vigorous. Let us look at the Nikkei 225 index and its seasonality charts:

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

We will examine two Nikkei index trackers to see how they would have performed when the seasonality strategy is applied.

Sticker Name of ETF Trading Strategy Spring Summer Autumn Winter EWJ iShares MSCI Japan ETF In Out Out Out JPXN iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF In Out Out Out

Comparing Yields of EWJ and JPXN Year Annual Returns Annual Returns EWJ EWJ# JPXN JPXN# 2006 2.07% 5.56% 3.39% 5.95% 2007 -11.11% -0.21% -10.18% -1.04% 2008 -33.73% 4.40% -35.19% 4.25% 2009 16.73% 0.95% 17.36% 0.84% 2010 11.08% 5.59% 10.17% 4.23% 2011 -12.63% -3.66% -14.18% -3.94% 2012 4.40% 1.99% 6.56% 2.87% 2013 13.64% 17.35% 13.27% 16.39% 2014 1.41% -2.21% 0.22% -3.70% 2015 0.09% 11.92% 0.30% 12.26% 2016 9.93% -0.70% 10.85% 0.43% 2017 24.46% 2.55% 24.47% 2.94% 2018 -13.76% -3.65% -14.43% -3.46% 2019 6.39% 2.10% 6.38% 1.85% Mean 1.36% 3.00% 1.36% 2.85% St Dev 15.03% 5.86% 15.49% 5.82%

# indicates when seasonality strategy is applied.

The seasonality strategy is successful in two aspects. It raises return levels while at the same time reduces risks. For EWJ, the mean return is raised from 1.36% to 3.00%, and the standard deviation is tempered from 15.03% to 5.86%. For JPXN, the mean return is raised from 1.36% to 2.85%, and the standard deviation is tempered from 15.49% to 5.82%.

Trading Energy Equities ETFs

The energy sector has been an important driver of industrial growth, providing fuel to power the economy. Energy prices are largely the interacting results of the supply and demand for worldwide energy. The three top energy ETFs I am considering here are the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) and the iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC). They are recognized to be top because of their capitalization. Whether their yields are similarly great is another issue.

Sticker Name of ETF Trading Strategy Spring Summer Autumn Winter XLE Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund In Out Out Out VDE Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF In Out Out Out IXC iShares Global Energy ETF In Out Out Out

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

Holding energy ETFs are likened to riding a roller coastal, leading you to nowhere. After 14 years of gliding, all 3 energy ETFs land from the sky to the lowlands. Energy ETFs are characterized by high volatility. Trending somehow occurred, but could not sustain.

Investors have to be satisfied with an average annual return in the range (-0.14% - 1.2%) if they buy and hold any of these ETFs. By trading seasonally, you have a chance to break through which brings you a mild return in the range (5.59% - 6.34%). Besides, the associated risks are markedly reduced.

Comparing Yields of XLE, VDE and IXC Year Annual Returns Annual Returns Annual Returns XLE XLE# VDE VDE# IXC IXC# 2006 0.75% -0.90% 1.85% 0.34% 1.57% 2.15% 2007 19.81% 9.09% 20.03% 10.48% 16.21% 8.07% 2008 -32.59% 17.46% -34.52% 17.72% -33.62% 16.43% 2009 16.16% -2.43% 20.76% -0.27% 20.52% 2.02% 2010 34.22% 9.93% 33.68% 9.99% 23.91% 7.24% 2011 -3.36% 10.02% -3.58% 10.70% -4.95% 9.66% 2012 9.42% 0.78% 7.38% 1.17% 2.62% -0.18% 2013 7.80% 1.19% 7.45% 1.27% 0.37% -0.99% 2014 -9.39% 12.43% -10.52% 13.68% -12.73% 14.43% 2015 -22.95% 9.44% -24.69% 10.16% -22.95% 10.03% 2016 25.24% 15.96% 26.34% 18.33% 24.32% 18.16% 2017 2.67% -6.94% 1.01% -7.64% 8.56% -4.13% 2018 -14.79% -1.39% -15.61% -0.73% -11.77% 0.68% 2019 -16.21% 3.65% -16.57% 3.56% -13.99% 3.94% Mean 1.20% 5.59% 0.93% 6.34% -0.14% 6.25% St Dev 19.15% 7.44% 20.01% 7.73% 17.77% 6.88%

# indicates when seasonality strategy is applied.

Key Takeaways

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

No presentation is more revealing than the above chart that depicts the changes when seasonality strategy is applied to the 3 energy ETFs. We observe that energy prices are triggered usually by December, which carries over into the next March. By taking spring trades every year, you improve the annual returns by bringing the lower blue dots to a higher elevation, as portrayed by the orange dots. Not only have gains improved but so have the risks. A smaller standard deviation implies lesser volatility, hence lesser risks.

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

How could I have done this? Seasonality has left their fingerprints on where the profits were. The basic principle is to trade in the strong seasons when the market is prone to be profitable and stay out of the weak seasons when the market looks unfavorable.

Investors should be cautious that the above results can be too good to be true. In calculating annual returns, the influence of dividends has not been factored in. This is apparently a drawback of the seasonality strategy. If equity offers a 5% dividend yearly, it could have offset most of the benefits from the strategy, making seasonal trading senseless. Investors must take into account this factor before making any important investment decisions. Lastly, interested readers can download from me the relevant Excel file ENERGYETF.xlsx if they want to know more about it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.