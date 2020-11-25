Currently, the company is trading at a forward P/E of 75.2x and a trailing 12-month P/E of 78.6x. It is also highly leveraged.

Casella Waste Systems has been growing revenue and EBIT at an impressive rate. In particular, its landfill operations could have substantial tailwind.

I am continuing my series of articles looking at stocks that are more "recession-resistant" in order to build up the defensive side of my portfolio. I was going through my list of waste services companies when I stumbled on Casella Waste Systems (CWST). The company is trading at a pretty expensive valuation, yet has been on an impressive growth trajectory. I wanted to do more due diligence to see if it is worth an investment.

Business Analysis

Just a brief background on the company. Casella Waste Systems is a vertically integrated solid waste services company focused on six states (VT, NH, NY, MA, ME, and PA). Its operations encompass the full range of waste services from collections to transfer stations to recycling and disposal. Based on Casella Waste Systems’ 10-Q, as of October 2020, the company owned/operated 49 solid waste collection operations, 58 transfer stations, 20 recycling facilities, and 9 landfills. The company operates under two broad segments: Solid Waste and Resource Solutions. The Solid Waste segment consists of integrated collection, transfer, and landfill services, while the Resources Solutions segment consists of Recycling, Organics, and Customer Solutions.

The waste management industry is highly competitive and largely commoditized. Competitors can/have slashed prices to win contracts. Typically, having economies of scale is necessary to run a waste services company due to the high capital requirements and network effects needed. At a market cap of $3 billion and total assets of $994 million, Casella Waste is not the largest company in the industry. However, it does have some advantages over its peers due to its vertically integrated operations. Being vertically integrated means that the company is able to gain efficiencies and not lose margin in its input costs. Its strategy also involves focusing on secondary or tertiary markets where the firm is more concentrated and thus has leading market share. Despite this, we can see that in general Casella Waste’s Return on Assets is slightly lower than that of market leaders Waste Management (WM), Republic Services (RSG), and Waste Connections (WCN).

Our business strategy generally focuses on operating in secondary or tertiary markets where we have a leading market share. However, in the larger urban markets where we operate, we typically compete against one or more of the large national solid waste companies, including Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., and Waste Connections, Inc., any of which may be able to achieve greater economies of scale than we can. We also compete with a number of regional and local companies that offer competitive prices and quality service.



In fact, one of Casella Waste’s growth strategy involves further expanding on its scale economies via strategic acquisitions. In 2020, the company acquired 6 businesses, five of which are “tuck-in” acquisitions, meaning they are immediately absorbed into Casella Waste’s processes and thus accretive. The total acquisitions for 2020 is a relatively small amount though, with a total purchase price of $26.5 million.

Earnings Analysis

In terms of Q3 2020 results, Casella Waste Systems continued its operations despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As an essential service, waste collection doesn’t stop regardless of the lockdown situation. The lowered economic activity, primarily from small businesses and construction clients, impacted volumes of waste processed.

Total revenues for 9 months YTD ended September 2020 increased by 4.5% from $549.7 million to $574.3 million. Solid waste made up 74.7% of the company’s revenue during this period, while Resource Solutions made up the remaining 25.3%. The revenue growth in the Solid Waste segment was partially driven by acquisitions the company had this year. Excluding these acquisitions, revenue would have been slightly lower due to the reduction in volume. This volume decrease was partially offset by increases in solid waste disposal prices and landfill prices for the quarter of 4.0% and 6.9%, respectively. The company has demonstrated its ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, as evidenced by the growth in Net Income 9 months YTD from $47.6 million, or $0.47 EPS, to $48.5 million, or $0.58 EPS.

In terms of growth initiatives, Casella Waste Systems is currently executing its 2021 strategic plan, driven by 5 key strategies as described in the company’s 10-K:

1. Increasing landfill returns by driving pricing in excess of inflation in the disposal capacity constrained markets in the Northeast and working to maximize capacity utilization. 2. Driving additional profitability in our collection operations through profitable revenue growth and operating efficiencies. 3. Creating incremental value through our resource solutions offerings in our recycling, organics, and customer solutions operations. 4. Using technology to drive profitable growth and efficiencies through our efforts to update key systems to drive back office transformation, operating efficiencies and sales force effectiveness. 5. Allocating capital to balance debt delevering with smart growth through continued capital discipline and selective acquisitions of complementary businesses and assets.

We have already seen the benefits of this initiative in the YTD results. The company also has had a history of improving operations, as demonstrated by its 5-year Revenue CAGR of 8% and EBIT CAGR of 19.9%. Most of these key strategies aren’t unique to Casella Waste though. I am sure other waste management companies are pursuing similar strategies. What is unique to this company, though, is the chance to increase returns to its landfill operations.

Source: Author's calculations

There is a forecasted supply and demand imbalance when it comes to landfills for waste disposal in the region where Casella Waste operates. This imbalance is caused by a combination of closures and the difficulty of building new landfills. Within the company’s geographical footprint, 2.2 mm tons/year of disposal capacity is expected to close, while only 0.4 mm tons/year of new disposal capacity is coming on-line. Landfill price has been steadily climbing up with a growth of 6.9% during the quarter and 7.5% last 12 months. Landfills made up $68.9 million of the company’s revenue for YTD 9 months, or 12% of revenue.

Valuation and Conclusion

Overall, while I like the business of Casella Waste Systems, I don’t understand why it is trading at such a lofty valuation. Currently, the company is trading at a forward P/E of 75.2x and a trailing 12-month P/E of 78.6x. It has total debt of $531.1 million against total assets of $994.3 million, implying a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15x. Sure, the company’s revenue growth is impressive, however, a large portion of that growth was due to acquisitions. Furthermore, I don’t necessarily believe that Casella Waste has any long-term competitive advantage against its larger rivals. The company could get excess returns from its landfill operations, but that represents a small part of the overall business.

Using an EBITDA multiple of 11.5x, seen in the recent acquisition of Waste Management of Advanced Disposal, we can get an estimate of a target market cap. The company guided for Adjusted EBITDA between $166 million and $170 million. Using the upper end of the range, we can calculate an enterprise value of $1.95 billion. Subtracting its debt of $531.1 million gives us a $1.42 billion equity value. This is much lower than the company’s market cap of $3 billion. I don’t necessarily believe in shorting, but it is in my opinion that Casella Waste is overvalued. I have the company at an Avoid rating.

