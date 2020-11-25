Auto 2.0 plays are looking very frothy right now, but I think Aptiv (APTV) is a great way to play the theme at a reasonable price. Investors in APTV stand to win, firstly, from a cyclical recovery – APTV generates industry-leading sales growth and is already well-positioned to beat pre-COVID profitability by next year. Secondly, via APTV's High Voltage division, investors gain exposure to inflecting EV sales growth in Europe and China. At ~25x pre-COVID P/E, the valuation strikes me as very reasonable relative to its growth potential.

Shaping Up for a Cyclical Recovery

APTV may be an attractive growth-over-market story long term, but it's also a short-term cyclical recovery play, as its solid 3Q showed. At the EBIT level, 3Q was a solid beat at $389M (vs. consensus of $328M), helped by strength in both revenue and margins. This looks set to carry over into 4Q as well - guidance calls for yet another quarter of high-single-digit outgrowth at ~7%pts at the midpoint.

Source: Investor Presentation

In addition to the long-term +6-8%pts growth-over-market target in FY21 (on top of 10%pts of industry growth), management is already targeting an ~35% incremental margin. That equates to a FY21 margin of ~10-11% (inclusive of ~$30-$40M from the austerity unwind), which is in line with FY19 levels. I suspect this could prove conservative given APTV's 4Q margin guide is already up to the 10.4-11.3% range – this points toward an upward bias to the FY21 margin outlook, in my view.

Source: Investor Presentation

The Active Safety Growth Story is Intact

One of the key highlights from APTV's 3Q report was Active Safety, which posted 3Q growth of +22% YoY, marking a resumption of growth post-1Q (+3% YoY) and a COVID-disrupted 2Q (-37% YoY). Also notable was commentary around bookings, which is now set to pick up in FY21, reflecting delayed customer awards. Plus, with ~70% win rates and active safety bookings flat YoY in FY20 (vs. YoY declines in light vehicle production), APTV has likely gained market share through the pandemic.

Heading into FY22, APTV has sized its Active Safety opportunity at $2B in revenue (implying a ~25% CAGR) based on the following - >6M radars annually (vs. ~1M five years prior), with its satellite architecture solution to be deployed across 10M vehicles over the next five years. With Level 3 through Level 5 autonomy on the horizon, Aptiv looks well-positioned to reap the benefits of an autonomous vehicle (AV) demand tailwind.

Source: Investor Presentation

The High Voltage Growth Driver

Reaffirming the Auto 2.0 bull case, APTV remains on track for ~$500M in High Voltage revenue by FY20 and ~40% annual growth over the coming years. Plus, High Voltage is already generating margins in line with Signal & Power Solutions (S&PS) segment margins, given its ability to leverage the low voltage supply chain. This highlights the potential earnings power to be unlocked, in my view. APTV is also on track for >$1.5B of High Voltage bookings this year (>70% win rate) – not too far off the $2B in FY19 despite the COVID disruptions this year. Expect any delayed program awards this year to be shifted into FY21.

Source: Investor Presentation

While the growth potential of High Voltage should be fairly clear, I also think it's worth noting the 3Q commentary implying High Voltage should be margin and cash flow accretive as well. This will be helped by the limited incremental investments required to switch from low to high voltage (allowing APTV to effectively leverage its current low voltage capabilities).

"Our high-voltage portfolio basically was sort of at segment margins out of the gates. And as we march towards sort of this $1 billion of volume by 2022 to 2023, we believe it becomes more accretive. So -- and it's, again, it's really just leveraging that very strong low-voltage business, the same engineers, the same equipment, that type of thing." – 3Q20 Transcript

Assuming APTV executes according to plan, $1B by FY22 looks very achievable, in my view. And given the legacy Power & Signal commands a ~12% margin, an accretive High Voltage outcome would imply ~13% margins by FY22 or >$100M in EBIT. Sustaining double-digit margins as an EV supplier is impressive, and as the High Voltage runway becomes more apparent, expect the stock to re-rate.

Source: Company Filings

Strong Balance Sheet Enables M&A Optionality

As of 3Q, APTV's cash balance increased to $2.1B, while total debt declined to $4.0B. Given LTM EBITDA of $1.5B, that gets us to a net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x (down 0.4 turns YoY). This incorporates the impact of APTV beefing up the balance sheet in recent months via a $2.3B equity and mandatory convert offering, with the proceeds used to repay the revolver balance. Assuming APTV executes in line with guidance, I see leverage levels moving further down to <1x in 4Q.

Source: Company Filings

Backed by a strong balance sheet, expect the capital allocation to favor bolt-ons in S&PS as APTV revisits the robust pre-COVID pipeline. No news on the capital return, though, with management still awaiting a conclusion of the COVID pandemic before reinstating the dividend or share buybacks.

A Compelling FY21 Setup

There's a lot to like about APTV – the company has sustained industry-leading growth and has ample scope for margins to beat FY19 levels as soon as next year. Plus, there's the Auto 2.0 angle as well – APTV is one of the few Auto 2.0 suppliers capable of selling EV-related products at high margins, while the Active Safety segment offers AV optionality.

The valuation is also very reasonable, with APTV currently trading well below its historical P/E. I believe APTV's multiple will revert as it continues to prove out its fundamentals in the coming quarters, and alongside the compelling secular narrative, the setup into FY21 looks attractive. Downside risks include end-market volatility, margin pressure from investments in new technology, and a below-par economic recovery post-COVID.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.