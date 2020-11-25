The article analyzes the robotics and AI markets, the fund's holdings, and compares BOTZ's performance to that of its peers.

The global robotics and AI markets are expected to grow significantly over the coming years - with EVs and high-performance computing ("HPC") being primary drivers.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is a vehicle whereby investors can gain diversified exposure to the increased global adoption of robotics and AI. The sub-sectors include industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, autonomous vehicles, and specialized hardware to enable AI algorithms to make use or large-scale data sets. These markets are growing at a fast-clip and so too should the companies that provide the enabling technologies and are held within the BOTZ portfolio.

Market Growth Forecasts

According to MarketsandMarkets research, "the industrial robotics market size (including the prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) is expected to grow from US$48.7 billion in 2019 to US$75.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") of 9.2%."

The global AI market is expected to grow even faster:

The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at US$39.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 42.2% from 2020 to 2027. The continuous research and innovation directed by the tech giants are driving the adoption of advanced technologies in industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, finance, and manufacturing.

Source: Grand View Research

The robotics and AI markets are closely tied together, which is why large companies like Amazon (AMZN) - which has a specific robotics webpage, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - which has a specific AI webpage, and Apple (AAPL) are making substantial investments in leveraging both technologies.

The BOTZ ETF

The BOTZ fund is designed to track the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. This index has been around for over 10 years and currently includes 31 global companies.

BOTZ has an expense ratio of 0.68% and has ~$2 billion in AUM. The sector and geographic breakdown is shown below:

Source: Global X

No real surprises in the sector breakdown in that IT and Industrials dominate as the most likely to adopt AI and robotics, respectively. On the regional breakdown, Japanese companies equate to 44% of assets, which is not surprising given Japan's history of being the first to use industrial automation at scale. The surprise in the regional breakdown is the absence of Chinese companies in the portfolio given their arguable lead in EV and high-tech manufacturing facilities, 5G, and the resulting aggregation of large data-sets that are fertile ground for AI to sow.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the BOTZ ETF are shown below and represent ~63% of the rather concentrated portfolio:

Source: Global X

Nvidia (NVDA) is the #1 holding with an 8.5% weighting. Nvidia has designed what are arguably the best HPC GPU processors for data centers and for which to run AI algorithms on large data sets. The NVDA AGX System is an open platform that is the AI brain for self-driving vehicles including AI-powered cars, trucks, robotaxis, and shuttles. The company's chips are also used for robotics, drones, and medical imaging.

Source: Fanuc 2019 Annual Report

Fanuc Corp. (OTCPK:FANUY) (OTCPK:FANUF) is a Japanese company that makes, sells, and services robots and robomachine tools (see graphic above). It is the #2 holding in BOTZ with an 8% weighting. The graphic comes from the 2019 annual report, but note that full-year 2018 revenue was down significantly in both of the divisions shown above.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) enables doctors to perform minimally invasive care by the use of robotic-assisted surgery. The company is famous for its da Vinci robotics surgery system. da Vinci has been used in millions of procedures and provides a clear and highly magnified view inside a patient's body using 3-D HD technology to enable surgeries using only a few small incisions rather than the traditional method of ‘open’ surgery.

ABB (ABB) is a Swiss-based global company similar to Fanuc in that it also makes, sells, and service industrial-scale robotic and automation equipment. However, ABB is more diversified than is Fanuc and also has significant operations in power and heavy electrical equipment.

The three-year performance of a handful of BOTZ's top-10 holdings is shown below:

Data by YCharts

Note the BOTZ portfolio has been led by Nvidia and Brooks Automation (BRKS), while the fund's large positions in ABB and Fanuc have severely lagged the market over the past three years and well before the pandemic.

Performance

BOTZ is up 47% over the past year and its performance over the past three years is compared in the graphic below with peers ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO), and the iShares Self-driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen, BOTZ is a middle of the pack performer and has delivered only ~50% of the total returns as compared to the industry-leading ARKQ fund.

Summary and Conclusion

The idea behind the BOTZ ETF is solid. However, despite the high-weighting in out-performer Nvidia, the index BOTZ tracks appears to be over-weighted in more traditional and slower growth companies like ABB and Fanuc. As a result, its three-year returns significantly lag that of peer ARKQ. As a result, I would recommend investors forsake BOTZ in favor of ARKQ. ARKQ's top holding is Tesla (TSLA), which is not even represented in BOTZ's top 10. That said, investors who think Tesla is overvalued and due for a big pullback might find BOTZ more attractive at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKQ AMZN GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.